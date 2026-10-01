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WKN: 886455 | ISIN: GB0009895292 | Ticker-Symbol: ZEG
Stuttgart
01.10.26 | 18:05
141,30 Euro
-1,29 % -1,85
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Großbritannien 100
Schweden 30
Europa 50
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ASTRAZENECA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASTRAZENECA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
141,00141,4518:29
141,05141,3518:29
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.10.2026 16:05 Uhr
61 Leser
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AstraZeneca PLC: Admission of Further Securities to Trading

1 October 2026

Notification of Admission of Further Securities to Trading (PRM 1.6.4R)

The following notification is made in accordance with The Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024 (POATRs) PRM 1.6.4R.

1Details of the issuer
a)NameAstraZeneca PLC
b)LEIPY6ZZQWO2IZFZC3IOL08
2Details of the transferable securities admitted to trading
a)Name, type and identification codeOrdinary Shares of $0.25 eachISIN: GB0009895292
b)Regulated marketLondon Stock Exchange - Main Market
c)Number of further securities issued and admitted9,828
d)Total number of securities in issue following admission1,551,053,289
e)FungibilityFully fungible with existing Ordinary Shares
3Admission details
a)Date of admissionIssued between 1 September 2026 to 30 September 2026 (admitted under a block admission dated 29 January 2021)
b)Prospectus informationProspectus: N/ASupplementary: N/ACompany's webpage: https://www.astrazeneca.com
c)Coverage of notificationAdmission of shares under the Company's employee share schemes from 1 September 2026 up to 30 September 2026, admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the Company's existing block admission of shares dated 29 January 2021.

AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/NYSE: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialisation of prescription medicines in Oncology, Rare Disease, and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology. Based in Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca's innovative medicines are sold in more than 125 countries and used by millions of patients worldwide. Please visit astrazeneca.com and follow the Company on Social Media @AstraZeneca.

Contacts
For details on how to contact the Investor Relations Team, please click here. For Media contacts, click here.

Matthew Bowden
Company Secretary
AstraZeneca PLC

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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