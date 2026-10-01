Toyota Motor North America Reports September, Third Quarter 2026 U.S. Sales Results

- TMNA September electrified vehicle sales of 117,215, up 37.8 percent
- Toyota division achieved an all-time best-ever electrification mix of 61%
- 32 electrified vehicle options available between both Toyota and Lexus brands
PLANO, Texas, Oct. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported September 2026 U.S. sales of 201,306 vehicles, up 8.4 percent on a volume basis and up 4.0 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis compared to September 2025. Sales of electrified vehicles for the month totaled 117,215, up 37.8 percent on a volume basis and up 32.2 percent on a DSR basis, representing 58.2 percent of total sales volume.
For the third quarter, TMNA reported sales of 633,223 vehicles, up 0.6 percent on a volume basis and up 0.6 percent on a DSR basis versus the third quarter of 2025. Sales of electrified vehicles for the third quarter totaled 363,367, up 28.5 percent on a volume basis and up 28.5 percent on a DSR basis, representing 57.4 percent of total sales volume.
Toyota division posted September sales of 171,469 vehicles, up 7.9 percent on a volume basis and up 3.6 percent on a DSR basis. For the quarter, Toyota division reported sales of 540,167 vehicles, up 0.5 percent on a volume basis and up 0.5 percent on a DSR basis.
Lexus division posted September sales of 29,837 vehicles, up 11.4 percent on a volume basis and up 6.9 percent on a DSR basis. For the quarter, Lexus division reported sales of 93,056 vehicles, up 1.6 percent on a volume basis and up 1.6 percent on a DSR basis.
"Our third-quarter results reinforce a simple truth-customers want choices," said Andrew Gilleland, senior vice president, Automotive Operations Group, Toyota Motor North America. "From affordability to electrification, our multi-path strategy continues to meet customers where they are and give them options that fit their lifestyles. With solid momentum and disciplined inventory heading into Q4, we're well-positioned to finish the year strong."
Highlights (volume basis unless otherwise noted)
TMNA:
- Third quarter sales up 0.6 percent
- Third quarter electrified vehicle sales of 363,367, up 28.5 percent
- September sales up 8.4 percent
- September electrified vehicle sales of 117,215, up 37.8 percent
- 32 total electrified vehicles currently available in dealerships between both the Toyota and Lexus brands
- Among the lowest incentives among full-line manufacturers
Toyota Division:
- Third quarter sales up 0.5 percent
- Third quarter electrified vehicle sales of 325,227, up 29.2 percent
- September sales up 7.9 percent
- September electrified vehicle sales of 104,105, up 36.6 percent
Lexus Division:
- Third quarter sales up 1.6 percent
- Third quarter electrified vehicle sales of 38,140, up 23.1 percent
- September sales up 11.4 percent
- September electrified vehicle sales of 13,110, up 47.4 percent
About Toyota
Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.
Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 50 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In 2025, Toyota's plant in North Carolina began to assemble automotive batteries for electrified vehicles.
For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.
Media contact:
Derrick Brown
[email protected]
TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY
September 2026
-- CURRENT MONTH --
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
2026
2025
DSR %
VOL %
2026
2025
DSR %
VOL %
TOTAL TMNA
201,306
185,748
4.0
8.4
1,876,614
1,865,876
0.6
0.6
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV.
171,469
158,959
3.6
7.9
1,613,846
1,595,301
1.2
1.2
TOTAL LEXUS DIV.
29,837
26,789
6.9
11.4
262,768
270,575
-2.9
-2.9
COROLLA
19,365
18,457
0.7
4.9
195,141
179,983
8.4
8.4
SUPRA
21
221
-90.9
-90.5
2,437
2,009
21.3
21.3
GR86 (INCL FR-S)
460
652
-32.3
-29.4
5,642
8,107
-30.4
-30.4
MIRAI
24
45
-48.8
-46.7
212
157
35.0
35.0
CROWN
406
1,139
-65.8
-64.4
6,683
8,689
-23.1
-23.1
PRIUS
3,169
3,813
-20.2
-16.9
29,223
46,777
-37.5
-37.5
CAMRY
25,350
24,521
-0.8
3.4
260,684
234,426
11.2
11.2
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR
48,795
48,849
-4.1
-0.1
500,024
480,151
4.1
4.1
IS
2,227
1,429
49.6
55.8
22,257
14,668
51.7
51.7
RC
1
97
-99.0
-99.0
239
1,080
-77.9
-77.9
ES
3,077
3,208
-7.9
-4.1
10,333
29,788
-65.3
-65.3
LS
2
44
-95.6
-95.5
150
894
-83.2
-83.2
LC
104
50
99.7
108.0
1,124
1,004
12.0
12.0
TOTAL LEXUS DIV. CAR
5,411
4,828
7.6
12.1
34,103
47,434
-28.1
-28.1
TOTAL TMNA CAR
54,206
53,677
-3.1
1.0
534,127
527,585
1.2
1.2
C-HR BEV
894
0
N/A
N/A
7,215
3
240,400.0
240,400.0
BZ
2,381
61
3,647.1
3,803.3
24,944
12,264
103.4
103.4
BZ WOODLAND
686
0
N/A
N/A
2,600
0
N/A
N/A
RAV4
34,192
36,599
-10.3
-6.6
253,664
358,134
-29.2
-29.2
COROLLA CROSS
9,776
6,386
47.0
53.1
90,131
73,341
22.9
22.9
CROWN SIGNIA
2,056
1,057
86.7
94.5
17,983
16,277
10.5
10.5
VENZA
1
4
-76.0
-75.0
11
703
-98.4
-98.4
HIGHLANDER
3,733
4,083
-12.2
-8.6
42,950
42,677
0.6
0.6
GRAND HIGHLANDER
11,594
10,494
6.1
10.5
108,511
99,833
8.7
8.7
4RUNNER
8,996
8,844
-2.4
1.7
107,987
67,001
61.2
61.2
SEQUOIA
2,431
2,036
14.6
19.4
21,403
18,486
15.8
15.8
LAND CRUISER
3,115
2,145
39.4
45.2
26,697
35,146
-24.0
-24.0
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV
79,855
71,709
6.9
11.4
704,097
723,865
-2.7
-2.7
SIENNA
9,778
7,802
20.3
25.3
84,770
75,876
11.7
11.7
TACOMA
21,476
20,392
1.1
5.3
214,875
204,464
5.1
5.1
TUNDRA
11,565
10,207
8.8
13.3
110,080
110,945
-0.8
-0.8
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP
33,041
30,599
3.7
8.0
324,955
315,409
3.0
3.0
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK
122,674
110,110
7.0
11.4
1,113,822
1,115,150
-0.1
-0.1
UX
531
426
19.7
24.6
7,050
6,899
2.2
2.2
NX
6,269
5,192
15.9
20.7
50,148
57,256
-12.4
-12.4
RZ
578
86
545.2
572.1
10,214
5,339
91.3
91.3
RX
9,370
8,682
3.6
7.9
89,824
80,427
11.7
11.7
TX
4,466
4,418
-3.0
1.1
42,674
39,546
7.9
7.9
GX
2,700
2,602
-0.4
3.8
23,205
28,244
-17.8
-17.8
LX
512
555
-11.4
-7.7
5,550
5,430
2.2
2.2
TOTAL LEXUS DIV. TRUCK
24,426
21,961
6.8
11.2
228,665
223,141
2.5
2.5
TOTAL TMNA TRUCK
147,100
132,071
6.9
11.4
1,342,487
1,338,291
0.3
0.3
Selling Days
25
24
229
229
DSR = Daily Selling Rate
TOYOTA U.S. ELECTRIFIED VEHICLE SALES SUMMARY
September 2026
-- CURRENT MONTH --
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
2026
2025
DSR %
VOL%
2026
2025
DSR %
VOL%
TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID
1,897
2,111
-13.7
-10.1
16,731
34,237
-51.1
-51.1
TOYOTA PRIUS PLUG-IN HYBRID
1,272
1,702
-28.3
-25.3
12,492
12,540
-0.4
-0.4
TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID
2,814
2,365
14.2
19.0
36,734
37,135
-1.1
-1.1
TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID
25,350
24,515
-0.7
3.4
260,671
234,368
11.2
11.2
TOYOTA C-HR BEV
894
0
N/A
N/A
7,215
0
N/A
N/A
TOYOTA MIRAI
24
45
-48.8
-46.7
212
157
35.0
35.0
TOYOTA CROWN
406
1,139
-65.8
-64.4
6,683
8,689
-23.1
-23.1
TOYOTA SIENNA HYBRID
9,778
7,801
20.3
25.3
84,765
75,867
11.7
11.7
TOYOTA 4RUNNER HYBRID
2,289
2,127
3.3
7.6
26,152
13,600
92.3
92.3
TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID
1,088
1,771
-41.0
-38.6
26,739
19,842
34.8
34.8
TOYOTA GRAND HIGHLANDER HYBRID
7,798
5,329
40.5
46.3
65,201
48,563
34.3
34.3
TOYOTA SEQUOIA HYBRID
2,431
2,036
14.6
19.4
21,403
18,486
15.8
15.8
TOYOTA LAND CRUISER HYBRID
3,115
2,145
39.4
45.2
26,697
35,146
-24.0
-24.0
TOYOTA BZ BEV
2,381
61
3,647.1
3,803.3
24,944
12,264
103.4
103.4
TOYOTA BZ WOODLAND BEV
686
0
N/A
N/A
2,600
0
N/A
N/A
TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID
28,642
12,830
114.3
123.2
200,209
139,446
43.6
43.6
TOYOTA RAV4 PLUG-IN HYBRID
5,544
1,952
172.7
184.0
32,228
16,776
92.1
92.1
TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS HYBRID
1,821
2,214
-21.0
-17.8
13,905
24,594
-43.5
-43.5
TOYOTA CROWN SIGNIA
2,056
1,057
86.7
94.5
17,983
16,277
10.5
10.5
TOYOTA VENZA HYBRID
1
4
-76.0
-75.0
11
703
-98.4
-98.4
TOYOTA TACOMA HYBRID
1,705
2,353
-30.4
-27.5
22,985
22,768
1.0
1.0
TOYOTA TUNDRA HYBRID
2,113
2,637
-23.1
-19.9
20,574
22,065
-6.8
-6.8
LEXUS ES HYBRID
2,489
1,472
62.3
69.1
5,133
13,671
-62.5
-62.5
LEXUS ES BEV
586
0
N/A
N/A
2,083
0
N/A
N/A
LEXUS GS HYBRID
0
0
N/A
N/A
0
0
N/A
N/A
LEXUS UX HYBRID
531
426
19.7
24.6
7,050
6,899
2.2
2.2
LEXUS LX HYBRID
316
261
16.2
21.1
2,868
1,987
44.3
44.3
LEXUS NX HYBRID
2,359
2,089
8.4
12.9
22,699
23,002
-1.3
-1.3
LEXUS NX PLUG-IN HYBRID
660
289
119.2
128.4
8,000
5,658
41.4
41.4
LEXUS RZ BEV
578
86
545.2
572.1
10,214
5,339
91.3
91.3
LEXUS RX HYBRID
4,052
2,915
33.4
39.0
37,448
29,546
26.7
26.7
LEXUS RX PLUG-IN HYBRID
520
412
21.2
26.2
5,738
4,733
21.2
21.2
LEXUS TX HYBRID
1,012
858
13.2
17.9
8,787
7,311
20.2
20.2
LEXUS TX PLUG-IN HYBRID
7
83
-91.9
-91.6
953
689
38.3
38.3
LEXUS LS HYBRID
0
5
-100.0
-100.0
1
34
-97.1
-97.1
LEXUS LC HYBRID
0
0
N/A
N/A
5
9
-44.4
-44.4
TOTAL TMNA Electrified Vehicles
117,215
85,090
32.2
37.8
1,038,114
892,402
16.3
16.3
TOTAL TOYOTA Electrified Vehicles
104,105
76,194
31.2
36.6
927,135
793,524
16.8
16.8
TOTAL LEXUS Electrified Vehicles
13,110
8,896
41.5
47.4
110,979
98,878
12.2
12.2
TOTAL TMNA SALES RATIO
58.2 %
45.8 %
55.3 %
47.8 %
Selling Days
25
24
229
229
SOURCE Toyota Motor North America