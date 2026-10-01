California Care Recovery Launches Quarterly Scholarship Covering Full Cost of Addiction Treatment - Including Travel - at No Cost

The Care Forward Scholarship awards up to $60,000 in treatment every quarter to one person in need, at no cost

ORANGE COUNTY, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2026 / California Care Recovery, a nationally recognized addiction treatment center based in Orange County, California, today announced the launch of the Care Forward Scholarship - a first-of-its-kind quarterly program that covers the full cost of addiction treatment, including roundtrip travel, for one individual who cannot afford care.

Valued at up to $60,000 per recipient, the scholarship covers clinical assessment, up to 30 days of treatment, and on-site accommodations. There is no cost to the recipient, no insurance requirement - only a genuine desire to get better.

Applications are open to U.S. residents nationwide between the ages of 18 and 65.

A Problem One CEO Decided to Solve

The scholarship was founded by Jason Bouquet, Founder and CEO of California Care Recovery, who has watched firsthand as the cost of treatment keeps people from getting the help they need.

"I've seen what happens when someone is ready to get help and the only thing standing between them and recovery is money," said Bouquet. "That's a problem I can solve. This scholarship exists so that financial hardship is never the reason someone doesn't get the help they need."

According to the most recent data from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), nearly 48.4 million Americans meet the criteria for a substance use disorder - and approximately 44 million received no professional treatment or care. Among those who don't seek help, cost and lack of insurance coverage are among the most commonly cited barriers.

"At California Care Recovery, we believe recovery should be accessible to everyone - not just those who can afford it," Bouquet added. "This scholarship is one way we're putting that belief into action."

How It Works

The Care Forward Scholarship operates on a quarterly cycle. Applications open on the first day of each quarter and remain open for 45 days. All applications are reviewed by the California Care Recovery team to confirm basic eligibility. One recipient is then selected by drawing from the eligible pool - giving every qualified applicant an equal chance.

The selected recipient is notified by phone and email and has one week to confirm acceptance. California Care Recovery coordinates all logistics, including clinical assessment, travel, and admission.

"Once you're selected, we handle everything," said Bouquet. "Your clinical assessment, your travel, your admission. You just have to show up."

Applicants may optionally share their story as part of the application. Story submission is entirely voluntary and has no impact on selection.

Expanding Access Nationwide

Unlike many treatment scholarships that serve only local populations, the Care Forward Scholarship is open to residents of all 50 states. California Care Recovery covers roundtrip travel, removing geography as a barrier to treatment.

"Every quarter, we have the chance to change someone's life," said Bouquet. "That's not something we take lightly. If you're struggling, we want you to know that help is out there - and we're here to be part of that for someone who needs it most."

The program launches in Q4 2026, with the first application window opening October 1 and closing November 15.

A Message to Anyone Considering Applying

Bouquet offers this directly to anyone on the fence:

"If you're reading this and wondering if it's meant for you - it is. It doesn't matter where you're from, what you've been through, or how many times you've tried before. What matters is that you're still here and still fighting. Let us fight with you."

How to Apply

Applications for the Care Forward Scholarship are open at califcare.com/scholarship. The application takes less than five minutes to complete. Applications must be submitted online. Phone calls cannot be accepted as entries into the scholarship drawing.

For questions, email scholarship@califcare.com or call 844-GRANT30 ((844) 472-6830) for general inquiries.

About California Care Recovery

California Care Recovery is a Joint Commission-accredited, CARF-certified addiction treatment center located in Orange County, California. Licensed by the California Department of Health Care Services (DHCS), California Care Recovery offers a full continuum of care including detox, residential treatment, partial hospitalization, and intensive outpatient programs for substance use disorder, alcohol use disorder, and mental health conditions. The facility serves clients from across the United States and is committed to making high-quality treatment accessible to all.

califcare.com | 844-GRANT30 | Orange County, CA

The Care Forward Scholarship covers Detox or Residential treatment at California Care Recovery's licensed facility only, for up to 30 days. Full terms available at califcare.com/our-terms-and-conditions.

SOURCE: California Care Recovery

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/california-care-recovery-launches-quarterly-scholarship-covering-full-1226719