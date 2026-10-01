Howard Hughes Communities Names Kate Kaminski President of Arizona Region

Kaminski succeeds Charley Freericks in planned leadership transition; Freericks to continue as senior advisor

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2026 / Howard Hughes Communities, the real estate platform of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc., today announced the promotion of Kate Kaminski to President of the Arizona Region. Kaminski succeeds Charley Freericks in a planned leadership transition and will oversee the strategy, investment, development, and operations of Teravalis, the company's 37,000-acre master planned community in Buckeye, Arizona. Freericks will continue as senior advisor, focusing on major long-range initiatives and opportunities.

Kaminski joined Howard Hughes in 2024 as Chief Operating Officer of the Arizona Region. Working alongside Freericks, she has been instrumental in building a deep team with exceptional technical capabilities and local expertise. She has also advanced Teravalis' commercial strategy by strengthening relationships across the Greater Phoenix business community. Her recent appointment to the Greater Phoenix Economic Council (GPEC) Board of Directors builds on that work, bringing her together with public- and private-sector leaders focused on attracting business investment and supporting the region's economic growth.

"When we brought Charley and Kate to Howard Hughes Communities a few years ago, we had this transition in mind," said David O'Reilly, Chief Executive Officer of Howard Hughes. "Charley has helped establish a strong foundation for Teravalis, and Kate has earned the opportunity to build on it. She has advanced our commercial strategy, built a team with real depth, and established meaningful relationships across Greater Phoenix. Seeing the plan we envisioned come together is personally rewarding, and the credit belongs to both of them. I'm grateful for Charley's leadership and continued involvement, and I have tremendous confidence in Kate."

The transition comes as Teravalis builds on the opening of Floreo, its first residential village, and advances plans for the employment centers, commercial development, education, services, and amenities that will support the community's long-term growth. Kaminski will lead the Arizona team's work across capital investment, land development and sales, infrastructure, and government and community partnerships.

"Teravalis represents an extraordinary opportunity to build something the Phoenix MSA has never had at scale," said Kate Kaminski, President of the Arizona Region for Howard Hughes Communities. "As we welcome our first residents, our responsibility is to deliver on the promise of this community. That means planning for the homes, employment, schools, services, and gathering places that support everyday life. Charley and I have worked closely to build the team and foundation for Teravalis, and I'm grateful for his partnership and continued support, and I'm proud to lead this team as we bring that vision to life."

Kaminski brings more than two decades of executive experience spanning real estate investment, land development, corporate strategy, capital markets, and operations. Before joining Howard Hughes, she spent nearly 20 years with Walton Global, ultimately serving as Global Chief Operating Officer.

"I'm proud of the foundation we have established for Teravalis and the partnership Kate and I have built," said Charley Freericks, Senior Advisor for Howard Hughes Communities. "We have been working toward this transition from the beginning. Kate understands the business, cares about this team, and brings the perspective and energy to lead its next stage of growth. I look forward to supporting her and continuing to contribute to Teravalis."

Floreo opened for home sales in late 2025 and is already welcoming residents. The village will ultimately include approximately 8,500 homes, with seven homebuilders currently active. Its growth, together with ongoing infrastructure investment and planning for future commercial development, marks an important step in bringing the long-term vision for Teravalis to life.

For more information about community updates and available homes, visit www.teravalis.com.

About Teravalis ?

Teravalis, a Howard Hughes community, spans 37,000 acres in Buckeye, Arizona, one of the nation's fastest-growing cities. Entitled for up to 113,000 homes, approximately 340,000 residents, and up to 62 million square feet of planned commercial development, Teravalis is envisioned as a leading master planned community positioned for growth. Situated between the White Tank and Belmont Mountain ranges, Teravalis emphasizes sustainable planning and innovative technologies to bring quality housing and employment opportunities to the Phoenix West Valley in support of Arizona's continued economic vitality. Learn more at www.teravalis.com.

About Howard Hughes Communities

Howard Hughes Communities, the real estate platform of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc., develops, owns, and operates the nation's premier large-scale master planned communities and mixed-use developments. The company's award-winning assets include The Woodlands, Bridgeland, and The Woodlands Hills in Greater Houston; Summerlin in?Las Vegas; Teravalis in Greater Phoenix; Ward Village in?Honolulu; and Merriweather District in?Columbia, Maryland. The Howard Hughes Communities portfolio is strategically positioned to meet and accelerate development based on market demand, resulting in one of the strongest real estate platforms in the country. Dedicated to innovative placemaking, the company is recognized for its ongoing commitment to design excellence and to the cultural life of its communities. For additional information, visit communities.howardhughes.com.

Contact

Katy Biggerstaff, NewGround PR & Media

kbiggerstaff@newgroundco.com

SOURCE: Howard Hughes Communities

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/howard-hughes-communities-names-kate-kaminski-president-of-arizona-region-1229949