Dart Appraisal Names Shane Cropper Chief Financial Officer

Veteran finance executive brings CFO experience across private equity-backed, manufacturing, financial services and large corporate organizations





TROY, MI / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2026 / Dart Appraisal, a national leader in appraisal management since 1993, today announced the appointment of Shane Cropper as Chief Financial Officer.

Cropper brings broad experience in finance, operations and business transformation, built across private equity-backed, manufacturing, financial services and large corporate environments. He has served in multiple CFO and senior finance leadership roles, with expertise spanning financial planning and analysis, working capital and cash management, margin improvement, mergers and acquisitions, capital structure and building scalable finance organizations.

Earlier in his career, Cropper held finance leadership positions with companies including Best Buy and Target. He is also a veteran of the U.S. Army and holds an MBA from the University of Iowa.

"Shane is exactly the kind of leader we want in this seat," said Michael Dresden, Chief Executive Officer of Dart Appraisal. "He has built finance organizations that scale and he has done it in businesses going through real change. As we continue to invest in our technology, our people and the service our clients count on, his experience will help us grow with discipline. We are glad to have him on the team."

In his new role, Cropper will lead Dart's finance organization and partner closely with the executive team on strategy, operational performance and long-term growth.

"What drew me to Dart is a business with more than 30 years behind it and real room ahead of it," said Cropper. "There is a strong foundation here and a team that clearly cares about the work. My focus early on is listening, understanding where we can sharpen how we operate and making sure the finance function is built to support where this company is going. I'm looking forward to getting started."

About Dart Appraisal

Established in 1993, Dart Appraisal is a national appraisal management company serving lenders, credit unions and mortgage originators across the United States. Dart combines a vetted panel of independent appraisers with technology and quality control processes built to deliver accurate, compliant valuations. Learn more at www.dartappraisal.com .

CONTACT:

Lon Bollenbacher

VP, Marketing

lbollenbacher@dartappraisal.com

SOURCE: Dart Appraisal

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/dart-appraisal-names-shane-cropper-chief-financial-officer-1230173