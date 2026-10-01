Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 01.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Dieselbe Arbeit, dieselbe Rechnung, der vierfache Bruttogewinn
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
01.10.2026 20:02 Uhr
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dart Appraisal Names Shane Cropper Chief Financial Officer

Veteran finance executive brings CFO experience across private equity-backed, manufacturing, financial services and large corporate organizations


TROY, MI / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2026 / Dart Appraisal, a national leader in appraisal management since 1993, today announced the appointment of Shane Cropper as Chief Financial Officer.

Cropper brings broad experience in finance, operations and business transformation, built across private equity-backed, manufacturing, financial services and large corporate environments. He has served in multiple CFO and senior finance leadership roles, with expertise spanning financial planning and analysis, working capital and cash management, margin improvement, mergers and acquisitions, capital structure and building scalable finance organizations.

Earlier in his career, Cropper held finance leadership positions with companies including Best Buy and Target. He is also a veteran of the U.S. Army and holds an MBA from the University of Iowa.

"Shane is exactly the kind of leader we want in this seat," said Michael Dresden, Chief Executive Officer of Dart Appraisal. "He has built finance organizations that scale and he has done it in businesses going through real change. As we continue to invest in our technology, our people and the service our clients count on, his experience will help us grow with discipline. We are glad to have him on the team."

In his new role, Cropper will lead Dart's finance organization and partner closely with the executive team on strategy, operational performance and long-term growth.

"What drew me to Dart is a business with more than 30 years behind it and real room ahead of it," said Cropper. "There is a strong foundation here and a team that clearly cares about the work. My focus early on is listening, understanding where we can sharpen how we operate and making sure the finance function is built to support where this company is going. I'm looking forward to getting started."

About Dart Appraisal

Established in 1993, Dart Appraisal is a national appraisal management company serving lenders, credit unions and mortgage originators across the United States. Dart combines a vetted panel of independent appraisers with technology and quality control processes built to deliver accurate, compliant valuations. Learn more at www.dartappraisal.com.

CONTACT:

Lon Bollenbacher
VP, Marketing
lbollenbacher@dartappraisal.com

SOURCE: Dart Appraisal



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/dart-appraisal-names-shane-cropper-chief-financial-officer-1230173

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.