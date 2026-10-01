Treasure Global Inc.: Treasure Global Announces Preliminary Unaudited Financial Results for Fiscal Year End 2026

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ: TGL) ("Treasure Global" or the "Company"), a Southeast Asia-anchored technology company focused on AI-powered enterprise solutions and digital transformation, today announced unaudited preliminary financial results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026, highlighting strong revenue growth, improved bottom line performance and continued commercial momentum.

Preliminary Financial Results

Based on preliminary, unaudited financial information, the Company expects to report total revenue of approximately US$5.17 million for fiscal year 2026, representing an increase of approximately 122% from US$2.33 million in fiscal year 2025. The increase was primarily driven by growth in product and loyalty program revenue, reflecting higher sales volumes of digital products and e-vouchers and continued expansion of the Company's digital commerce ecosystem.

The Company also expects to report a significant improvement in bottom-line performance, with preliminary net loss expected to narrow by approximately 53% to US$11.1 million, compared with a net loss of US$23.4 million in fiscal year 2025. The anticipated improvement reflects management's continued focus on operational optimization and disciplined cost management, as well as the absence of certain significant non-cash charges recorded in the prior fiscal year.

Financial momentum continued throughout fiscal year 2026, with preliminary revenue demonstrating sustained quarter-over-quarter growth, increasing from US$182,000 in the first quarter to US$1.08 million in the second quarter, US$1.50 million in the third quarter and approximately US$2.41 million in the fourth quarter, resulting in full-year revenue of approximately US$5.17 million.

All results are preliminary and subject to finalization and adjustment in connection with the preparation of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 2026.

Outlook

Management expects the Company's growth momentum to continue into fiscal year 2027, supported by further scaling of its digital commerce ecosystem and ongoing growth in product and loyalty program revenue.

"Fiscal year 2026 has been a pivotal period for Treasure Global, marked by steady quarterly revenue growth and improved operational efficiency," said Sam Teo, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Treasure Global. "The expansion of our digital commerce ecosystem and disciplined cost management have strengthened our operating foundation. As we enter fiscal year 2027, our priority remains disciplined execution and building sustainable long-term growth."

The Company expects to report its final audited fiscal year 2026 financial results following completion of its financial closing and audit procedures.

About Treasure Global:

Treasure Global is a Malaysia-based technology solutions provider specializing in innovative platforms that drive digital transformation in retail and services. The Company's flagship product is the ZCITY Super App, which integrates e-payment solutions with customer loyalty rewards to create a seamless online-to-offline user experience. As of March 31, 2026, ZCITY has attracted 2.71 million registered users, positioning Treasure Global as a key player in Malaysia's digital economy. Treasure Global continuously leverages cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence and data analytics, to enhance its platform's capabilities across e-commerce, fintech, and other verticals.

Visit treasureglobal.org for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may describe our future plans and expectations and are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumption of the Company. These statements generally use terms such as "believe", "expect", "may", "will", "should", "could", "seek", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate" or similar terms. Examples of forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements about our preliminary financial results, our expected growth momentum into fiscal year 2027, scaling of our digital commerce ecosystem, and the future performance of our AI powered enterprise solution. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from current expectation include: finalization of our financial result in connection with the preparation of our Annual Report on Form 10-K; our ability to successfully execute our business strategy and scale our digital commerce ecosystem; market acceptance of our AI-powered enterprise solution and digital transformation provides; our dependency on key customers, partners, and merchants; and intense competition in the technology and digital commerce industries. We urge you to consider those factors, and the other risks and uncertainties described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), any subsequent filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, as well as in other documents that may have been subsequently filed by the Company, from time to time, with the SEC, in evaluating our forward-looking statements. In addition, any forward-looking statement represents the Company's views only as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Treasure Global does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement unless required by law.

CONTACT

Investor and media contact:

Investor Relations Team

Treasure Global

ir_us@treasureglobal.org