Global Foods Group, LLC: Global Foods Group Presenting at NIBA's 153rd Investment Conference in Fort Lauderdale, FL October 7, 2026

Founder and President, Pete Ferrari to present Jaca, the rare sugar with Amazon revenue up 470% year over year

DELRAY BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2026 / Global Foods Group, LLC (Healthy For Life Foods), the company behind Jaca, is pleased to announce that it will be presenting on October 7, 2026, at NIBA's 153rd Investment Conference in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Founder and President, Pete Ferrari will present and meet one-on-one with NIBA member firms that afternoon.

Jaca is rare sugar that behaves like traditional sugar without the consequences. It is 100% pure allulose, a natural sugar born from fruit that tastes and bakes like old school sugar with 10% of the calories and no rise in blood glucose. It is diabetic and keto friendly, vegan, Halal, Kosher, Non-GMO, FDA GRAS, and it naturally activates GLP-1. Jaca serves health-conscious consumers, wholesale accounts and co-brand partners in a $22B U.S. sugar market where the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for allulose is 32.3%.

The presentation will cover Jaca's growth and its domestic and global plans to scale which are underway. Amazon revenue grew 470% year over year in June 2026 at a 7.8:1 Lifetime Value to Acquisition Cost. The company holds a national partnership with Howie Mandel, filed two U.S. provisional patents for its manufacturing process with 2 Saudi filings in process (related to global expansion into the MENA/GCC bloc), has completed independent 3rd party Due Diligence, and closed a $1M investment from the lead institutional investor in its Series A in September 2026.

"NIBA puts you in the room with executives who fund companies and take them public, and that audience is exactly who should hear this," said Pete Ferrari, Founder and President of Global Foods Group. "Everyone has been told that cutting sugar means compromising taste. We have the paradigm shifting ingredient that eviscerates that notion, and the metrics are starting to show it."

Conference attendees can schedule one-on-one meetings with Mr. Ferrari through the Association.

About Global Foods Group, LLC

Global Foods Group, LLC, Delray Beach, Florida, is the food and beverage company behind Jaca, 100% pure allulose, a natural rare sugar born from fruit that tastes and bakes like traditional sugar. Good health and wellbeing are built into the company's DNA. Its community gathers around the SuperSelf Podcast, more than 60 episodes, and 4 Health and Wellbeing modules that can be downloaded for free on the website. The Foundation for Nutritional Equality, a 501(c)(3) funded by 10% of Jaca profits, helps feed the 40 million Americans, 14 million of them children, who do not eat every day. Global Foods Group is a Pending B Corp, putting purpose alongside profit. www.jacasugar.com

About National Investment Banking Association

The National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) is a non-profit organization that has been serving the micro-cap and small-cap investment community for almost 50 years. NIBA's 153rd Investment Conference website is available here: https://nibanet.org/conference/niba-october-6-7-2026-ft-lauderdale-fl-conference/

For more information contact: Pete Ferrari, Founder & President, Global Foods Group, LLC, pete@globalfoodsgroup.net

SOURCE: Global Foods Group, LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/global-foods-group-jaca-presenting-at-nibas-153rd-investment-conference-1230192