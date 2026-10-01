IT teams can run Aptum IaaS and view and manage aspects of their public cloud infrastructure from the same portal, and see what a configuration will cost before they provision it, giving them better control

Aptum, a global hybrid multi-cloud managed service provider for mid-market organisations, today launched Aptum Prizm, a hybrid cloud management platform, together with Aptum IaaS, its Shared Cloud and Dedicated Cloud services, both priced with no egress fees. Customers run both through Aptum Prizm, alongside aspects of their public cloud infrastructure.

Many mid-market organisations now run workloads with more than one provider. That usually means several portals, several bills and costs that are hard to predict. Egress fees, the charges a provider applies when data leaves its network, are among the hardest to forecast, because they grow with usage and often show up only when the invoice arrives.

Aptum IaaS removes that line from the bill. Shared Cloud charges a set rate per vCPU, GB of RAM and GB of storage, and Dedicated Cloud gives customers a flat monthly price for hosts reserved for them. Bandwidth is included within per-network throughput limits. Workloads run in the Aptum region the customer chooses, in Canada, the US or the UK, and teams that automate can use Terraform or a REST API.

Available today, Aptum Prizm lets IT teams:

Provision virtual machines on Aptum IaaS in minutes, through self-service

View and manage aspects of supported public cloud infrastructure alongside Aptum environments

Manage DNS for Aptum IaaS

See the price of a configuration before anything is provisioned

Aptum patches and maintains the physical hosts and the platform layer. Above that, customers can run everything themselves or hand any part of the operations to Aptum's managed services team.

"Companies used to choose their infrastructure first and build their applications on top of it. Now the application dictates the infrastructure, so most of our customers run workloads in several places at once to support their organisations' many applications," said Jeremy Pease, CEO of Aptum. "Aptum Prizm gives them one place to manage those workloads, and our team helps them determine the ideal infrastructure solution to optimise application performance."

"We simplify the hybrid cloud experience by ensuring that you can manage Aptum IaaS and supported public clouds the same way within Aptum Prizm. If you know how to manage one of the cloud platforms in Aptum Prizm, you know how to use all of them," said Will Stevens, CTO of Aptum. "An engineer can spin up a VM, change a DNS record or check a public cloud subscription from the same screen, and see what it'll cost before they click to provision."

For companies moving to the cloud, or rebalancing workloads to control costs, Aptum IaaS gives them a cloud to run on and Aptum Prizm gives them self-service provisioning, with their public cloud infrastructure visible in the same place.

Availability

Aptum Prizm, Shared Cloud and Dedicated Cloud are available now through Aptum's team. Aptum Prizm is provided with Aptum services at no charge, and existing customers can sign in at portal.aptum.com. To learn more or request a demo, visit Aptum Prizm, Aptum IaaS Shared Cloud and Dedicated Cloud.

About Aptum

Aptum is a global infrastructure and cloud solutions provider specialising in technology consulting and managed services. With decades of deep technical knowledge and comprehensive hybrid multi-cloud expertise, Aptum advises mid-market organisations on cloud migration, infrastructure modernisation, and cloud-native development. Its cloud platform-agnostic approach and certified expertise provide customers with the tools and insight to control and optimise workloads across public cloud, private cloud, bare metal and colocation. Aptum serves customers in North America, Latin America, the UK and Europe, and is a portfolio company of DigitalBridge Group, Inc., a global investment firm dedicated to strategic opportunities in digital infrastructure. For more information, visit www.aptum.com.

Connect with Aptum Official Blog LinkedIn

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261001599006/en/

Contacts:

For more information, please contact: media@aptum.com