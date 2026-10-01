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WKN: 895929 | ISIN: CH0012142631 | Ticker-Symbol: CLRN
Tradegate
01.10.26 | 09:30
11,150 Euro
-0,80 % -0,090
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CLARIANT AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CLARIANT AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,14011,18018:43
11,15011,16018:42
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.10.2026 17:58 Uhr
180 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Clariant acknowledges the closing of the Stahl transaction between Wendel SE and Henkel

AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR

Muttenz, 01 October 2026

Clariant, a sustainability-focused specialty chemical company, today took note of the successful closing between Stahl Group's majority and controlling owner Wendel SE and Henkel. The existing shareholder agreement included a contractual obligation for Clariant as minority shareholder to participate in the transaction following the notification from Wendel SE.

Clariant held a minority stake of 14.6 % in Stahl Group. Based on today's closing, Clariant's participation results in a preliminary cash proceed of CHF ~ 220 m pre-tax.


CORPORATE MEDIA RELATIONS

Jochen Dubiel
Phone +41 61 469 63 63
jochen.dubiel@clariant.com

Luca Lavina
Phone +41 61 469 63 63
luca.lavina@clariant.com

Charlène Obrietan
Phone +41 61 469 63 63
charlene.obrietan@clariant.com

Follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram.
INVESTOR RELATIONS

Andreas Schwarzwälder
Phone +41 61 469 63 73
andreas.schwarzwaelder@clariant.com

Thijs Bouwens
Phone +41 61 469 63 73
thijs.bouwens@clariant.com






This media release contains certain statements that are neither reported financial results nor other historical information. This document also includes forward-looking statements. Because these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond Clariant's ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions, currency fluctuations, the behavior of other market participants, the actions of governmental regulators and other risk factors such as: the timing and strength of new product offerings; pricing strategies of competitors; the company's ability to continue to receive adequate products from its vendors on acceptable terms, or at all, and to continue to obtain sufficient financing to meet its liquidity needs; and changes in the political, social and regulatory framework in which the Company operates or in economic or technological trends or conditions, including currency fluctuations, inflation and consumer confidence, on a global, regional or national basis. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this document. Clariant does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of these materials.

www.clariant.com

Clariant is a focused specialty chemical company led by the overarching purpose of "Greater chemistry - between people and planet." By connecting customer focus, innovation, and people, the company creates solutions to foster sustainability in different industries. On 31 December 2025, Clariant totaled a staff number of 10 281 and recorded sales of CHF 3.915 billion in the fiscal year. Since January 2023, the Group conducts its business through the three Business Units Care Chemicals, Catalysts, and Adsorbents & Additives. Clariant is based in Switzerland

Attachment

  • CLARIANT MEDIA RELEASE STAHL CLOSING 20261001 EN

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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