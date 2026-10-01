ID TECH and SFEY Partner to Deliver Comprehensive Payment Solutions for Europe's Self-Service and Unattended Markets

Partnership combines ID TECH's unattended payment hardware portfolio with SFEY's payment platform and certification expertise to accelerate deployment across Europe.

CYPRESS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2026 / ID TECH, a global provider of secure payment solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with SFEY to deliver a comprehensive payment offering for the European self-service, unattended and transit market. The collaboration brings together ID TECH's industry-leading unattended payment hardware portfolio with SFEY's dynamic payment gateway and platform capabilities, creating an integrated solution designed to simplify deployment and accelerate time to market for system integrators across Europe.

Together, the companies will support a broad range of unattended applications including self-service, kiosk, and transportation environments, with a scalable payment ecosystem built to meet evolving market requirements.

A key area of focus within the partnership is support for mass transit and open-loop transit payment programs, leveraging SFEY's payment platform capabilities and certification expertise alongside ID TECH's transit-ready payment hardware. The combined solution is designed to help customers navigate the increasing complexity of transit payment acceptance while supporting the broader needs of the unattended market.

As part of the collaboration, the companies have successfully completed EMV certifications with Shift4 and are actively progressing additional certifications with payment partners including Elavon, with more planned to expand regional coverage and provide greater flexibility for customers across Europe.

"This partnership represents an important step in expanding ID TECH's presence across Europe's unattended payment market," said Justin Ning, Vice President of Sales at ID TECH. "By combining ID TECH's proven payment hardware with SFEY's dynamic payment platform and certification capabilities, we are delivering an integrated solution that reduces complexity and helps system integrators deploy faster."

The combined offering is built for unattended system integrators seeking a scalable payment solution backed by proven hardware and an experienced European payments partner.

"We are excited to announce this partnership and introduce a new range of ID TECH NEO 3 terminals supported by SFEY's payment application, further strengthening our position in the European payments market," said Jaroslav Stuchlik, CEO of SFEY. "Our ambition is to establish SFEY as the processing platform of choice for future ID TECH deployments across Europe, while enabling ID TECH's existing partners to integrate more quickly, benefit from devices pre-certified with multiple acquirers, and bring new payment solutions to market more efficiently."

By aligning hardware, software, certifications, and payment enablement under one ecosystem, ID TECH and SFEY aim to help customers streamline integration, accelerate deployments, and bring secure payment experiences to market more efficiently.

About ID TECH

ID TECH is a global payment technology provider delivering secure payment solutions across unattended, self-service, transit, retail, and mobility markets. Its portfolio includes EMV-certified payment hardware designed to support flexible and scalable payment experiences worldwide. Visit idtechproducts.com.

About SFEY

SFEY provides payment platform, gateway, certification, and payment application services that help customers accelerate payment deployments and support evolving payment requirements across European markets. Visit sfey.com.

Contact Information

Ryan Maulit

ID TECH / Marketing Manager

10721 Walker Street / Cypress, CA 90630

Office: (714) 761-6368 x 137

Fax: 714-761-8880

idtechproducts.com

SOURCE: ID TECH

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/id-tech-and-sfey-partner-to-deliver-comprehensive-payment-solutions-for-1225429