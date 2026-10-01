Associated Environmental Systems: AES and MACCOR Debut 192-Channel FUSION Coin Cell Testing System at The Battery Show Detroit

First-ever combined booth showcases the high-throughput FUSION coin cell testing system as AES and MACCOR bring their integrated solution to the battery industry's largest North American event.

DETROIT, MI / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2026 / Associated Environmental Systems (AES) and MACCOR Inc. will debut the FUSION-08-192-0192, a 192-channel coin cell testing system, at The Battery Show North America. The Battery Show will take place from October 12-15, 2026, at Huntington Place in Detroit, Michigan. For the first time, AES and MACCOR will combine their presence at Booths 3026 and 3126, giving attendees an opportunity to see the system in person.

Designed for high-throughput coin-cell research and development, the FUSION-08-192-0192 provides 192 independent testing channels, each capable of up to 1A. The system combines MACCOR battery cycling technology with an AES environmental chamber featuring AES's patented coin cell fixtures, integrated safety systems, pre-wired connections, and unified control via AESONE CONNECT and the MACCOR Software Suite.

FUSION: From Product Launch to the Show Floor

AES and MACCOR introduced FUSION in October 2025 as a fully engineered battery-testing system designed to simplify the integration of environmental control and battery cycling. Rather than requiring laboratories to coordinate separate chamber and cycler systems, FUSION brings the major components together as a pre-configured system.

The 192-channel configuration expands that approach for high-volume coin cell testing, allowing researchers to run a large number of cells simultaneously under controlled environmental conditions. By engineering the chamber and cycler together, FUSION also reduces the integration effort typically required when separate systems are integrated.

"FUSION was created from years of working directly with customers and understanding the challenges involved in integrating battery cyclers with environmental chambers," said Aaron Robinson, Vice President of Sales and Service at AES. "The 192-channel system is a great example of how that approach can increase testing capacity while keeping the overall system integrated and easy to deploy."

Built on Experience

FUSION builds on AES's decades of industry experience. With more than 5,000 active battery test chambers and more than 200,000 battery testing solutions deployed across the United States, AES understands the demands of real-world battery testing at scale. From high-current applications up to 1,200 amps to the evolving requirements of next-generation battery development, we are constantly pushing the limits of what is possible in environmental test equipment. As battery testing continues to evolve, AES is designing the next generation of solutions to help laboratories test smarter, safer, and more efficiently.

The Battery Show North America has become a major gathering for the battery and EV industries. In 2025, the event celebrated its 15th anniversary, attracting more than 21,000 industry professionals and 1,300+ suppliers to Detroit.

This year, attendees can see the FUSION-08-192-0192 in person and speak with AES and MACCOR representatives about their battery testing requirements. We are excited to announce that we were named a finalist for the 2026 Battery Show Awards . The awards ceremony will take place on October 13th at 6PM.

Stop by Booths 3026 and 3126 at The Battery Show North America, October 12-15, 2026, at Huntington Place in Detroit, Michigan.

Learn more about FUSION:

AES: associatedenvironmentalsystems.com/fusion-battery-test-system

MACCOR: maccor.com/fusion-integrated-systems.html

About Associated Environmental Systems

Associated Environmental Systems (AES) manufactures environmental test chambers and integrated battery testing equipment from its North Chelmsford, Massachusetts, facility. Founded in 1959, AES is a trusted U.S. manufacturer supporting research and production teams with precise, reliable systems used worldwide.

Associated Environmental Systems

15 Wellman Avenue

North Chelmsford, MA 01863 USA

Sales@associatedenvironmentalsystems.com

About MACCOR

MACCOR manufactures testing equipment for the battery and energy storage market, serving as a pioneer and global provider of commercial battery test systems. Thousands of MACCOR systems operate worldwide across consumer, automotive, and energy storage applications.

MACCOR Inc.

4322 South 49th W Ave

Tulsa, OK 74107 USA

Sales@maccor.com

SOURCE: Associated Environmental Systems

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/aes-and-maccor-debut-192-channel-fusion-coin-cell-testing-system-1230125