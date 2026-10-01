Green Fox Air Quality LLC: South Florida Experts Connect Post-Storm Mold Prevention With the Future of Detection Dogs, AI, and Fungal Research

As hurricane season winds down, local specialists explain why dry floors don't mean dry buildings, and how emerging research in mycotoxins, biological sensors, and fungal medicine could shape what comes next.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2026 / With hurricane season entering its final two months, GreenFox Air Quality is urging South Florida homeowners and property managers not to treat a dry floor as a dry building. After heavy rain or flooding, moisture can stay trapped in drywall, cabinet bases, flooring, and air conditioning systems. That moisture can lead to mold growth weeks after the visible cleanup is finished.

"Mold doesn't need a flood. It needs moisture and time, and South Florida supplies plenty of both," said Brad Fishbein, vice president of GreenFox Air Quality and president of Brownfish Field Inspections. "The jobs that get expensive are the ones where a wall was closed up or the AC was turned back on before anyone confirmed things were dry. Fix the water first, then deal with the mold. Doing it the other way around just means doing it twice."

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recommends drying water-damaged materials within 24 to 48 hours to help prevent mold growth. After a storm, property owners should:

Find and fix the water source first. Cleaning or painting over growth without correcting the leak leaves the cause in place.

Cleaning or painting over growth without correcting the leak leaves the cause in place. Check behind finished surfaces. Wall cavities, cabinet toe-kicks, and flooring assemblies can stay wet after a room looks normal.

Wall cavities, cabinet toe-kicks, and flooring assemblies can stay wet after a room looks normal. Avoid running a flood-affected HVAC system to dry the home until it has been evaluated. EPA guidance advises against it.

to dry the home until it has been evaluated. EPA guidance advises against it. Treat floodwater differently than rainwater. It can carry bacteria and chemicals, and porous materials it touches may need to be removed instead of cleaned.

It can carry bacteria and chemicals, and porous materials it touches may need to be removed instead of cleaned. Get a written scope. Ask which areas will be accessed, what will be cleaned or removed, and how completion will be verified.

Detection dogs and the next questions in mold research

Trained detection dogs are increasingly used to help locate hidden mold that visual inspections can miss.

"A dog is picking up the odor compounds mold gives off while it's actively growing, often from behind a wall or under flooring where nobody can see it," said Tim Lyons, co-founder and handler at Paws On Mold. "An alert tells the inspector where to look closer, and that's how it should be used. The next frontier is whether dogs can be trained to tell apart species that are more likely to produce mycotoxins. That research is still early, but it's the question everyone in this field is asking."

From canine noses to AI and biological sensors

The tools for finding indoor moisture and mold problems are changing quickly. Continuous humidity and air monitors already let owners spot changes between inspections. Artificial intelligence is starting to help professionals make sense of that data by flagging unusual trends, comparing readings across rooms and seasons, and connecting sensor alerts with inspection findings.

At the federal level, the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) is funding BREATHE (Building Resilient Environments for Air and Total HEalth), a research program aimed at sensing airborne biological particles, assessing exposure risk, and guiding building interventions. These efforts are still in the research stage, but they point toward a future in which detection is faster and more specific.

"The best detection systems will probably combine all of it: a trained dog, an experienced inspector, continuous sensors, and software that can find patterns no single visit would catch," Lyons said. "Dogs aren't going away. The question is how their work gets documented and validated alongside new technology."

Fishbein added, "Better data only matters if it leads to a better decision. A sensor or an AI model can tell you something changed. A person still has to find the water."

Fungi as a hazard and as a subject of medical research

Brett Brunsvold, president of GreenFox Air Quality and Full Spectrum Environmental, said the same kingdom of organisms that causes problems in damp buildings is also drawing serious scientific attention for possible health benefits.

"Mold growing on drywall and a mushroom being studied in a lab are completely different conversations, and people need to keep them separate," Brunsvold said. "Species like reishi and cordyceps have long histories of traditional use and are now being studied more rigorously. Research into psilocybin and other psychedelic compounds for mental health, including for veterans, has drawn support from lawmakers in both parties. That's a good thing, as long as the claims are tested the same way any treatment should be. Curiosity is where research starts. Evidence is what tells you whether something actually works and whether it's safe."

Looking ahead to Eudemonia

Brunsvold, Fishbein, and Lyons plan to attend the Eudemonia Summit, November 5-8, 2026, at the Palm Beach Convention Center and Hilton West Palm Beach. The annual gathering focuses on health, well-being, and longevity, with programming that includes psychedelic-assisted therapy, brain health, and environmental wellness.

"Eudemonia brings together a lot of the conversations we care about: where we live, what we breathe, and how new therapies get studied responsibly," Brunsvold said. "Having it right here in West Palm Beach is a great opportunity, and we're looking forward to the discussions."

"I'm excited to talk with people who are thinking about the future of health from very different angles," Lyons said. "Detection dogs are part of that story, and so is the research that comes next."

Fishbein added, "Indoor air is one of the most overlooked parts of anyone's health. We're looking forward to being part of that conversation."

The CDC notes that people react to damp, moldy environments differently, and that people with weakened immune systems or lung conditions face higher risk. Occupants with health concerns should see a healthcare provider while building conditions are investigated and corrected. Anyone considering supplements should discuss them with a physician, since some can interact with medications.

Media Contact

Brett Brunsvold, President

GreenFox Air Quality

(561) 206-4307

SOURCE: GreenFox Air Quality LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/south-florida-experts-connect-post-storm-mold-prevention-with-th-1230124