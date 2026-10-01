Toyota Motor North America Reports September, Third Quarter 2026 U.S. Sales Results

TMNA September electrified vehicle sales of 117,215, up 37.8 percent

Toyota division achieved an all-time best-ever electrification mix of 61%

32 electrified vehicle options available between both Toyota and Lexus brands

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported September 2026 U.S. sales of 201,306 vehicles, up 8.4 percent on a volume basis and up 4.0 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis compared to September 2025. Sales of electrified vehicles for the month totaled 117,215, up 37.8 percent on a volume basis and up 32.2 percent on a DSR basis, representing 58.2 percent of total sales volume.

For the third quarter, TMNA reported sales of 633,223 vehicles, up 0.6 percent on a volume basis and up 0.6 percent on a DSR basis versus the third quarter of 2025. Sales of electrified vehicles for the third quarter totaled 363,367, up 28.5 percent on a volume basis and up 28.5 percent on a DSR basis, representing 57.4 percent of total sales volume.

Toyota division posted September sales of 171,469 vehicles, up 7.9 percent on a volume basis and up 3.6 percent on a DSR basis. For the quarter, Toyota division reported sales of 540,167 vehicles, up 0.5 percent on a volume basis and up 0.5 percent on a DSR basis.

Lexus division posted September sales of 29,837 vehicles, up 11.4 percent on a volume basis and up 6.9 percent on a DSR basis. For the quarter, Lexus division reported sales of 93,056 vehicles, up 1.6 percent on a volume basis and up 1.6 percent on a DSR basis.

"Our third-quarter results reinforce a simple truth-customers want choices," said Andrew Gilleland, senior vice president, Automotive Operations Group, Toyota Motor North America. "From affordability to electrification, our multi-path strategy continues to meet customers where they are and give them options that fit their lifestyles. With solid momentum and disciplined inventory heading into Q4, we're well-positioned to finish the year strong."

Highlights (volume basis unless otherwise noted)

TMNA:

Third quarter sales up 0.6 percent

Third quarter electrified vehicle sales of 363,367, up 28.5 percent

September sales up 8.4 percent

September electrified vehicle sales of 117,215, up 37.8 percent

32 total electrified vehicles currently available in dealerships between both the Toyota and Lexus brands

Among the lowest incentives among full-line manufacturers

Toyota Division:

Third quarter sales up 0.5 percent

Third quarter electrified vehicle sales of 325,227, up 29.2 percent

September sales up 7.9 percent

September electrified vehicle sales of 104,105, up 36.6 percent

Lexus Division:

Third quarter sales up 1.6 percent

Third quarter electrified vehicle sales of 38,140, up 23.1 percent

September sales up 11.4 percent

September electrified vehicle sales of 13,110, up 47.4 percent

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 50 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In 2025, Toyota's plant in North Carolina began to assemble automotive batteries for electrified vehicles.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

Media contact:

Derrick Brown

[email protected]

TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY September 2026

-- CURRENT MONTH -- -- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --



















2026 2025 DSR % VOL % 2026 2025 DSR % VOL % TOTAL TMNA 201,306 185,748 4.0 8.4 1,876,614 1,865,876 0.6 0.6 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. 171,469 158,959 3.6 7.9 1,613,846 1,595,301 1.2 1.2 TOTAL LEXUS DIV. 29,837 26,789 6.9 11.4 262,768 270,575 -2.9 -2.9 COROLLA 19,365 18,457 0.7 4.9 195,141 179,983 8.4 8.4 SUPRA 21 221 -90.9 -90.5 2,437 2,009 21.3 21.3 GR86 (INCL FR-S) 460 652 -32.3 -29.4 5,642 8,107 -30.4 -30.4 MIRAI 24 45 -48.8 -46.7 212 157 35.0 35.0 CROWN 406 1,139 -65.8 -64.4 6,683 8,689 -23.1 -23.1 PRIUS 3,169 3,813 -20.2 -16.9 29,223 46,777 -37.5 -37.5 CAMRY 25,350 24,521 -0.8 3.4 260,684 234,426 11.2 11.2 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR 48,795 48,849 -4.1 -0.1 500,024 480,151 4.1 4.1 IS 2,227 1,429 49.6 55.8 22,257 14,668 51.7 51.7 RC 1 97 -99.0 -99.0 239 1,080 -77.9 -77.9 ES 3,077 3,208 -7.9 -4.1 10,333 29,788 -65.3 -65.3 LS 2 44 -95.6 -95.5 150 894 -83.2 -83.2 LC 104 50 99.7 108.0 1,124 1,004 12.0 12.0 TOTAL LEXUS DIV. CAR 5,411 4,828 7.6 12.1 34,103 47,434 -28.1 -28.1 TOTAL TMNA CAR 54,206 53,677 -3.1 1.0 534,127 527,585 1.2 1.2 C-HR BEV 894 0 N/A N/A 7,215 3 240,400.0 240,400.0 BZ 2,381 61 3,647.1 3,803.3 24,944 12,264 103.4 103.4 BZ WOODLAND 686 0 N/A N/A 2,600 0 N/A N/A RAV4 34,192 36,599 -10.3 -6.6 253,664 358,134 -29.2 -29.2 COROLLA CROSS 9,776 6,386 47.0 53.1 90,131 73,341 22.9 22.9 CROWN SIGNIA 2,056 1,057 86.7 94.5 17,983 16,277 10.5 10.5 VENZA 1 4 -76.0 -75.0 11 703 -98.4 -98.4 HIGHLANDER 3,733 4,083 -12.2 -8.6 42,950 42,677 0.6 0.6 GRAND HIGHLANDER 11,594 10,494 6.1 10.5 108,511 99,833 8.7 8.7 4RUNNER 8,996 8,844 -2.4 1.7 107,987 67,001 61.2 61.2 SEQUOIA 2,431 2,036 14.6 19.4 21,403 18,486 15.8 15.8 LAND CRUISER 3,115 2,145 39.4 45.2 26,697 35,146 -24.0 -24.0 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV 79,855 71,709 6.9 11.4 704,097 723,865 -2.7 -2.7 SIENNA 9,778 7,802 20.3 25.3 84,770 75,876 11.7 11.7 TACOMA 21,476 20,392 1.1 5.3 214,875 204,464 5.1 5.1 TUNDRA 11,565 10,207 8.8 13.3 110,080 110,945 -0.8 -0.8 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP 33,041 30,599 3.7 8.0 324,955 315,409 3.0 3.0 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK 122,674 110,110 7.0 11.4 1,113,822 1,115,150 -0.1 -0.1 UX 531 426 19.7 24.6 7,050 6,899 2.2 2.2 NX 6,269 5,192 15.9 20.7 50,148 57,256 -12.4 -12.4 RZ 578 86 545.2 572.1 10,214 5,339 91.3 91.3 RX 9,370 8,682 3.6 7.9 89,824 80,427 11.7 11.7 TX 4,466 4,418 -3.0 1.1 42,674 39,546 7.9 7.9 GX 2,700 2,602 -0.4 3.8 23,205 28,244 -17.8 -17.8 LX 512 555 -11.4 -7.7 5,550 5,430 2.2 2.2 TOTAL LEXUS DIV. TRUCK 24,426 21,961 6.8 11.2 228,665 223,141 2.5 2.5 TOTAL TMNA TRUCK 147,100 132,071 6.9 11.4 1,342,487 1,338,291 0.3 0.3 Selling Days 25 24



229 229



DSR = Daily Selling Rate



































TOYOTA U.S. ELECTRIFIED VEHICLE SALES SUMMARY September 2026

-- CURRENT MONTH --

-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --

2026 2025 DSR % VOL% 2026 2025 DSR % VOL% TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID 1,897 2,111 -13.7 -10.1 16,731 34,237 -51.1 -51.1 TOYOTA PRIUS PLUG-IN HYBRID 1,272 1,702 -28.3 -25.3 12,492 12,540 -0.4 -0.4 TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID 2,814 2,365 14.2 19.0 36,734 37,135 -1.1 -1.1 TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID 25,350 24,515 -0.7 3.4 260,671 234,368 11.2 11.2 TOYOTA C-HR BEV 894 0 N/A N/A 7,215 0 N/A N/A TOYOTA MIRAI 24 45 -48.8 -46.7 212 157 35.0 35.0 TOYOTA CROWN 406 1,139 -65.8 -64.4 6,683 8,689 -23.1 -23.1 TOYOTA SIENNA HYBRID 9,778 7,801 20.3 25.3 84,765 75,867 11.7 11.7 TOYOTA 4RUNNER HYBRID 2,289 2,127 3.3 7.6 26,152 13,600 92.3 92.3 TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID 1,088 1,771 -41.0 -38.6 26,739 19,842 34.8 34.8 TOYOTA GRAND HIGHLANDER HYBRID 7,798 5,329 40.5 46.3 65,201 48,563 34.3 34.3 TOYOTA SEQUOIA HYBRID 2,431 2,036 14.6 19.4 21,403 18,486 15.8 15.8 TOYOTA LAND CRUISER HYBRID 3,115 2,145 39.4 45.2 26,697 35,146 -24.0 -24.0 TOYOTA BZ BEV 2,381 61 3,647.1 3,803.3 24,944 12,264 103.4 103.4 TOYOTA BZ WOODLAND BEV 686 0 N/A N/A 2,600 0 N/A N/A TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID 28,642 12,830 114.3 123.2 200,209 139,446 43.6 43.6 TOYOTA RAV4 PLUG-IN HYBRID 5,544 1,952 172.7 184.0 32,228 16,776 92.1 92.1 TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS HYBRID 1,821 2,214 -21.0 -17.8 13,905 24,594 -43.5 -43.5 TOYOTA CROWN SIGNIA 2,056 1,057 86.7 94.5 17,983 16,277 10.5 10.5 TOYOTA VENZA HYBRID 1 4 -76.0 -75.0 11 703 -98.4 -98.4 TOYOTA TACOMA HYBRID 1,705 2,353 -30.4 -27.5 22,985 22,768 1.0 1.0 TOYOTA TUNDRA HYBRID 2,113 2,637 -23.1 -19.9 20,574 22,065 -6.8 -6.8 LEXUS ES HYBRID 2,489 1,472 62.3 69.1 5,133 13,671 -62.5 -62.5 LEXUS ES BEV 586 0 N/A N/A 2,083 0 N/A N/A LEXUS GS HYBRID 0 0 N/A N/A 0 0 N/A N/A LEXUS UX HYBRID 531 426 19.7 24.6 7,050 6,899 2.2 2.2 LEXUS LX HYBRID 316 261 16.2 21.1 2,868 1,987 44.3 44.3 LEXUS NX HYBRID 2,359 2,089 8.4 12.9 22,699 23,002 -1.3 -1.3 LEXUS NX PLUG-IN HYBRID 660 289 119.2 128.4 8,000 5,658 41.4 41.4 LEXUS RZ BEV 578 86 545.2 572.1 10,214 5,339 91.3 91.3 LEXUS RX HYBRID 4,052 2,915 33.4 39.0 37,448 29,546 26.7 26.7 LEXUS RX PLUG-IN HYBRID 520 412 21.2 26.2 5,738 4,733 21.2 21.2 LEXUS TX HYBRID 1,012 858 13.2 17.9 8,787 7,311 20.2 20.2 LEXUS TX PLUG-IN HYBRID 7 83 -91.9 -91.6 953 689 38.3 38.3 LEXUS LS HYBRID 0 5 -100.0 -100.0 1 34 -97.1 -97.1 LEXUS LC HYBRID 0 0 N/A N/A 5 9 -44.4 -44.4 TOTAL TMNA Electrified Vehicles 117,215 85,090 32.2 37.8 1,038,114 892,402 16.3 16.3 TOTAL TOYOTA Electrified Vehicles 104,105 76,194 31.2 36.6 927,135 793,524 16.8 16.8 TOTAL LEXUS Electrified Vehicles 13,110 8,896 41.5 47.4 110,979 98,878 12.2 12.2 TOTAL TMNA SALES RATIO 58.2 % 45.8 %



55.3 % 47.8 %



Selling Days 25 24



229 229





SOURCE Toyota Motor North America