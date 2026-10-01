Transoft Solutions, Inc.: Transoft Solutions Launches InSTRATO

The new web-based design platform for transportation professionals

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2026 / Transoft Solutions, a global leader in transportation engineering software and road safety solutions, has launched InSTRATO, a new web-based platform for transportation engineers, planners, and designers. This platform brings specialized transportation design tools together with new ways for professionals to share work, gather feedback, and collaborate throughout the project process.

The launch marks the next chapter for AutoTURN Online, Transoft's web-based swept path analysis solution. AutoTURN Online will now be available within InSTRATO, continuing to provide the same trusted simulation technology and vehicle libraries users rely on today while opening the door to a broader set of transportation design and collaboration capabilities.

"Since 2018, AutoTURN Online has helped more than 110,000 practitioners perform swept path analysis on the web, supporting design decisions that affect how people and vehicles move through the world. That impact is what drives us to keep doing more. As projects become more complex, the future of transportation design will depend on how seamlessly people, technology, and ideas come together. InSTRATO brings us one step closer to that future." - Steven Chan, VP of Transportation Business Unit, Transoft Solutions.

From Design to Collaboration

Transportation projects involve more than the design work itself. As projects move through review and iteration, professionals need to share designs, gather input, coordinate changes, and keep project information organized.

By bringing more aspects of the transportation design process into one connected web platform, Transoft is helping professionals move beyond individual tasks and work more collaboratively throughout the project lifecycle.

The core tools users rely on today remain the same, but InSTRATO changes how teams work together around them. With its new Collaboration capability, teams can share designs with clients and project stakeholders, gather feedback, and keep everyone aligned as the project progresses. Bringing the work and the conversation together helps reduce back-and-forth, make design reviews more productive, and keep projects moving.

What is InSTRATO?

InSTRATO is a web-based platform designed around the specialized workflows of transportation professionals. It houses modules that help users move from design and analysis to review and collaboration, with additional capabilities planned as the platform evolves.

AutoTURN Online: Perform trusted swept path analysis using the same AutoTURN simulation technology and comprehensive vehicle libraries you rely on today.

Perform trusted swept path analysis using the same AutoTURN simulation technology and comprehensive vehicle libraries you rely on today. Parking Design: Create efficient and accessible parking layouts faster with built-in standards and easy-to-use tools.

Create efficient and accessible parking layouts faster with built-in standards and easy-to-use tools. Collaboration: Share projects, collect feedback, manage stakeholder comments, and document revisions in one workspace to streamline design reviews.

Share projects, collect feedback, manage stakeholder comments, and document revisions in one workspace to streamline design reviews. Lab: Explore new capabilities in development and provide feedback to shape future tools to your needs.

Figure 1. Vehicle Libraries in InSTRATO

A New Platform with Familiar Tools

InSTRATO improves the experience around day-to-day workflows, making it easier to move projects forward and bring stakeholders into the design process.

A refreshed user experience: Navigate a redesigned interface focused on simplicity and ease of use.

Navigate a redesigned interface focused on simplicity and ease of use. Improved file management: Organize projects with parent and subfolders, making it easier to find and access the work you need.

Organize projects with parent and subfolders, making it easier to find and access the work you need. New collaboration tools: Share projects, gather stakeholder feedback, and manage comments in one place to support design and peer reviews.

Share projects, gather stakeholder feedback, and manage comments in one place to support design and peer reviews. Early access with Lab: Explore capabilities in development and provide feedback to help shape future tools as InSTRATO continues to evolve.

AutoTURN Online Continues Within InSTRATO

The AutoTURN Online module continues to provide web-based swept path analysis using the same trusted AutoTURN simulation algorithm and vehicle libraries as before. For users who require more advanced swept path capabilities or custom vehicles, we recommend using the AutoTURN Pro desktop solution.

Figure 2. AutoTURN Online Module in InSTRATO

If you have questions about InSTRATO, please visit instrato.com or get in touch to learn how InSTRATO can support your transportation design and planning needs without CAD.

About Transoft Solutions

Transoft Solutions develops innovative and highly specialized software for aviation, civil infrastructure, and transportation professionals. Since 1991, Transoft has remained focused on safety-oriented solutions that enable transportation professionals to work effectively and confidently. Our portfolio of planning, simulation, modelling, and design solutions is used in over 150 countries, serving more than 100,000 customers across local and federal agencies, consulting firms, airport authorities, and ports. We take pride in providing the highest quality of customer support from our headquarters in Canada and through our offices in Sweden, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Slovenia, Australia, Belgium, France, and India. For more information on Transoft's range of aviation, civil design, and traffic safety solutions, visit transoftsolutions.com.

Media Contact:

Public Relations, Transoft Solutions

Email: publicrelations@transoftsolutions.com

SOURCE: Transoft Solutions, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/transoft-solutions-launches-instrato-1230176