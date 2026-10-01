Sponsorship Marketing Association: 2026 Sponsorship Excellence Awards Winners Announced

Industry leaders across agencies, properties, brands and innovators recognized for excellence at the 2026 Sponsorship Mastery Summit in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2026 / The Sponsorship Marketing Association (SMA) is proud to announce the winners of the 5th annual Sponsorship Excellence Awards, celebrated at the Sponsorship Mastery Summit in Nashville, September 28-30.

The following awardees were recognized:

Myles Gallagher, CEO of The Superlative Group, received the Hall of Fame Award. As a 42-year veteran, Myles has built one of the world's most respected naming rights and sponsorship consultancies, negotiating more than $4 billion on behalf of clients across professional sports, higher education, healthcare, and cultural institutions.

Momentum received the Agency of the Year Award. As the world's leading global experience agency, Momentum delivered its biggest year yet in 2025, executing disruptive activations at the FIFA Club World Cup, Super Bowl, and F1.

CMA Fest received the Property of the Year Award. As the longest-running Country Music festival in the world, CMA Fest draws 100,000 daily fans to Nashville, generating 123 billion media impressions and $86 million in direct visitor spending while giving $2 million back to music education.

Athletic Brewing Company received the Sponsor of the Year Award. As the number one non-alcoholic beer brand in the United States, Athletic transformed non-alcoholic beer into one of the fastest-growing partnership categories.

DIGIDECK received the Innovation in Sponsorship Award. DIGIDECK transformed the sponsorship industry by turning the static pitch deck into an interactive, personalized, and measurable platform trusted by 600+ organizations including every major league.

Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment and Mastercard received the Social Impact Award for the Indigenous Playmaker Marketplace presented by Mastercard, giving Indigenous-owned businesses access to Maple Leafs intellectual property, retail space, and a national fan base to turn cultural celebration into economic opportunity.

The Rising Star Award was given to Ashley Dye, Sponsorship Sales Manager at Milwaukee World Festival, Inc., celebrating an emerging sponsorship professional already making waves.

Canva received the Best in Show: Outstanding Activation in Arts & Entertainment Award for their Creative Cabana at Cannes Lions. Canva returned to Cannes Lions three times larger with the Creative Cabana, turning the world's most competitive marketing festival into a hands-on experience for over 10,000 visitors.

Maple Leaf Foods and the Canadian Olympic Committee received the Best in Show: Outstanding Activation in Sports Award. In its Olympic debut as Official Protein Partner of Team Canada, Maple Leaf Foods brought "Victory. But First, Protein." to life across athlete storytelling.

Harley-Davidson and Summerfest received the Best in Show: Outstanding Activation in Fairs & Festivals Award. Two iconic Milwaukee brands reunited on America's 250th birthday and a July 4th fireworks show, generating 350 press stories valued at over $20 million.

Michelob ULTRA and Park City received the Best in Show: Outstanding Activation in Events & Venues Award. Michelob ULTRA transformed Park City Mountain into the ultimate Team USA celebration during the 2026 Winter Olympics, combining Olympic artifact exhibits, elevated watch parties, and a Kygo summit concert.

Andrew Duffy, Chief of Corporate Partnerships at U.S. Army HQ IMCOM DFMWR, received the SMA Member of the Year Award for his extraordinary contributions to the SMA community, building strategic partnerships that enhance Morale, Welfare and Recreation programs for Soldiers and Families worldwide.

Read the full press release here.

Paula Beadle

CEO

paula@sponsorshipassociation.com

SOURCE: Sponsorship Marketing Association

2026 SPONSORSHIP EXCELLENCE AWARDS WINNERS ANNOUNCED

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