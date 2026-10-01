Apex Capital Corp: Apex Capital Named to FreightWaves' 2027 FreightTech 100

Recognition highlights Apex's technology-driven approach to helping carriers get paid faster

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2026 / Apex Capital, a leading provider of freight factoring and financial services for trucking companies, today announced it has been named to FreightWaves' 2027 FreightTech 100, an annual list recognizing the most innovative companies in freight and supply chain technology.

Now in its eighth year, the FreightTech 100 is selected by FreightWaves' Research team, which evaluates nominees on documented innovation, market impact, and how each company's ideas have advanced over the past year. This year's program drew a record number of nominations, making Apex's inclusion a meaningful reflection of its continued investment in technology that supports carriers.

"This recognition belongs to the carriers who trust us with their cash flow every day. Our focus has always been simple: get truckers paid faster and give them tools that make running a business easier. Being named alongside the industry's top technology companies tells us that approach is working," said Chris Bozek, President of Apex Capital.

Apex was recognized for transforming the traditional freight factoring model into a more connected, technology-driven ecosystem for carriers. Its innovation includes proprietary tools, advanced risk intelligence, 24/7 automated funding and self-directed payment solutions, the integrated TCS Fuel Card program, equipment financing, and the exclusive NextLOAD load board. Together, these solutions help trucking companies access capital faster, evaluate broker risk more effectively, uncover freight opportunities, control fuel costs, and operate with greater confidence.

"The next phase of innovation is about giving carriers more control, more visibility, and faster access to the tools they need to make confident business decisions. We're continuing to invest in technology that simplifies daily operations, connects critical business functions, and helps trucking companies move forward with greater speed and certainty," said Daniel Henderson, Chief Information Officer.

The 2027 FreightTech 100 will be celebrated at the F3 Awards Dinner on October 26 in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where the FreightTech 25 will also be announced.

About Apex Capital

Founded in 1995, Apex Capital Corp is a financial services and technology company providing factoring and business solutions to trucking companies, freight brokers and businesses across a range of industries. Apex combines fast, dependable funding with innovative technology, data-driven insights and practical business tools to help clients improve cash flow, manage risk and operate more efficiently. Backed by deep industry expertise, trusted relationships and a commitment to legendary service, Apex gives businesses the financial flexibility, information and support they need to make confident decisions and keep moving forward.

Media Contact

Sherry Leigh | Chief Marketing Officer | sherry.leigh@apexcapitalcorp.com | 817-665-2637 SOURCE: Apex Capital Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/apex-capital-named-to-freightwaves-2027-freighttech-100-1229830