Six leaders join Global CEO André Nadeau to guide the company's next phase of growth, bringing experience across commercial leadership, delivery, finance, people and strategy.

Adastra, a global AI and data company, today announced the formation of its Global Executive Team, a group of six leaders who will work alongside Global CEO André Nadeau to guide the company through its next phase of growth. The team brings together deep Adastra experience with senior leadership backgrounds from across financial services, retail telecommunications, and more.

"Together, they bring a strong combination of deep Adastra experience and fresh industry expertise, spanning commercial leadership, delivery, operations, finance, people and strategy," said Nadeau. "Their focus will be to bring greater clarity and accountability across the organization, while keeping us firmly focused on what matters most: our clients, our people and our growth."

The Adastra Global Executive Team includes:

André Nadeau, Chief Executive Officer, who leads Adastra's global strategy and operations. He joined Adastra as North American Chief Executive Officer following nine years at Avanade, and stepped into the role of Global CEO earlier this year.

who leads Adastra's global strategy and operations. He joined Adastra as North American Chief Executive Officer following nine years at Avanade, and stepped into the role of Global CEO earlier this year. Damien Chan, Chief Revenue Officer , who leads Adastra's global revenue agenda, including go-to-market strategy, strategic accounts, client relationships, presales and the industry team. He brings more than 27 years of experience spanning sales, operations and delivery, with prior leadership roles at Avanade, CIBC, HP Enterprise and IBM Canada.

, who leads Adastra's global revenue agenda, including go-to-market strategy, strategic accounts, client relationships, presales and the industry team. He brings more than 27 years of experience spanning sales, operations and delivery, with prior leadership roles at Avanade, CIBC, HP Enterprise and IBM Canada. David Kaláb, Chief Strategy Officer , who has spent more than two decades at Adastra, most recently leading the company's Data Management practice and serving as Interim CEO of Adastra Czechia. He joined Adastra in 2005 and has led large-scale transformation programs and client engagements throughout his tenure.

, who has spent more than two decades at Adastra, most recently leading the company's Data Management practice and serving as Interim CEO of Adastra Czechia. He joined Adastra in 2005 and has led large-scale transformation programs and client engagements throughout his tenure. Jaroslava Hirschová, Chief Financial Officer , who joins Adastra with extensive experience as a CFO and board member across private equity-backed and publicly listed organizations, including Group CFO roles at FutureLife and Fortuna Entertainment Group.

, who joins Adastra with extensive experience as a CFO and board member across private equity-backed and publicly listed organizations, including Group CFO roles at FutureLife and Fortuna Entertainment Group. Senthil Namasivayam, Chief Delivery Officer , who brings more than 20 years of experience in technology leadership and large-scale delivery across various industries, most recently as a senior technology executive at Canadian Tire, with earlier leadership roles at Accenture, SAP, Deloitte and PwC.

, who brings more than 20 years of experience in technology leadership and large-scale delivery across various industries, most recently as a senior technology executive at Canadian Tire, with earlier leadership roles at Accenture, SAP, Deloitte and PwC. Vladimíra Carroll, Chief People Officer, who has led Adastra's global People function for the past year and a half, bringing more than two decades of international HR leadership, including as Chief People Officer at Mall Group and Head of HR at CME (Central European Media Enterprises).

who has led Adastra's global People function for the past year and a half, bringing more than two decades of international HR leadership, including as Chief People Officer at Mall Group and Head of HR at CME (Central European Media Enterprises). Warren Chan, Chief Operating Transformation Officer, who brings more than 30 years of executive leadership experience across consulting, financial services, asset management, and telecommunications, with a focus on scalable operating models, governance, business innovation, and complex technology transformations delivery.

"Putting this team in place with the support of our local executives is an important step in shaping the next chapter of Adastra," said Nadeau. "One where we can move with greater clarity, work more closely together, and be even stronger for our clients and for each other."

About Adastra

Adastra is a global leader in AI and data-driven transformation, helping organizations lead with artificial intelligence, responsibly, strategically, and at scale. With over 25 years of experience, Adastra empowers enterprise clients to unlock business value through data innovation, operational excellence, and smart customer engagement.

Trusted by some of the world's most prominent brands, Adastra delivers end-to-end solutions grounded in thoughtful strategy, robust governance, and deep technical expertise. From defining vision to ensuring execution, Adastra guides organizations through every stage of their AI, data and cloud journey-building future-ready capabilities and delivering measurable, lasting impact.

Adastra serves clients across key industries including financial services, automotive, manufacturing, technology, media and telecom (TMT), healthcare, retail, and professional services. The company employs more than 2,200 professionals across North America, Europe, and Asia. Adastra is majority-owned by global investment firm Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG). To learn more visit adastracorp.com.

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Lexi Clarke, Marketing Director

Lexi.clarke@adastragrp.com

437-247-8987