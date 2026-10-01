Simply Brings Real-Time Music Learning to Meta Ray-Ban Display

Simply brings Simply Piano and Simply Guitar experiences to Meta Ray-Ban Display, exploring how AI Glasses can transform creative learning in the physical world

NEW YORK, NY AND MENLO PARK, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2026 / Simply, the company behind some of the world's leading apps for learning creative hobbies - Simply Piano, Simply Guitar, Simply Sing and Simply Draw, is collaborating with Meta to explore a new generation of music-learning experiences built for Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses.

As part of the collaboration, Simply is launching two dedicated experiences for Simply Piano and Simply Guitar. They enable learners to experience piano and guitar in new ways - from seeing chords and lyrics and tuning a guitar to learning piano fundamentals - hands-free and directly in their field of view.

The collaboration brings together AI glasses from Meta with Simply's expertise in interactive learning and real-time audio recognition. It is built around a simple idea: when people are playing an instrument, technology should help them stay focused on the instrument. Simply's technology recognizes what a learner is playing and uses that input to provide real-time guidance and feedback throughout the learning experience.

The experiences were showcased at Meta Connect 2026, Meta's annual conference highlighting its latest technological breakthroughs and developments. The collaboration also marks Simply Guitar's first step into AI glasses, as the company works toward bringing its full product portfolio to AI glasses.

For Simply, this represents a broader strategic opportunity. The company has built a portfolio of consumer products - including Simply Piano, Simply Guitar, Simply Sing, Simply Tune and Simply Draw - around making creative skills accessible and enjoyable. As AI glasses and wearable computing mature, Simply sees an opportunity for learning experiences to become increasingly embedded in the activity itself.

"AI Glasses fundamentally change the relationship between people and technology while they're learning and creating," said Yuval Kaminka, Co-Founder and CEO of Simply. "When you're playing guitar or piano, the instrument should remain at the center of the experience. Guidance, feedback, chords or notes can be there when you need them without pulling you away from what you're actually trying to do."

"We're entering a fascinating period where breakthroughs in AI and hardware are creating a much more natural bridge between the digital and physical worlds," Kaminka continued. "For Simply, that opens up an entirely new way of thinking about creative learning. Our goal is not to bring another screen into people's lives, but to make technology disappear into the experience, helping more people learn, create and accomplish things in the real world."

"We see this as a major shift in how people interact with technology. For Simply, it's both an opportunity to create new experiences for learners and a growth question: where will the next billion hardware users come from, and how will they interact with technology? We're investing seriously now - building experiences and capabilities, and working with Meta to help shape what this ecosystem becomes. That's what makes this moment exciting," said Eliran Douenias, VP Product Innovation at Simply, during the Wearables Panel at Meta Connect 2026.

"Our AI glasses create exciting new opportunities for developers to build experiences that are more contextual, intuitive, and connected to what people are doing in the real world," said Chris Barbour, Director, AI Glasses Ecosystem, Meta. "Simply Piano and Simply Guitar are great examples of how Meta Ray-Ban Display can bring useful guidance into the moment, helping people stay focused on playing and learning while AI glasses support the experience."

About Simply

Simply brings together technology and creativity to make the pursuit of creative hobbies simple and fun for all. With beloved apps like Simply Piano, Simply Guitar, Simply Sing, Simply Tune, and Simply Draw, Simply is becoming the go-to destination for creative learning at home. Serving millions of learners worldwide, Simply is building a global subscription brand that inspires people of all ages to discover and nurture their creative side - one small, enjoyable step at a time.

A video of the experience is available at https://hellosimply.com/innovation

Contact:

Eliran Douenias

eliran@hellosimply.com

SOURCE: Simply

Meta Connect Wearables Panel_Modrated by Chris Barbour (left)_with Eliran Douenias (right)

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/simply-brings-real-time-music-learning-to-meta-ray-ban-display-1225784