Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 01.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Dieselbe Arbeit, dieselbe Rechnung, der vierfache Bruttogewinn
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
01.10.2026 21:26 Uhr
173 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TRIMAX Power Systems Selected to Present at NIBA's 153rd Investment Conference

Presentation Highlights Company's Role in Solving the AI Infrastructure Power Challenge

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2026 / TRIMAX Power Systems, an integrated behind-the-meter energy platform focused on fast-deployable power solutions for AI data centers and mission-critical infrastructure, announced today that it has been selected to present at the National Investment Banking Association's (NIBA) 153rd Investment Conference, to be held October 6-7, 2026, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The conference provides presenting companies direct access to investment bankers, institutional investors, private equity firms, venture capital groups, hedge funds, and other capital markets professionals.

Through its Max Power platform, TRIMAX delivers modular, scalable power solutions designed to help customers overcome growing power availability constraints associated with artificial intelligence, data center expansion, and critical infrastructure development. The company combines equipment sales, leasing, Energy-as-a-Service offerings, and long-term performance management services into a unified platform that addresses one of the most significant bottlenecks facing infrastructure development today: access to reliable power.

"Artificial intelligence is accelerating demand for power at a pace the existing grid cannot match," said David Hofer, Chief Executive Officer of TRIMAX Power Systems. "Our platform is designed to help customers bridge the growing time-to-power gap and bring projects online faster, creating significant value for operators, developers, and investors."

During its presentation, TRIMAX will discuss:

  • The rapid expansion of AI-driven infrastructure demand
  • The emerging time-to-power challenge facing data center developers
  • The company's integrated infrastructure, energy, and performance platform
  • Its diversified revenue model and long-term growth strategy

The investment opportunity created by accelerating demand for fast-deployable power solutions. As AI adoption continues to increase across industries, TRIMAX believes reliable and deployable power infrastructure will become a critical competitive advantage for data center operators and other energy-intensive users.

About National Investment Banking Association

The National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) is a non-profit organization that has been serving the micro-cap and small-cap investment community for almost 50 years. NIBA's 153rd Investment Conference website is available here: https://nibas-152nd-investment-conference.events.accessnewswire.com/

About TRIMAX Power Systems

TRIMAX Power Systems is an integrated circular energy power platform delivering fast-deployable, reliable, and resilient power solutions for AI data centers and mission-critical infrastructure. Through its Max Power MRO platform, the company provides modular power systems, Energy-as-a-Service offerings, leasing solutions, and lifecycle performance management services designed to accelerate access to power while creating long-term value for customers and investors.

Media Contact

Ron Buckhammer
CMO TRIMAX Holdings
ron@trimaxholdings.com
408.590.5400

SOURCE: TRIMAX Power Systems



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/trimax-power-systems-selected-to-present-at-nibas-153rd-investment-conference-1230202

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.