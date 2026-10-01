Paris, France and Mountain View, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2026) - Avatar Medical, an award-winning pioneer in transforming the clinical consultation experience through real-time, patient-specific 3D medical imaging, today announced that Avatar Medical Vision can now be launched directly from within the patient's Epic Systems electronic health record (EHR), giving clinicians seamless access to interactive, patient-specific 3D anatomy during consultations and surgical planning.

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Key Takeaways:

Patient-specific 3D is now accessible directly through Epic, one of the most widely used electronic health record (EHR) systems. Avatar Medical Vision can be launched from within the patient's electronic health record, giving clinicians access to interactive 3D anatomy in just a few clicks.

The integration brings patient-specific 3D closer to the clinical conversation. Avatar Medical Vision transforms standard CT and MRI scans into interactive 3D representations that can help clinicians communicate complex anatomy and treatment options with patients.

This is another step toward Avatar Medical's broader vision for Visual Intelligence for Surgery. With the first implementation underway at UHealth - University of Miami Health System, Avatar Medical is working to make visual intelligence accessible throughout the surgical care journey, from consultation and preoperative planning through the operating room.

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About Avatar Medical

Founded in 2020, Avatar Medical is pioneering Visual Intelligence for Surgery, building a scalable solution that transforms medical imaging into actionable visual information throughout the surgical care journey. Its flagship solution, Avatar Medical Vision, converts CT and MRI scans into interactive, lifelike 3D visualizations instantly and without segmentation, giving clinicians a more intuitive way to understand patient-specific anatomy, plan procedures, collaborate and communicate with patients. From consultation and preoperative planning through the operating room, the company is working to make visual intelligence accessible wherever critical surgical decisions are made. Originating from research conducted at Institut Curie and Institut Pasteur, Avatar Medical has FDA-cleared and CE-marked technology products. It works with more than 20 hospitals across the U.S. and Europe. Learn more at avatarmedical.ai.

Epic is a registered trademark of Epic Systems Corporation

Source: Avatar Medical

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