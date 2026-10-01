D.A.T.E. completes its first acquisition and strengthens its industrial integration

The acquisition of SOFILEMA-NMGP complements D.A.T.E.'s expertise in engineering and precision mechanics

Additional annual revenue of approximately €2 million, with profitability in line with D.A.T.E.'s standards

First concrete implementation of the external growth strategy announced at the time of the IPO, supporting the Group's change of scale

D.A.T.E. (ISIN: FR0014018PW8 - Ticker: ALDAT), a reference player in thermal innovation serving critical technologies, announces the completion of the acquisition of 100% of the share capital of SOFILEMA-NMGP, a French mechanical engineering company specializing in measurement instruments for the civil and military aerospace sectors. Effective from October 1, 2026, this transaction, made possible by the funds raised in D.A.T.E.'s IPO, represents the first concrete implementation of the Group's targeted external growth strategy. It enables D.A.T.E. to strengthen its engineering and precision manufacturing capabilities, enhance control over its value chain and broaden its development opportunities.

STRENGTHENING INDUSTRIAL INTEGRATION, FROM ENGINEERING TO MANUFACTURING

SOFILEMA provides precision mechanical engineering services in France and internationally. Based in Argenteuil, in the Paris region, the company has a team of 12 employees and owns 100% of NMGP, a company specializing in the manufacturing and machining of precision components, general mechanics, opto-mechanics and optics.

NMGP operates a manufacturing facility that complements SOFILEMA's engineering activities. Its capabilities include precision machining, tooling, electrical discharge machining (EDM) and three-dimensional metrology inspection. With a presence in the civil and military aerospace sectors, SOFILEMA and its subsidiary NMGP enable D.A.T.E. to broaden its exposure to this market and further strengthen its industrial capabilities.

SOFILEMA-NMGP's key customers include four Safran divisions - Transmission Systems, Aircraft Engines, Landing Systems and Electronics & Defense - as well as Air France Industries.

Building on these complementary capabilities, the combination with SOFILEMA-NMGP expands the range of expertise that D.A.T.E. can leverage, from engineering studies and design through to the manufacturing and inspection of parts and tooling. This transaction is part of a vertical integration strategy, enabling D.A.T.E. to bring certain currently outsourced activities in-house and strengthen control over the various stages of project execution.

A FIRST ACQUISITION SUPPORTING D.A.T.E.'S CHANGE OF SCALE

As outlined at the time of its IPO, D.A.T.E.'s targeted external growth strategy is designed to complement its expertise, enhance its service offering, and strengthen its industrial capabilities in line with its development ambitions.

The acquisition of SOFILEMA-NMGP is fully aligned with this roadmap. It contributes approximately €2 million in additional annual revenue, with profitability in line with D.A.T.E.'s standards. SOFILEMA-NMGP also has a limited level of financial debt.

Beyond this financial contribution, the commercial and industrial complementarities between the two companies provide growth opportunities, particularly through cross-selling across their respective customer portfolios, the expansion of market opportunities for their combined expertise, and an enhanced ability to meet customer requirements.

The acquisition is fully financed from D.A.T.E.'s own funds.

Philippe BOTTU, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "This acquisition represents the first concrete implementation of the external growth strategy we presented at the time of our IPO. By bringing together our expertise in engineering and precision mechanics, we are strengthening our industrial integration and our ability to control the various stages of project execution, from design through to manufacturing.

We are also delighted to welcome the SOFILEMA-NMGP teams and to build on their expertise and experience to support our development. This transaction creates additional commercial and industrial opportunities. It reflects our commitment to pursuing targeted acquisitions to support our change of scale and our ambition to build D.A.T.E. into a leading international provider of thermal solutions for extreme environments."

ABOUT D.A.T.E.

D.A.T.E. is a French industrial company specialized in designing and manufacturing high-performance thermal solutions for extreme environments.

Operating across two core markets - Defense and Deep Tech - the Company benefits from fully integrated expertise across the entire value chain, from engineering through to production, to meet the most demanding requirements for critical applications.

D.A.T.E. develops tailored solutions for constrained environments, characterized by extreme temperatures, demanding compactness requirements, and high levels of performance and reliability.

This renowned expertise in thermal management for extreme environments has enabled the Company to build a diversified network of leading customers and partners across multiple sectors. Its solutions, produced in both small and large runs, are deployed in critical applications for Defense (fighter aircraft, radar systems, frigates, submarines, etc.) and Deep Tech (particle accelerators, quantum computing, space, data centers).

D.A.T.E. has been awarded "Innovative Company" status by Bpifrance.

D.A.T.E. is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0014018PW8; ticker: ALDAT).

www.date-bourse.com

CONTACTS

Investor Relations // Cyril Combe // +33 (0)1 53 65 37 94 // date@actus.fr

Press Relations // Anne-Charlotte Dudicourt // +33 (0)1 53 67 36 32 // acdudicourt@actus.fr

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