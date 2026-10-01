Dometic Group AB: Dometic prevails in earnout dispute with ACON Igloo Holdings LLC

The Delaware Court of Chancery has issued a post-trial opinion in favor of Dometic Corporation in its earnout dispute with ACON Igloo Holdings LLC. The court rejected all affirmative claims asserted by ACON and held that Dometic did not breach the parties' acquisition agreement or act to avoid the earnout payment.

The court found that ACON failed to prove that Dometic interfered with Igloo's operation during the earnout period and concluded that Dometic acted consistently with the agreement's requirement that Igloo be operated in the ordinary course of business.

Although the court also denied Dometic's counterclaims for tortious interference with confidentiality agreements and trade secret misappropriation, it entered judgment in Dometic's favor on all claims seeking earnout liability.

It was in 2022 that ACON, the seller of Igloo, filed a lawsuit against Dometic, making certain claims related to the Stock Purchase Agreement ("SPA").

For further information, please contact

Tobias Norrby, Head of Investor Relations

Phone +46 706 647335

E-mail: tobias.norrby@dometic.com