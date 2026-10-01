Pebble Beach Company: Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance Announces New Chairman

Vince Finaldi Elevated to Chairman as Sandra Button Steps into New Role

PEBBLE BEACH, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2026 / Today, Pebble Beach Company announced that Vince W. Finaldi has become Chairman of the famed Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. Sandra Button, who has served as Chairman of the event for over twenty years, will assume a new role as Global Brand Ambassador and Strategic Advisor. Finaldi follows in the footsteps of venerable former Chairmen Gwenn Graham, Alton Walker, Jules Heumann, Lorin Tryon, Ed Gilbertson, Glenn Mounger, and Sandra, who collectively transformed a simple gathering connected to the Pebble Beach Road Races into the world's foremost Concours.

A former USMC infantryman, retired trial attorney, and noted authority in the collector car world, Finaldi is uniquely qualified for the role of Chairman. He will draw upon his substantial business experience and longstanding passion for the automotive industry to ensure the continued growth and evolution of the Pebble Beach Concours.

"I have enjoyed the past nine months spent as President of the Concours, learning all aspects of the event and interacting with entrants, attendees, staff and sponsors," said Finaldi. "To follow the legacy that has been built by Sandra and her predecessors is a responsibility that I take seriously. I look forward to continuing to grow and evolve the Concours, welcoming new entrants while protecting the collectors, cars and traditions that have secured our legacy as the best Concours in the world."

Finaldi will also be tasked with continuing to grow the charitable impact of the event, which has generated over $50M since the event's inception, of which $27M has been raised in the last ten years alone. Those charitable proceeds are annually distributed to over 130 Monterey County non-profits that support educational opportunities, and promote the health and well-being of Monterey County youth.

"Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance has been fortunate to have incredible leaders throughout its history including, notably, its most recent Chairman, Sandra Button. Those leaders have shaped and evolved this event considerably since its founding seventy-five years ago," said David Stivers, CEO of Pebble Beach Company. "We are excited to have selected Vince as the next Concours Chairman and are confident he, and his talented team, will take the events to new heights, ensuring the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance stands alone."

The Pebble Beach Concours looks ahead to the 76th competition on August 15, 2027, featuring examples from Delage and Delahaye. Additional marques and classes will be announced in the coming weeks.

For more information, go to www.pebblebeachconcours.net

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Contact: Pebble Beach Resorts PR: pebblebeachresorts@mower.com

SOURCE: Pebble Beach Company

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/pebble-beach-concours-delegance-announces-new-chairman-1229471