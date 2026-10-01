CMG Financial and CapRelo Launch Volt Home Loans

ALEXANDRIA, VA / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2026 / Volt Home Loans, a mortgage joint venture powered by CMG Financial and CapRelo, has officially launched, pairing relocation expertise with mortgage financing. For relocating consumers, buying a home is rarely an isolated transaction. It's part of a larger transition that can involve a new job, a new city and a new school system. Volt Home Loans makes mortgage financing a natural part of that journey.

"Strong joint ventures start with a simple question: where can we create more value for the customer while building a stronger business together?" said Chris Harris, Executive Vice President, Joint Ventures, CMG Financial. "CapRelo already has meaningful relationships with clients at a critical point in their lives. Volt Home Loans lets us extend that relationship into mortgage financing with CMG Financial's infrastructure, technology and lending expertise behind it."

Volt Home Loans combines CapRelo's command of the relocation journey with CMG Financial's mortgage products, technology, compliance support and operational capabilities. Whether a client is moving across town or across the country, they get mortgage professionals who understand the timing and complexity relocation demands.

"For more than 25 years, CapRelo has managed relocations around one simple idea: every move is really about the people," said Barry Morris, President and CEO, CapRelo. "Buying a home is often the biggest decision in that transition, and it shouldn't feel like a separate process. With Volt Home Loans, we're providing the way home, giving transferees and their families mortgage guidance that keeps pace with their move."

The launch reflects a broader opportunity within CMG Financial's joint venture platform: organizations with strong customer relationships can expand their services and open a new avenue for growth without building mortgage infrastructure from the ground up. For companies already serving consumers around a home transaction, the relationship already exists; the opportunity is to extend it. Organizations interested in exploring joint venture opportunities are encouraged to connect with the CMG Financial Joint Venture team. For more information, visit our website at https://www.volthomeloans.com/.

About CapRelo

CapRelo is a full-service global mobility management company that delivers best-in-class relocation and assignment services on a technologically advanced platform. With over 25 years' experience, the company has service locations throughout the Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. Learn more at CapRelo.com

About CMG Financial

CMG Financial is a well-capitalized mortgage lender founded in 1993. Founder and CEO, Christopher M. George, was Chairman of the Mortgage Bankers Association in 2019. CMG makes its products and services available to the market through three distinct origination channels including retail lending, wholesale lending, and correspondent lending. CMG currently operates in all states, including the District of Columbia, and holds approvals with FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA. CMG is widely known throughout the mortgage banking and housing markets for responsible lending practices, industry and consumer advocacy, product innovation, and operational efficiency. CMG Mortgage, Inc. NMLS ID# 1820 ( www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org | www.cmghomeloans.com ).

Media Contact

Annaugh Madsen

Phone: (667) 260-6360

Email: amadsen@cmgfi.com

SOURCE: CMG Financial

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/cmg-financial-and-caprelo-launch-volt-home-loans-1230148