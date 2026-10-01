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TO

WKN: 853510 | ISIN: JP3633400001 | Ticker-Symbol: TOM
Tradegate
01.10.26 | 18:35
16,296 Euro
+0,78 % +0,126
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Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Japan 225
1-Jahres-Chart
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
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TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
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16,15416,36418:45
16,19616,29618:42
PR Newswire
01.10.2026 18:04 Uhr
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Toyota Motor North America Reports September, Third Quarter 2026 U.S. Sales Results

  • TMNA September electrified vehicle sales of 117,215, up 37.8 percent
  • Toyota division achieved an all-time best-ever electrification mix of 61%
  • 32 electrified vehicle options available between both Toyota and Lexus brands

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported September 2026 U.S. sales of 201,306 vehicles, up 8.4 percent on a volume basis and up 4.0 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis compared to September 2025. Sales of electrified vehicles for the month totaled 117,215, up 37.8 percent on a volume basis and up 32.2 percent on a DSR basis, representing 58.2 percent of total sales volume.

For the third quarter, TMNA reported sales of 633,223 vehicles, up 0.6 percent on a volume basis and up 0.6 percent on a DSR basis versus the third quarter of 2025. Sales of electrified vehicles for the third quarter totaled 363,367, up 28.5 percent on a volume basis and up 28.5 percent on a DSR basis, representing 57.4 percent of total sales volume.

Toyota division posted September sales of 171,469 vehicles, up 7.9 percent on a volume basis and up 3.6 percent on a DSR basis. For the quarter, Toyota division reported sales of 540,167 vehicles, up 0.5 percent on a volume basis and up 0.5 percent on a DSR basis.

Lexus division posted September sales of 29,837 vehicles, up 11.4 percent on a volume basis and up 6.9 percent on a DSR basis. For the quarter, Lexus division reported sales of 93,056 vehicles, up 1.6 percent on a volume basis and up 1.6 percent on a DSR basis.

"Our third-quarter results reinforce a simple truth-customers want choices," said Andrew Gilleland, senior vice president, Automotive Operations Group, Toyota Motor North America. "From affordability to electrification, our multi-path strategy continues to meet customers where they are and give them options that fit their lifestyles. With solid momentum and disciplined inventory heading into Q4, we're well-positioned to finish the year strong."

Highlights (volume basis unless otherwise noted)

TMNA:

  • Third quarter sales up 0.6 percent
  • Third quarter electrified vehicle sales of 363,367, up 28.5 percent
  • September sales up 8.4 percent
  • September electrified vehicle sales of 117,215, up 37.8 percent
  • 32 total electrified vehicles currently available in dealerships between both the Toyota and Lexus brands
  • Among the lowest incentives among full-line manufacturers

Toyota Division:

  • Third quarter sales up 0.5 percent
  • Third quarter electrified vehicle sales of 325,227, up 29.2 percent
  • September sales up 7.9 percent
  • September electrified vehicle sales of 104,105, up 36.6 percent

Lexus Division:

  • Third quarter sales up 1.6 percent
  • Third quarter electrified vehicle sales of 38,140, up 23.1 percent
  • September sales up 11.4 percent
  • September electrified vehicle sales of 13,110, up 47.4 percent

About Toyota
Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 50 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In 2025, Toyota's plant in North Carolina began to assemble automotive batteries for electrified vehicles.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

Media contact:
Derrick Brown
[email protected]

TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY

September 2026


-- CURRENT MONTH --

-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --











2026

2025

DSR %

VOL %

2026

2025

DSR %

VOL %

TOTAL TMNA

201,306

185,748

4.0

8.4

1,876,614

1,865,876

0.6

0.6

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV.

171,469

158,959

3.6

7.9

1,613,846

1,595,301

1.2

1.2

TOTAL LEXUS DIV.

29,837

26,789

6.9

11.4

262,768

270,575

-2.9

-2.9

COROLLA

19,365

18,457

0.7

4.9

195,141

179,983

8.4

8.4

SUPRA

21

221

-90.9

-90.5

2,437

2,009

21.3

21.3

GR86 (INCL FR-S)

460

652

-32.3

-29.4

5,642

8,107

-30.4

-30.4

MIRAI

24

45

-48.8

-46.7

212

157

35.0

35.0

CROWN

406

1,139

-65.8

-64.4

6,683

8,689

-23.1

-23.1

PRIUS

3,169

3,813

-20.2

-16.9

29,223

46,777

-37.5

-37.5

CAMRY

25,350

24,521

-0.8

3.4

260,684

234,426

11.2

11.2

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR

48,795

48,849

-4.1

-0.1

500,024

480,151

4.1

4.1

IS

2,227

1,429

49.6

55.8

22,257

14,668

51.7

51.7

RC

1

97

-99.0

-99.0

239

1,080

-77.9

-77.9

ES

3,077

3,208

-7.9

-4.1

10,333

29,788

-65.3

-65.3

LS

2

44

-95.6

-95.5

150

894

-83.2

-83.2

LC

104

50

99.7

108.0

1,124

1,004

12.0

12.0

TOTAL LEXUS DIV. CAR

5,411

4,828

7.6

12.1

34,103

47,434

-28.1

-28.1

TOTAL TMNA CAR

54,206

53,677

-3.1

1.0

534,127

527,585

1.2

1.2

C-HR BEV

894

0

N/A

N/A

7,215

3

240,400.0

240,400.0

BZ

2,381

61

3,647.1

3,803.3

24,944

12,264

103.4

103.4

BZ WOODLAND

686

0

N/A

N/A

2,600

0

N/A

N/A

RAV4

34,192

36,599

-10.3

-6.6

253,664

358,134

-29.2

-29.2

COROLLA CROSS

9,776

6,386

47.0

53.1

90,131

73,341

22.9

22.9

CROWN SIGNIA

2,056

1,057

86.7

94.5

17,983

16,277

10.5

10.5

VENZA

1

4

-76.0

-75.0

11

703

-98.4

-98.4

HIGHLANDER

3,733

4,083

-12.2

-8.6

42,950

42,677

0.6

0.6

GRAND HIGHLANDER

11,594

10,494

6.1

10.5

108,511

99,833

8.7

8.7

4RUNNER

8,996

8,844

-2.4

1.7

107,987

67,001

61.2

61.2

SEQUOIA

2,431

2,036

14.6

19.4

21,403

18,486

15.8

15.8

LAND CRUISER

3,115

2,145

39.4

45.2

26,697

35,146

-24.0

-24.0

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV

79,855

71,709

6.9

11.4

704,097

723,865

-2.7

-2.7

SIENNA

9,778

7,802

20.3

25.3

84,770

75,876

11.7

11.7

TACOMA

21,476

20,392

1.1

5.3

214,875

204,464

5.1

5.1

TUNDRA

11,565

10,207

8.8

13.3

110,080

110,945

-0.8

-0.8

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP

33,041

30,599

3.7

8.0

324,955

315,409

3.0

3.0

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK

122,674

110,110

7.0

11.4

1,113,822

1,115,150

-0.1

-0.1

UX

531

426

19.7

24.6

7,050

6,899

2.2

2.2

NX

6,269

5,192

15.9

20.7

50,148

57,256

-12.4

-12.4

RZ

578

86

545.2

572.1

10,214

5,339

91.3

91.3

RX

9,370

8,682

3.6

7.9

89,824

80,427

11.7

11.7

TX

4,466

4,418

-3.0

1.1

42,674

39,546

7.9

7.9

GX

2,700

2,602

-0.4

3.8

23,205

28,244

-17.8

-17.8

LX

512

555

-11.4

-7.7

5,550

5,430

2.2

2.2

TOTAL LEXUS DIV. TRUCK

24,426

21,961

6.8

11.2

228,665

223,141

2.5

2.5

TOTAL TMNA TRUCK

147,100

132,071

6.9

11.4

1,342,487

1,338,291

0.3

0.3

Selling Days

25

24



229

229



DSR = Daily Selling Rate



















TOYOTA U.S. ELECTRIFIED VEHICLE SALES SUMMARY

September 2026


-- CURRENT MONTH --


-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --


2026

2025

DSR %

VOL%

2026

2025

DSR %

VOL%

TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID

1,897

2,111

-13.7

-10.1

16,731

34,237

-51.1

-51.1

TOYOTA PRIUS PLUG-IN HYBRID

1,272

1,702

-28.3

-25.3

12,492

12,540

-0.4

-0.4

TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID

2,814

2,365

14.2

19.0

36,734

37,135

-1.1

-1.1

TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID

25,350

24,515

-0.7

3.4

260,671

234,368

11.2

11.2

TOYOTA C-HR BEV

894

0

N/A

N/A

7,215

0

N/A

N/A

TOYOTA MIRAI

24

45

-48.8

-46.7

212

157

35.0

35.0

TOYOTA CROWN

406

1,139

-65.8

-64.4

6,683

8,689

-23.1

-23.1

TOYOTA SIENNA HYBRID

9,778

7,801

20.3

25.3

84,765

75,867

11.7

11.7

TOYOTA 4RUNNER HYBRID

2,289

2,127

3.3

7.6

26,152

13,600

92.3

92.3

TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID

1,088

1,771

-41.0

-38.6

26,739

19,842

34.8

34.8

TOYOTA GRAND HIGHLANDER HYBRID

7,798

5,329

40.5

46.3

65,201

48,563

34.3

34.3

TOYOTA SEQUOIA HYBRID

2,431

2,036

14.6

19.4

21,403

18,486

15.8

15.8

TOYOTA LAND CRUISER HYBRID

3,115

2,145

39.4

45.2

26,697

35,146

-24.0

-24.0

TOYOTA BZ BEV

2,381

61

3,647.1

3,803.3

24,944

12,264

103.4

103.4

TOYOTA BZ WOODLAND BEV

686

0

N/A

N/A

2,600

0

N/A

N/A

TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID

28,642

12,830

114.3

123.2

200,209

139,446

43.6

43.6

TOYOTA RAV4 PLUG-IN HYBRID

5,544

1,952

172.7

184.0

32,228

16,776

92.1

92.1

TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS HYBRID

1,821

2,214

-21.0

-17.8

13,905

24,594

-43.5

-43.5

TOYOTA CROWN SIGNIA

2,056

1,057

86.7

94.5

17,983

16,277

10.5

10.5

TOYOTA VENZA HYBRID

1

4

-76.0

-75.0

11

703

-98.4

-98.4

TOYOTA TACOMA HYBRID

1,705

2,353

-30.4

-27.5

22,985

22,768

1.0

1.0

TOYOTA TUNDRA HYBRID

2,113

2,637

-23.1

-19.9

20,574

22,065

-6.8

-6.8

LEXUS ES HYBRID

2,489

1,472

62.3

69.1

5,133

13,671

-62.5

-62.5

LEXUS ES BEV

586

0

N/A

N/A

2,083

0

N/A

N/A

LEXUS GS HYBRID

0

0

N/A

N/A

0

0

N/A

N/A

LEXUS UX HYBRID

531

426

19.7

24.6

7,050

6,899

2.2

2.2

LEXUS LX HYBRID

316

261

16.2

21.1

2,868

1,987

44.3

44.3

LEXUS NX HYBRID

2,359

2,089

8.4

12.9

22,699

23,002

-1.3

-1.3

LEXUS NX PLUG-IN HYBRID

660

289

119.2

128.4

8,000

5,658

41.4

41.4

LEXUS RZ BEV

578

86

545.2

572.1

10,214

5,339

91.3

91.3

LEXUS RX HYBRID

4,052

2,915

33.4

39.0

37,448

29,546

26.7

26.7

LEXUS RX PLUG-IN HYBRID

520

412

21.2

26.2

5,738

4,733

21.2

21.2

LEXUS TX HYBRID

1,012

858

13.2

17.9

8,787

7,311

20.2

20.2

LEXUS TX PLUG-IN HYBRID

7

83

-91.9

-91.6

953

689

38.3

38.3

LEXUS LS HYBRID

0

5

-100.0

-100.0

1

34

-97.1

-97.1

LEXUS LC HYBRID

0

0

N/A

N/A

5

9

-44.4

-44.4

TOTAL TMNA Electrified Vehicles

117,215

85,090

32.2

37.8

1,038,114

892,402

16.3

16.3

TOTAL TOYOTA Electrified Vehicles

104,105

76,194

31.2

36.6

927,135

793,524

16.8

16.8

TOTAL LEXUS Electrified Vehicles

13,110

8,896

41.5

47.4

110,979

98,878

12.2

12.2

TOTAL TMNA SALES RATIO

58.2 %

45.8 %



55.3 %

47.8 %



Selling Days

25

24



229

229



SOURCE Toyota Motor North America

© 2026 PR Newswire
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