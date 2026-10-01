Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2026) - Imperial Equities Inc. (TSXV: IEI), through its Board of Directors, has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share effective Q4 2026, payable on October 30, 2026 to shareholders of record effective October 16, 2026.

"As we reflect on the results of the past year, the Company's performance continues to demonstrate why we remain confident in our strategy and direction," said Sine Chadi, President and CEO of Imperial Equities. "We are pleased to issue another dividend this quarter as a gesture of appreciation for our shareholders' ongoing support, confidence, and trust."

This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act.

About Imperial Equities Inc:

Based in Edmonton, Imperial Equities Inc. is a publicly traded company focused on industrial, commercial, and agricultural real estate properties in targeted markets throughout Western Canada.

Additional information is available at: www.imperialequities.com.

Imperial's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under symbol IEI.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Not for distribution to the United States Newswire Services for dissemination in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/316961