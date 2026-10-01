Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2026) - Women in PR North America is inviting experienced professionals from across public relations, communications, investor relations, marketing, media and business to apply to join the inaugural judging panel for the new Women in PR North America Awards.

The call for judges comes days before the organization officially introduces the awards at its Awards Launch Reception on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, at the Rosewood Hotel Georgia in Vancouver, sponsored by Notified.

The new awards program is being created to recognize the leaders, innovators and emerging voices making an impact across the communications industry and related fields, while creating greater visibility for their work throughout the year.

"This is an opportunity for our community to be part of something from the very beginning," said Talia Beckett Davis, Founder and CEO of Women in PR North America. "We're building an awards program that goes beyond recognition on one night. We want to create greater visibility for the people doing outstanding work and give our community more opportunities to celebrate leadership, innovation and impact throughout the year."

Selected judges will have an opportunity to help shape the first year of the awards while contributing their expertise to the evaluation and recognition of professionals and organizations making a meaningful impact in their industries.

Apply here: Judging Applications

Awards Launch Reception

The Women in PR North America Awards Launch Reception will bring together professionals and leaders from across Vancouver for an evening of networking, connection and celebration at the Rosewood Hotel Georgia.

Sponsored by Notified, the intimate reception will mark the official beginning of the inaugural awards program and offer guests an opportunity to connect with the Women in PR North America community as the organization enters its next chapter. The reception begins at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7, 2026.

Attendance is open to professionals across communications, marketing, media and business. Guests do not need to be applying for an award or serving as a judge to attend.

Learn more and reserve a ticket: https://womeninpr.com/awardslaunch

Speaker Applications for 2027 WorkWell Conference

The inaugural awards program will culminate at the 2027 WorkWell Conference on Thursday, May 6, 2027, at St. Lawrence Hall in Toronto.

The annual conference brings together professionals and leaders for conversations exploring leadership, wellbeing, visibility, career growth and the changing future of work and communications.

Women in PR North America is also currently reviewing speaker applications for the 2027 in-person conference and virtual speaking opportunities.

Industry leaders, executives, entrepreneurs, experts and thought leaders with practical insights and meaningful stories to share are invited to apply.

Apply to speak: https://womeninpr.com/speaking

About Women in PR North America

Canadian Women in Public Relations Ltd. (Women in PR Canada) and American Women in Public Relations (Women in PR USA) are leading organizations dedicated to supporting women in public relations, investor relations, and communications.

Together, the organizations form Women in PR North America, with a mission to elevate women leaders and amplify their impact across the U.S. and Canada through events, education, advocacy, and community.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/316999