Aumann Auctions: Case IH to Auction Two One-of-One Magnum Tractors Celebrating 250 Years of American Agriculture

From the White House to the Auction Block: Aumann Auctions to Offer Exclusive Case IH Tractors in Benefit for National FFA

NOKOMIS, IL / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2026 / Two one-of-a-kind Case IH Magnum tractors are heading to auction, giving collectors, farmers and Case IH enthusiasts a rare opportunity to own machines created to celebrate American agriculture.

The Case IH Heartland Magnum and Providence Magnum, each Edition 1 of 1, are being offered through Aumann Auctions in a timed online auction closing November 5, 2026, at 6 p.m. CST. Net proceeds from the auction will benefit the National FFA Organization.

Created to honor the legacy of the Magnum series while showcasing the craftsmanship and innovation behind the tractors built in Racine, Wisconsin, the two special editions feature custom designs that will never be replicated as full-scale paint schemes. The tractors were brought to life through a collaboration with Southeastern Wisconsin-based CPV, known for its artisan custom painting and Case IH special editions.

"We are incredibly honored to have been entrusted by Case IH to represent these two extraordinary tractors," said Marketing Director Tyson Reed of Aumann Auctions. "Case IH is one of the most respected names in agriculture, and the opportunity to work alongside an organization of this caliber is something we take tremendous pride in. These one-of-one Magnum tractors represent both the heritage and the future of American agriculture, and knowing this auction will also benefit the next generation through National FFA makes it even more meaningful."

The Heartland Magnum has already made a notable appearance on the national stage. In March 2026, the tractor was featured on the South Lawn of the White House during a Celebration of Agriculture, recognizing the importance of American farmers and agricultural manufacturing. Following the event, the tractor was displayed at the USDA People's Garden in Washington, D.C.

The Heartland Magnum tractor's red, white and blue design draws inspiration from the agricultural heritage of the Midwest and generations of American farm families. Powered by a 265-horsepower engine with 290 peak horsepower and a PowerDrive powershift transmission, the tractor also features a custom steering column plaque documenting its exclusive one-of-one status.

The Providence Magnum looks ahead, with a contemporary design inspired by innovation, technology and the continued evolution of American farming. It features 355 engine horsepower, 390 peak horsepower and a PowerDrive powershift transmission, along with its own one-of-one authenticity plaque.

"Opportunities like this are special because of what they represent," said Kurt Aumann of Aumann Auctions. "Case IH has built an extraordinary legacy in agriculture, and we're proud to play a role in bringing these remarkable tractors to the auction market. It's a privilege to work alongside an organization that shares our commitment to agriculture, its history and the people who will carry it forward."

Aumann Auctions, known nationally for specialized auctions of antique tractors, farm machinery and significant agricultural collections, is conducting the online auction. Bidding is open now and will begin closing at 6 p.m. CST on November 5, with extended bidding in effect.

Net proceeds will benefit the National FFA Organization, supporting its mission to develop leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.

For complete auction details, bidder registration and additional information, visit AumannVintagePower.com.

For PR inquires contact Tyson Reed (217) 563-2523.

SOURCE: Aumann Auctions

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/case-ih-to-auction-two-one-of-one-magnum-tractors-celebrating-25-1228562