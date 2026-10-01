Vertosoft and Civic Roundtable Partner to Expand Access to Purpose-Built Government Operations Technology

LEESBURG, VA / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2026 / Vertosoft, a trusted, value-added distributor of innovative technology solutions, has announced a new partnership with Civic Roundtable, a software platform advancing critical interagency initiatives by making it easy for public servants to collaborate, communicate, and coordinate across networks of partners. Through this partnership, Civic Roundtable will expand its reach across the public sector by leveraging Vertosoft's contract vehicles, channel network, and government expertise.

Government programs require agencies to work across departments, local governments, and community organizations. But most tools were built to serve single organizations.Civic Roundtable lets agencies engage partners, share knowledge, automate workflows, and coordinate from a common operating picture using secure workspaces that deploy quickly and consolidate tools already in use. Built on AWS GovCloud, Civic Roundtable provides the connective tissue for public servants at 5,000 organizations in all 50 states, from veteran services and housing efforts to public health and emergency management.

By pairing Civic Roundtable's government operations platform with Vertosoft's public sector distribution capabilities, the partnership provides agencies with a more streamlined path to technology designed around the collaborative nature of government work. Civic Roundtable is available through multiple Vertosoft contract vehicles, giving government customers and channel partners additional pathways to procure the platform while supporting Civic Roundtable's continued expansion across the public sector.

"Some of government's most important work depends on people across organizations being able to coordinate effectively and quickly access the information they need," said Dean Jackson, Government Sales Manager of Vertosoft. "Civic Roundtable has built its platform around the realities of public sector employees' work, bringing people, knowledge, and workflows together in a way that can help agencies stay focused on their mission. Through this partnership, we're making that technology easier to access while helping Civic Roundtable expand its impact across the public sector."

"State agencies rarely achieve statewide outcomes alone. They work through networks of local governments, community organizations, and frontline providers. Civic Roundtable gives state agencies the shared infrastructure to coordinate those networks, from scaling technical assistance to strengthening service delivery. Partnering with Vertosoft will help more agencies put that infrastructure in place," said Madeleine Smith, co-founder and CEO of Civic Roundtable.

About Civic Roundtable

Civic Roundtable is a government operations platform purpose-built for local, state, and federal government agencies and their partner organizations. Its platform brings together workspaces, knowledge management, contacts and communications, insights, and AI and automation to help public servants coordinate across organizations, access trusted information, and advance their missions. Born out of the Harvard Innovation Labs, Civic Roundtable is focused on helping public servants work more efficiently and effectively. For more information, visit https://www.civicroundtable.com/ .

About Vertosoft

At Vertosoft , we are a trusted, value-driven distributor of innovative technology solutions. Our experienced team and tailored services equip our channel partners and suppliers with the tools, contracts , and secure systems needed to succeed in the public sector market. For more information, visit https://vertosoft.com .

Contact Information:

Name: Nicole Bongianino

Title: Channel Marketing Lead

Phone: 571-707-4130

Email: marketing@vertosoft.com

SOURCE: Vertosoft

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/vertosoft-and-civic-roundtable-partner-to-expand-access-to-purpo-1228446