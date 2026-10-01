Fort McMurray, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2026) - The proponents of the West Coast Oil Pipeline, which the proponents intend to refer to as Pacific Link, welcome the Government of Canada's listing of the pipeline as a Project of National Interest under the Building Canada Act.

Pacific Link will connect Alberta's abundant oil resources to the southern coast of British Columbia, Transporting one million barrels per day toward Asia-Pacific and other global markets, in support of Canada's prosperity and energy sovereignty for decades to come. By expanding access to diverse trading partners, the project will reduce reliance on a single customer, help Canada earn a better price for its resources and enhance Canada's long-term economic resilience. Alberta crude oil is well suited to meet growing international demand for diesel, gasoline, jet and marine fuels and petrochemical feedstock, and will help to address global energy security.

The project will significantly grow Canada's GDP, generating more than $20 billion per year, catalyse economic opportunities for small businesses and Indigenous and local communities and create up to 140,000 jobs in Alberta, British Columbia ad across Canada.

The Government of Canada (through the Crown Corporation Trans Mountain Corporation), Alberta's government (through the Alberta Petroleum Marketing Commission) and Pembina Pipeline Corporation are advancing the project. Indigenous engagement, consultation, participation and equity partnership opportunities are central to the development of Pacific Link and will help shape the project as it moves forward.

Trans Mountain will develop, construct and operate the pipeline on behalf of the project proponents.

Trans Mountain is uniquely positioned to develop the project given its 70-year history of operating the only pipeline with access to coastal waters and its recent experience completing the Trans Mountain Expansion Project. Pembina Pipeline corporation is contributing development and execution expertise to the advancement of Pacific Link.

Following today's listing, the Major Projects Office will work with the Canada Energy Regulator through a streamlined review process to issue a conditions document for Pacific Link by September 1, 2027, following which construction can begin. The review process will include Indigenous consultation, environmental assessment and public hearings, among other components.

Canada and Alberta also continue to work with the Oil Sands Alliance to advance the Pathways Project, one of the world's largest proposed carbon capture and storage projects. The shared goal is establishing Canadian oil as among the world's most responsibly produced and lowest emitting, while creating tens of thousands of jobs here at home.

Quotes for Attribution

"Canada has a once-in-a-generation opportunity to become a global energy superpower. To transform our economy. To diversify our trade. To achieve greater strategic autonomy, so we can continue to live our lives as we choose. The Pacific Link pipeline is foundational to all of these missions. To seize this opportunity, we are building together - boldly, sustainably and in true partnership with Indigenous Peoples. In a more dangerous, divided world, Canada is working."

The Rt. Hon. Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada

"Today marks a significant victory for Alberta's and Canada's energy future. The listing of Pacific Link as a Project of National Interest demonstrates what can be achieved when governments work together to advance nation-building infrastructure. Today marks an important step toward expanding market access, strengthening our economy and reinforcing Alberta's position as a reliable energy supplier."

Danielle Smith, Premier of Alberta

"Today's announcement is a critical milestone for Pacific Link. We thank the governments of Canada and Alberta for their leadership in advancing this generational opportunity. Pembina is proud to contribute our experience, capabilities and track record of disciplined execution built over more than 70 years."

Scott Burrows, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pembina

Key Facts

In May 2026, Alberta and Canada signed an Implementation Agreement under the November 2025 Canada-Alberta Memorandum of Understanding that included a commitment from the federal government to pursue national interest listing for Alberta's west coast oil pipeline proposal.

On July 1, 2026, the Government of Alberta submitted its proposal to the federal Major Projects Office. Since receipt of the proposal, the Major Projects Office has reviewed the project under five criteria listed in the Building Canada Act, consulted on the listing with Indigenous Peoples, relevant provinces and federal departments, and invited public feedback via the Canada Gazette.

consulted on the listing with Indigenous Peoples, relevant provinces and federal departments, and invited public feedback via the Canada Gazette. As much as possible, the proposed corridor will follow the existing Trans Mountain right-of-way, leveraging existing corridor knowledge, historical land-use information and existing access infrastructure.

The project will determine the final Route following additional geotechnical engineering and engagement with Indigenous communities and local governments.

About Pacific Link

Pacific Link, formerly referred to as the west coast oil pipeline, is a proposed oil pipeline with the capacity to transport one million barrels per day of crude oil from Alberta to Canada's west coast and from there, to Asia-Pacific and other global markets. The proposed pipeline project has been listed as a Project of National Interest and will participate in a streamlined regulatory review process established under the Building Canada Act. Indigenous consultation, participation and equity partnership opportunities are an important part of this project. A new pipeline to Canada's west coast will expand market access for Canadian energy while supporting Canada's prosperity, economic security and sovereignty.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/316953