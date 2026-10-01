TRIMAX Power Systems Selected to Present at NIBA's 153rd Investment Conference

Presentation Highlights Company's Role in Solving the AI Infrastructure Power Challenge

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2026 / TRIMAX Power Systems, an integrated behind-the-meter energy platform focused on fast-deployable power solutions for AI data centers and mission-critical infrastructure, announced today that it has been selected to present at the National Investment Banking Association's (NIBA) 153rd Investment Conference, to be held October 6-7, 2026, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The conference provides presenting companies direct access to investment bankers, institutional investors, private equity firms, venture capital groups, hedge funds, and other capital markets professionals.

Through its Max Power platform, TRIMAX delivers modular, scalable power solutions designed to help customers overcome growing power availability constraints associated with artificial intelligence, data center expansion, and critical infrastructure development. The company combines equipment sales, leasing, Energy-as-a-Service offerings, and long-term performance management services into a unified platform that addresses one of the most significant bottlenecks facing infrastructure development today: access to reliable power.

"Artificial intelligence is accelerating demand for power at a pace the existing grid cannot match," said David Hofer, Chief Executive Officer of TRIMAX Power Systems. "Our platform is designed to help customers bridge the growing time-to-power gap and bring projects online faster, creating significant value for operators, developers, and investors."

During its presentation, TRIMAX will discuss:

The rapid expansion of AI-driven infrastructure demand

The emerging time-to-power challenge facing data center developers

The company's integrated infrastructure, energy, and performance platform

Its diversified revenue model and long-term growth strategy

The investment opportunity created by accelerating demand for fast-deployable power solutions. As AI adoption continues to increase across industries, TRIMAX believes reliable and deployable power infrastructure will become a critical competitive advantage for data center operators and other energy-intensive users.

About National Investment Banking Association

The National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) is a non-profit organization that has been serving the micro-cap and small-cap investment community for almost 50 years. NIBA's 153rd Investment Conference website is available here: https://nibas-152nd-investment-conference.events.accessnewswire.com/

About TRIMAX Power Systems

TRIMAX Power Systems is an integrated circular energy power platform delivering fast-deployable, reliable, and resilient power solutions for AI data centers and mission-critical infrastructure. Through its Max Power MRO platform, the company provides modular power systems, Energy-as-a-Service offerings, leasing solutions, and lifecycle performance management services designed to accelerate access to power while creating long-term value for customers and investors.

Media Contact

Ron Buckhammer

CMO TRIMAX Holdings

ron@trimaxholdings.com

408.590.5400

SOURCE: TRIMAX Power Systems

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/trimax-power-systems-selected-to-present-at-nibas-153rd-investment-conference-1230202