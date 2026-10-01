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WKN: A2PAFH | ISIN: FI4000306733 | Ticker-Symbol: OM0
Frankfurt
01.10.26 | 08:03
17,040 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
OMA SAASTOPANKKI OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
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OMA SAASTOPANKKI OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,02017,42018:45
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.10.2026 18:06 Uhr
138 Leser
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Oma Säästöpankki Oyj: S&P upgraded Oma Savings Bank Plc to BBB+ and assessed the outlook as stable

Released: 1/10/2026

Category: Company information

OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 1 OCTOBER 2026 AT 7 PM EEST, OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSED ACCORDING TO THE RULES OF THE EXCHANGE

S&P upgraded Oma Savings Bank Plc to BBB+ and assessed the outlook as stable

S&P Global Ratings (S&P) raised the long-term issuer credit rating on Oma Savings Bank Plc (OmaSp or Company) to 'BBB+' from 'BBB' and long-term resolution counterparty rating (RCR) to 'A-' from 'BBB+' and affirmed the 'A-2' short-term rating and short-term RCR on the Company.

S&P removed the rating from CreditWatch positive and raised its long-term issuer credit rating on OmaSp to BBB+ from BBB and its long-term resolution counterparty rating (RCR) to A- from BBB+. The outlook for the long-term issuer credit rating is stable. At the same time, S&P affirmed A-2 short-term issuer credit rating and resolution counterparty rating (RCR) on OmaSp.

The senior unsecured rating was removed from CreditWatch positive and raised to BBB+ from BBB.

According to S&P, the upgrade of OmaSp follows S-Bank's successful acquisition of 96.8% of all outstanding shares and voting rights in OmaSp. On Sept. 30, 2026, S-Bank announced that it had reached the necessary acceptance ratio of 90% through its public recommended voluntary tender offer on all OmaSp's shares. The transaction is expected to be settled on October 7, 2026.

S&P sees OmaSp as a highly strategic subsidiary of S-Bank and expects that it would benefit from ongoing and extraordinary group support, if needed.

S&P's research update will be available at www.omasp.fi Investors > Debt investors > Credit ratings.

Oma Savings Bank Plc

Additional information

Karri Alameri, CEO, tel. +358 20 758 3040, karri.alameri@omasp.fi

Sarianna Liiri, CFO, tel. +358 40 835 6712, sarianna.liiri@omasp.fi

Pirjetta Soikkeli, CCO, tel. +358 40 750 0093 pirjetta.soikkeli@omasp.fi

DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Major media
www.omasp.fi

OmaSp is a solvent and profitable Finnish bank. About 600 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp's 48 branch offices and digital service channels to over 200,000 private and SME customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners' products. The intermediate products include credit, investment, and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp's core idea is to provide personal service to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer a premium-level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of operations and services is customer oriented. The personnel are committed, and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with varied tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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