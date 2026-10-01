Europe's intense heat waves are drawing fresh attention to a longstanding problem: Abundant sunlight can also push PV modules beyond their most efficient operating temperatures. Crystalline-silicon modules typically lose around 0.4% to 0.65% of their performance for every 1 C increase in temperature above 25 C. "Based on the operational data we reviewed from solar plants in several European countries, we saw lower generation during some periods of extreme heat," said Šarunas Stanaitis, CEO of energy technology company Inion Software. "For example, during the June 20-30 heatwave in Spain, one ...

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