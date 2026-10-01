Association of University Research Parks: AURP Honors Visionary Leaders and Communities with 2026 Awards of Excellence in Innovation

Annual awards recognizes the people, places and ideas advancing communities of innovation.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2026 / The Association of University Research Parks (AURP) announced the recipients of its 2026 Awards of Excellence in Innovation during the AURP International Conference in Dallas, recognizing outstanding leaders, organizations and communities advancing research, commercialization and innovation-driven economic development.

Emceed by AURP Awards Chair Harry Brislin, Executive Director of Real Estate Services & Asset Management at the University of South Alabama Technology & Research Park, the ceremony held special significance during AURP's 40th anniversary year, celebrating four decades of connecting the people, places and partnerships that move discovery into impact.

"These honorees represent the very best of AURP: leaders and communities whose vision is matched by a deep commitment to excellence and meaningful impact," said Allison Madden, AURP President and Chief Operating Officer and Corporate Secretary of the University of South Florida Research Foundation. "Their achievements set a high standard for our profession and demonstrate what is possible when bold ideas, strong partnerships and purposeful leadership come together to advance communities of innovation."

AURP's highest community honor, Distinguished Community of Innovation, was presented to Purdue Research Park, recognizing more than six decades of university-driven innovation and a statewide network that today supports more than 500 companies and 12,000 employees.

"We are proud of this recognition, which validates our vision of transforming ideas into broad impact on lives and livelihoods here in Indiana," shared Greg Deason, Chief Operating Officer of PurdueResearch Foundation and past president of AURP.??"Purdue is grateful for AURP's longstanding partnership and look forward to building greater momentum together," added Jeremy Slater, Vice President of Real Estate and Partnerships, Purdue Research Foundation.

Additionally, the 2026 Awards of Excellence recognized entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist Lyda Hill received the Leadership Award for her commitment to advancing science and discovery while creating environments where researchers, entrepreneurs and institutions can thrive.

Longtime research park leader Austin Beggs received the Appreciation Award, recognizing more than four decades of service to the profession, AURP and AURP Canada. Scott Levitan, President and CEO of the Research Triangle Foundation of North Carolina, received the Vision Award for his career advancing dynamic, connected research parks and innovation communities, including the continued transformation of Research Triangle Park. Casey Carrillo, Executive Director of the University of Arizona Center for Innovation, was named Rising Star: Next Gen Innovation Leader for strengthening Southern Arizona's entrepreneurial ecosystem and expanding opportunities for emerging companies.

Two communities were also honored for their impact and evolution. The Peninsula Innovation District at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville was named Emerging Community of Innovation, recognizing its transformation from a 60-acre research park into a 300-acre district backed by more than $750 million in investment. The Pearl Innovation District in Charlotte received the Master Planning Excellence in Innovation Award for its vision for a 3.5 million - 4 million-square-foot mixed-use community designed around discovery, collaboration and connection.

Marble Technologies at Nebraska Innovation Campus with the Innovation Impact Award for its AI-powered automation addressing workforce, efficiency and safety challenges in meat processing.

CELEBRATING AURP AT 40

The ceremony also commemorated AURP's 40th anniversary, celebrating four decades of advancing the people and places behind communities of innovation. The 2026 honorees reflect that legacy and its future, from established leaders who have helped shape the profession to emerging leaders and communities creating what comes next.

"For 40 years, AURP has brought together the leaders who understand that innovation does not happen in isolation, it requires strong partnerships, visionary leadership and places intentionally designed to move discovery into impact," said Vickie Palmer, CEO of AURP.

AURP gratefully recognizes Jacobs, The University Financing Foundation, Wexford Science + Technology and Whiting-Turner Contracting Company as sponsors of the 2026 Awards of Excellence in Innovation Ceremony.

About AURP

The Association of University Research Parks (AURP) is an international nonprofit organization advancing communities of innovation. AURP connects research parks, innovation districts, universities, incubators, accelerators and partner organizations to strengthen research commercialization, university-industry collaboration and innovation-driven economic development.

With offices at the University of Maryland Discovery District and the University of Arizona Tech Park, AURP serves a global network committed to moving discovery into economic and societal impact.

Learn more at aurp.org.

Media Inquiries:

Ariana Deitch

Marketing & Community Engagement Specialist, AURP

arianadeitch@aurp.org

SOURCE: Association of University Research Parks

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/aurp-honors-visionary-leaders-and-communities-with-2026-awards-of-excellence-in-innovatio-1230126