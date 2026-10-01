Independent benchmark gives corrugated buyers and suppliers a cost-based reference for price adjustment mechanisms in long-term contracts, with a Nowcast and 18-month Forecast for planning and budgeting.

Charlotte, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2026) - ResourceWise today announced the launch of the ResourceWise U.S. Unbleached Corrugated Box Cost Index, an independent benchmark designed to provide corrugated packaging buyers and suppliers with a cost-based reference for adjusting long-term, volume-committed contracts as underlying industry costs change.

Many corrugated agreements use a published index as the basis for a price adjustment mechanism, which facilitates efficient price adjustment once initial prices are set through negotiation. The ResourceWise Box Cost Index provides a cost-based alternative built to reflect all the costs of manufacturing and delivering a finished corrugated box, including fiber, labor, energy, chemicals, maintenance, capital, overhead, and freight.

Each quarter, the model recalibrates the relative weight of each cost category based on changes in underlying costs. This enables the Index to reflect how the industry's cost structure evolves over time and is designed to address distortions and volatility that can arise when adjustment mechanisms rely on narrower inputs or fixed cost weights.

"Both buyers and suppliers need a reliable cost-based reference they can use to adjust long-term contracts," said Matt Elhardt, CRO at ResourceWise. "We've spent decades building deep industry intelligence and production cost models across the pulp, paper, and packaging value chain. The ResourceWise Box Cost Index brings that expertise and proprietary data, including fiber price data, together in a common, data-driven reference for contract adjustments."

Built for Long-Term Contract Adjustments

The official ResourceWise Box Cost Index is published quarterly and can serve as the agreed cost reference within a price adjustment mechanism. Buyers and suppliers determine the starting price, adjustment formula, timing, pass-through terms, and other provisions that fit their commercial relationship.

Quarterly reporting also identifies the major cost categories contributing to Index movement, giving both sides greater visibility into what is driving an adjustment.

Built from Fundamental Cost Models and Proprietary Data

The ResourceWise Box Cost Index combines proprietary industry intelligence, engineering-based cost models, and market pricing data to estimate changes in the industry-average cost of manufacturing and delivering unbleached corrugated boxes in the United States.

ResourceWise has developed asset intelligence and modeled production costs across the pulp, paper, and packaging value chain for decades. The Box Cost Index extends that foundation across the corrugated production chain, using detailed facility intelligence and a broad set of input prices to model industry-average costs dynamically each quarter.

The quarterly recalibration of cost-component weights ensures the Index remains aligned with changes in the modeled industry cost structure as individual inputs move over time and prevents the volatility that can arise from fixed-weight methodologies.

Official Index for Adjustments, Nowcast and Forecast for Planning

There are three parts to the ResourceWise Box Cost Index product set:

ResourceWise Box Cost Index: The official quarterly benchmark for tracking completed industry-average cost movement and serving as the agreed reference within cost-based contract adjustment mechanisms.

The official quarterly benchmark for tracking completed industry-average cost movement and serving as the agreed reference within cost-based contract adjustment mechanisms. Box Cost Nowcast: An early estimate of the upcoming official Index using the latest available information. The Nowcast provides visibility between official releases but is preliminary and is not intended to serve as the contractual reference.

An early estimate of the upcoming official Index using the latest available information. The Nowcast provides visibility between official releases but is preliminary and is not intended to serve as the contractual reference. 18-Month Box Cost Forecast: A forward-looking view of expected box cost movement and its underlying drivers, supporting budgeting, sourcing, and longer-term commercial planning.

By providing a shared view of industry-average cost movement, the ResourceWise Box Cost Index gives buyers and suppliers a common factual basis for cost-based contract adjustments. The Nowcast and Forecast extend that visibility to near-term monitoring and longer-term planning.





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About the ResourceWise U.S. Unbleached Corrugated Box Cost Index

The ResourceWise U.S. Unbleached Corrugated Box Cost Index is a bottom-up, first-principles model that estimates the industry-average cost of manufacturing and delivering unbleached corrugated boxes in the United States. The methodology combines detailed containerboard mill and corrugating facility intelligence with proprietary, transaction-based, government, and established third-party pricing inputs. It captures major cost drivers across the production chain, including fiber, chemicals, energy, labor, maintenance and capital, overhead and materials, and freight, among others.

Use of the Index for commercial purposes, including contract adjustment, requires a ResourceWise subscription. For information including a formal methodology document, please contact ResourceWise.

About ResourceWise

ResourceWise is a global market intelligence company focused on energy-intensive resource industries. The company provides proprietary data, analytics, and market intelligence across forest products, pulp, paper and packaging, chemicals, biomaterials, low-carbon fuels, and decarbonization markets. ResourceWise combines extensive industry datasets with a global team of professionals with deep sector experience to help customers make better-informed strategic and commercial decisions.

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