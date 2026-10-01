Cosmos Health Inc.: Cosmos Health's Brands Reach More Than 40 Countries Across Europe, the Middle East, North America and Asia, Addressing Global Markets Estimated at Approximately $946 Billion

More than 15 proprietary brands and product lines, plus 10 branded generics - across nutraceuticals, infection control, advanced formulations, skin care and mother & baby, and branded generics

- across nutraceuticals, infection control, advanced formulations, skin care and mother & baby, and branded generics Proprietary brands sold in more than 40 countries - across Europe, the Middle East, North America and Asia, through pharmacies, hospitals, retail chains and e-commerce

- across Europe, the Middle East, North America and Asia, through pharmacies, hospitals, retail chains and e-commerce Addressable markets of approximately $946 billion - the six product categories and two service markets in which the Company competes are estimated by third-party research at approximately $946 billion in 2025, projected to reach approximately $1.76 trillion by 2033

- the six product categories and two service markets in which the Company competes are estimated by third-party research at approximately $946 billion in 2025, projected to reach approximately $1.76 trillion by 2033 Infection control gaining hospital and retail traction - C-Scrub listed at Tesco and Superdrug and tested under EN 12791 for surgical hand disinfection; C-Sept PRO adopted across leading Greek hospital groups; C-ScrubVet launched into animal health

- C-Scrub listed at Tesco and Superdrug and tested under EN 12791 for surgical hand disinfection; C-Sept PRO adopted across leading Greek hospital groups; C-ScrubVet launched into animal health Gross margins of over 70% expected across key brands - including Sky Premium Life, the 18 Series, C-Scrub and C-Sept

- including Sky Premium Life, the 18 Series, C-Scrub and C-Sept Manufactured at GMP-certified facilities on two continents - principally at Cana Laboratories' EU GMP-licensed, EMA-certified facility in Athens, and at GMP-certified, FDA-registered facilities in the United States

- principally at Cana Laboratories' EU GMP-licensed, EMA-certified facility in Athens, and at GMP-certified, FDA-registered facilities in the United States Supported by integrated services - contract manufacturing at Cana Laboratories, pharmaceutical distribution in Greece and the United Kingdom, ZipDoctor telehealth in the United States, and AI-enabled research and development

- contract manufacturing at Cana Laboratories, pharmaceutical distribution in Greece and the United Kingdom, ZipDoctor telehealth in the United States, and AI-enabled research and development A platform for future brands - registrations, distribution partners, retail and hospital listings and manufacturing capacity already in place are expected to support further launches into existing markets at lower cost and in less time

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2026 / Cosmos Health Inc. ("Cosmos Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:COSM), a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group, today provided an overview of its brand portfolio and the global markets it addresses. The portfolio comprises more than 15 proprietary brands and product lines and 10 branded generics across five product categories, sold in more than 40 countries through pharmacies, hospitals, retail chains and e-commerce. It is manufactured at GMP-certified facilities in Europe and the United States and supported by the Company's services in contract manufacturing, pharmaceutical distribution, telehealth and research and development.

A Portfolio Built Across Five Categories

Each category addresses a distinct consumer or professional need and is supported by its own route to market: pharmacies and retail chains for nutraceuticals and consumer health, hospital procurement and national retailers for infection control, and direct-to-consumer channels in the United States. Most products are developed and manufactured within the Company, which it believes supports control over quality, cost and speed to market.

CATEGORY BRANDS PRINCIPAL CHANNELS FOCUS Nutraceuticals Sky Premium Life; 18 Series; Mediterranation Pharmacies, retail chains, e-commerce, direct-to-consumer subscription Collagen, vitamins, minerals, botanicals and targeted wellness Infection control C-Sept; C-Sept PRO; C-Scrub; C-ScrubVet Hospitals, pharmacies, national retailers, e-commerce, veterinary Hand antisepsis, surgical hand disinfection, animal hygiene Advanced formulations Otikon; Melatonin; Motil; Mosept Oral Pharmacies Ear care, sleep and jet lag, and other over-the-counter needs Skin care and mother & baby Korean-developed collagen-based skincare line; Sky Premium Life Collagen; NOOR; éleon; Exelia; bio-bébé Direct-to-consumer, pharmacies and retail Collagen-based skin care and beauty from within; dermocosmetics; organic infant nutrition Branded generics Diabit-is, Sahar, Lipichol, Asto-Chol, Heart-Free, Pneumo-Kast, Diorium, Miltus, Newzypra, Vivalcid Pharmacies Diabetes, cholesterol, cardiovascular, respiratory, gastric and central nervous system conditions

Nutraceuticals

Sky Premium Life is the flagship brand of Cosmos Health and its most established, with a range exceeding 150 SKUs spanning collagen, hyaluronic acid, vitamins B, C and D3 with K2, magnesium, zinc, turmeric, maca, rhodiola, multivitamins and targeted hair, skin and nail formulations. It is sold through pharmacies, retail chains and e-commerce platforms across Europe and the Middle East. In recent periods the brand has expanded across the Gulf, through partners including Innova Healthcare in Saudi Arabia, International Medical Company in Qatar and Pharmalink in the United Arab Emirates, and has become available across the European Union through the Skroutz e-commerce platform.

The 18 Series is the Company's United States platform, manufactured domestically at GMP-certified, FDA-registered and UL-audited facilities and being built toward 18 science-backed products. It comprises Cur18, a patented curcumin formulation; Liv18, for liver health; Oliv18, a whole olive polyphenol carrying USDA and EU organic certification; Fort18, for men's wellness; and NOOR, a premium Korean-developed marine collagen sold direct to consumers under a subscription model that has recorded early repeat purchase rates above 60%. U.S. manufacturing is intended to shorten lead times, support local regulatory requirements and reduce tariff exposure on imported product.

Mediterranation is built on organic herbs and plant extracts native to the Mediterranean - dittany of Crete, oregano, mastic and kritamos - inspired by the Mediterranean dietary tradition. The brand is currently sold in Greece, which the Company is using as a test market ahead of any potential wider rollout.

Infection Control

C-Sept and C-Scrub form the Company's high-margin infection-control franchise, manufactured in-house at Cana Laboratories. C-Scrub Wash 4%, a chlorhexidine digluconate antimicrobial cleanser, is listed at Tesco, the United Kingdom's largest retailer, and at Superdrug, its second-largest health and beauty retailer. It has also completed testing under EN 12791, the European standard for surgical hand disinfection, supporting entry into hospital and surgical procurement.

C-Sept PRO, a professional-grade antiseptic solution combining 2% w/v chlorhexidine gluconate with 76% w/v isopropyl alcohol in formats from 250 ml to 20 L, has gained traction across leading public and private hospital groups in Greece.

C-ScrubVet, a veterinary antimicrobial wash tested under EN 1656 and EN 1657 for dogs, cats, horses and other companion and large animals, has launched in the United Kingdom, with additional European markets to follow. The Company intends to extend the franchise into further European hospital, retail and veterinary channels over time.

Advanced Formulations

Otikon ear drops, a Class II medical device, and Melatonin spray, for sleep support and jet lag, lead the Company's range of advanced over-the-counter formulations, which also includes Motil and Mosept Oral. The range is marketed through the pharmacy channel and addresses everyday self-care needs in which consumers increasingly favour specialist formats such as sprays and drops.

Skin Care and Mother & Baby

In skin care, the Company has launched a premium, Korean-developed collagen-based skincare line in the United States, sold direct to consumers as the first step in a planned multi-brand skincare strategy intended to scale beyond the U.S. over time. Collagen also runs through the Company's nutraceutical ranges: Sky Premium Life Collagen and NOOR address growing consumer demand for skin health from within, complementing topical skin care.

bio-bébé is an organic infant care and nutrition brand obtained with the acquisition of Cana Laboratories and subsequently relaunched. Its organic infant nutrition range includes whole-grain cereals and porridges, rice creams, and fruit and vegetable purées. The Company also markets the éleon and Exelia personal care and dermocosmetic lines, the latter created by Cana Laboratories, whose licence covers the manufacture of cosmetics as well as pharmaceuticals, food supplements, biocides and medical devices.

Branded Generics

The Company holds the licences and rights to ten branded generic medicines, which are manufactured or intended to be manufactured at Cana Laboratories: Diabit-is (sitagliptin), for type 2 diabetes; Sahar (pioglitazone), for blood sugar control; Lipichol (atorvastatin) and Asto-Chol (pravastatin), for cholesterol; Heart-Free (clopidogrel), for cardiovascular conditions; Pneumo-Kast (montelukast), for asthma; Diorium (omeprazole), for gastric conditions; Miltus (donepezil), for Alzheimer's disease; Newzypra (olanzapine), for mood disorders and psychosis; and Vivalcid (leucovorin), used to manage the effects of cancer treatment. Several are available in more than one strength. The Company has also entered into an agreement with Libytec relating to the commercialization of DIABIT-IS X in Greece.

In Development: CCX0722

Cana Laboratories owns international patent application WO2025108566A1, "Hydrogel for Body Weight Management," which has entered the European regional phase and national phases in the United States, Australia and Canada. Taken as a capsule before meals, CCX0722 is designed to absorb water in the stomach and swell into soft gel pieces intended to support satiety, before passing through the gastrointestinal tract, working mechanically rather than through systemic absorption. CCX0722 has not been approved or commercialized, and its development remains subject to further work and regulatory requirements.

Services Supporting the Portfolio

Alongside its brands, Cosmos Health operates service businesses in manufacturing, distribution, telehealth and research and development. These businesses serve third-party customers and also support the product portfolio.

SERVICE BUSINESS POSITION Contract manufacturing Cana Laboratories EU GMP-licensed, EMA-certified manufacturing for third-party pharmaceutical and wellness companies, with a production pipeline of more than 32.7 million units across 11 therapeutic categories Pharmaceutical distribution CosmoFarm (Greece); Decahedron (United Kingdom) Licensed wholesale distribution to pharmacies in Greece, the Company's home market, and distribution in the United Kingdom Telehealth ZipDoctor Subscription-based telemedicine platform in the United States, offering 24/7 virtual access to physicians and counselors Research and development CloudPharm; Cloudscreen AI-enabled drug repurposing for the Company's own programs, and potentially for third parties and partners

Cana Laboratories manufactures medicines and wellness products for third-party pharmaceutical companies alongside the Company's own brands. Its production pipeline exceeds 32.7 million units across 11 therapeutic categories, including central nervous system, musculoskeletal, dermatological, women's health, cardiovascular and anti-infective products, in formats ranging from vials and bottles to capsules and pessaries. Agreements average approximately four years and extend up to ten years. Under most of them clients supply the raw materials, and the Company has reported gross margins above 90% for this activity. Producing for third parties in the same facility that makes the Company's own brands helps spread fixed costs across a larger production base.

CosmoFarm is a fully licensed pharmaceutical wholesaler in Greece, authorized by the National Organization for Medicines under Good Distribution Practices. From its wholly owned distribution center in western Athens, supported by robotic and AI-enabled systems, it supplies more than 32,000 product codes to a network of more than 1,500 pharmacies, principally in the Attica region and also in other regions of Greece. CosmoFarm also gives the Company's own brands, including Sky Premium Life and C-Scrub, direct access to pharmacies in its home market. In the United Kingdom, Decahedron, based in Harlow, provides distribution for the Company's products. Pharmaceutical distribution operates at lower margins than the Company's brands and is not included in the margin figures in this release.

ZipDoctor, based in Texas, is a direct-to-consumer, subscription-based telemedicine platform designed to give members affordable, unlimited, around-the-clock access to board-certified physicians and to licensed mental and behavioral health counselors and therapists. Virtual visits take place by phone or secure video, in English and Spanish, and subscriptions are offered on a monthly basis for individuals, couples and families. ZipDoctor gives the Company a presence in U.S. digital health, a market that is expected to grow faster than many traditional healthcare channels as patients increasingly seek convenient, on-demand access to care.

CloudPharm supports the Company's research and development. Cloudscreen, an AI-enabled drug repurposing platform, is used by Cosmos Health to help identify potential new therapeutic uses for known compounds, supporting R&D programs in areas such as obesity, diabetes and cancer. The CCX0722 hydrogel originated with CloudPharm before its patent application was acquired by Cana Laboratories. Where the Company considers it beneficial, the technology may also be made available as a service to third parties and joint venture partners, and the Company may support emerging companies in developing and advancing their own innovations. Cana has also entered into an advisory agreement with the European Investment Bank for the financing of a €50 million R&D program, under which EIB financing could represent up to €25 million; the advisory agreement does not constitute a financing commitment.

A Global Footprint

The Company's route-to-market strategy has more than one dimension. In most territories its brands have been introduced through an established local partner holding regulatory, logistics and commercial capability in that market. In Greece, its home market, the Company's own distribution network carries its brands to pharmacies. The Company also sells through e-commerce, including its own brand websites, the Skroutz platform and Amazon marketplaces, and addresses the United States directly through the 18 Series.

Regions, Markets and Partners

The table below sets out key highlights of the Company's markets and partners, including but not limited to the following.

REGION MARKETS POSITION Europe Greece Home market, served through CosmoFarm's pharmacy network and Holland & Barrett; C-Sept PRO in leading public and private hospital groups; Libytec agreement relating to DIABIT-IS X; test market for Mediterranation; e-commerce Cyprus C.A. Papaellinas, reaching Holland & Barrett stores and pharmacies nationwide; e-commerce United Kingdom C-Scrub at Tesco and Superdrug; Sky Premium Life through Decahedron; C-ScrubVet; e-commerce, including a dedicated brand website and Amazon UK Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Czech Republic A regional distribution agreement providing access to leading pharmacy and retail chains across the four markets; e-commerce Albania Pharma Cell, a Tirana-based pharmaceutical company specializing in food supplements, with a distribution network serving pharmacies and healthcare professionals across Albania; e-commerce Skopje Sky Premium Life through a local distribution partner; e-commerce All 27 EU Member States E-commerce, including the Skroutz platform, providing cross-border availability of Sky Premium Life throughout the Union The Gulf United Arab Emirates Pharmalink, one of the largest healthcare organizations in the UAE, under an exclusive distribution agreement covering sales, marketing, regulatory affairs, logistics and distribution, with access to an extensive pharmacy network including its own MEDICINA chain Oman Scientific Pharmacy, the retail and wholesale arm of Planet Pharmacies, a healthcare and beauty company offering integrated distribution and retail services, managing registration, distribution, marketing and retail sale across pharmacies and stores in Oman Kuwait Diyar United, a distributor with extensive healthcare experience in Kuwait, holding exclusive rights for the registration, promotion, logistics and distribution of Sky Premium Life Qatar International Medical Company, a pharmaceutical retailer and distributor whose retail arm, Kulud Pharmacies, is the largest pharmacy chain in Qatar, with more than 130 branches Saudi Arabia Innova Healthcare, one of Saudi Arabia's largest retail pharmacy networks, as exclusive partner for registration, distribution, promotion, logistics and sale through pharmacies, retail and online platforms, under an initial five-year agreement with potential to renew North America United States 18 Series, including NOOR, sold direct to consumers and manufactured in the United States Canada Sky Premium Life on Amazon Canada Asia-Pacific Singapore Sky Premium Life on Amazon Singapore

Cross-border e-commerce complements these arrangements, making Sky Premium Life available in markets where a local partner has not yet been appointed, including Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and the Nordic countries, and providing an indication of consumer demand there. Taken together, the Company's brands are sold in more than 40 countries.

Market Opportunity

Based on third-party estimates, the eight markets in which Cosmos Health competes had a combined value of approximately $946 billion in 2025 and are projected to reach approximately $1.76 trillion by 2033, a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.1%.

Product categories account for approximately $727 billion of that total. Dietary supplements, the largest, is projected to more than double by 2033 as consumers place greater emphasis on preventive health and self-care. Rising awareness of infection prevention supports antiseptics and disinfectants, while over-the-counter medicines, skin care, baby food and animal health are each expected to grow steadily, helped by ageing populations, higher disposable incomes and the expansion of e-commerce.

Service markets account for the remaining approximately $219 billion and are expected to grow faster, at a combined CAGR of approximately 10.8%, as pharmaceutical companies increasingly outsource production and patients adopt digital channels for healthcare.

MARKET COSMOS HEALTH BRANDS 2025 2033 CAGR SOURCE PRODUCT CATEGORIES Dietary supplements Sky Premium Life, 18 Series, Mediterranation $209.5bn $431.7bn 9.5% Grand View Research Skin care products Collagen-based skincare line, Sky Premium Life Collagen, NOOR, éleon, Exelia $155.8bn $202.8bn 3.1% Grand View Research OTC drugs Otikon, Melatonin, Motil, Mosept Oral $142.3bn $236.4bn* 6.6% Towards Healthcare Baby food bio-bébé $103.4bn $173.7bn* 6.7% Maximize Market Research Animal health C-ScrubVet $67.4bn* $119.4bn 7.5% DataM Intelligence Antiseptics and disinfectants C-Sept, C-Scrub $48.8bn $100.9bn 9.5% Straits Research Products subtotal $727.2bn $1,264.9bn 7.2% SERVICE MARKETS Pharma contract manufacturing Cana Laboratories $141.7bn $310.9bn 10.4% Grand View Research Telehealth ZipDoctor $77.4bn $187.5bn 11.5% Grand View Research Services subtotal $219.1bn $498.4bn 10.8% TOTAL $946.3bn $1,763.3bn 8.1%

The Company's footprint is aligned with the largest regional markets in its core category. In dietary supplements, the United States is the single largest national market, estimated by Grand View Research at approximately $68.7 billion in 2025 and projected to reach $131.1 billion by 2033. Europe, the Company's most developed distribution base, is estimated at approximately $46.7 billion, rising to $65.4 billion by 2030, while IMARC Group values the Gulf Cooperation Council nutraceuticals market at approximately $7.5 billion, rising to $15.5 billion by 2033, making the Gulf one of the faster-growing regions.

Market sizes are third-party estimates and may not be realized. Subtotals, totals and their growth rates are the Company's simple aggregation of the figures shown; figures marked * are derived from the source's stated growth rate. Generic drugs, weight management and pharmaceutical distribution are not included.

An Integrated, High-Margin Platform

The Company operates its brands as an integrated chain. Formulations are developed in-house or with research partners, manufactured at GMP-certified facilities, marketed under the Company's own brands, distributed through its own networks and those of its partners, and sold in more than 40 countries.

Most of the portfolio is produced at Cana Laboratories' wholly owned, 54,000-square-foot facility in Athens, licensed under European Good Manufacturing Practices and certified by the European Medicines Agency to manufacture pharmaceuticals, food supplements, cosmetics, biocides and medical devices. The Company has invested in upgrading the facility, including a new capsule-filling line. The 18 Series is manufactured in the United States at GMP-certified, FDA-registered facilities.

Retaining brand ownership alongside close involvement in formulation and manufacturing is intended to support control over product specification, quality and cost, and to allow margin to be retained across more than one stage of the chain. The Company expects gross margins of over 70% across its key brands, including Sky Premium Life, the 18 Series, C-Scrub and C-Sept. Contract manufacturing is reported separately, and pharmaceutical distribution is not included in these figures. Because distribution currently accounts for the majority of the Company's revenue, its consolidated gross margin is currently significantly lower than the margins of its proprietary brands.

Regulatory registrations, distribution agreements, retail and hospital relationships and manufacturing capacity are capable of supporting more than one brand. The Company expects that additional products could be introduced into existing markets through infrastructure already in place, which may reduce the cost and shorten the timeline of future expansion.

That combination is relevant to the Company's financial targets. Cosmos Health has issued guidance for 2029 of $200.6 million in revenue, $71.2 million in gross profit, $44.2 million in adjusted EBITDA and $31.0 million in net income. Meeting these targets is expected to involve a continued shift in mix toward higher-margin proprietary products and contract manufacturing, to which the brand portfolio is expected to contribute.

Management Commentary

Greg Siokas, CEO of Cosmos Health, stated: "Our portfolio now spans more than 15 proprietary brands and product lines and ten branded generics, sold in more than 40 countries across Europe, the Middle East, North America and Asia. Together with our services, we compete in markets worth close to $1 trillion, and we believe each of them offers room to grow.

"What connects these brands is the infrastructure behind them. Most of our products are made in our own EU GMP-licensed facility, and the same registrations, distribution partners and retail and hospital relationships can carry one brand after another. C-Scrub has moved into Tesco, Superdrug and surgical hand disinfection; Sky Premium Life has moved from Greece into the Gulf and across the European Union; and the 18 Series has taken our model into the United States.

"Research adds a further layer. With CloudPharm, we use Cloudscreen, an AI-enabled drug repurposing platform, to look for new uses for known compounds in areas such as obesity, diabetes and cancer. CCX0722, our weight-management hydrogel, shows how that work can lead to intellectual property of our own. Where it makes sense for Cosmos Health, we may also offer these capabilities to partners and emerging companies looking to innovate.

"We therefore regard this as a platform rather than a collection of products. We believe each new brand benefits from capabilities we already have, reducing both the cost and the time involved in entering a market. With gross margins of over 70% expected across our key brands, we expect the growth of this portfolio to support the improvement in consolidated margin that our 2029 targets anticipate."

Dietary supplement products referenced in this release have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. They are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Use biocides safely. Always read the label and product information before use.

About Cosmos Health Inc.

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM), incorporated in 2009 in Nevada, is a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group. The Company owns a portfolio of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, including Sky Premium Life, Mediterranation, bio-bebe, C-Sept and C-Scrub. Through its subsidiary Cana Laboratories S.A., licensed under European Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and certified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), it manufactures pharmaceuticals, food supplements, cosmetics, biocides, and medical devices within the European Union. Cosmos Health also distributes a broad line of pharmaceuticals and parapharmaceuticals, including branded generics and OTC medications, to retail pharmacies and wholesale distributors through its subsidiaries in Greece and the UK. Furthermore, the Company has established R&D partnerships targeting major health disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and cancer, enhanced by artificial intelligence drug repurposing technologies, and focuses on the R&D of novel patented nutraceuticals, specialized root extracts, proprietary complex generics, and innovative OTC products. Cosmos Health has also entered the telehealth space through the acquisition of ZipDoctor, Inc., based in Texas, USA. With a global distribution platform, the Company is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia, and North America, and has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece, and in Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmoshealthinc.com, www.skypremiumlife.com, www.cana.gr, www.zipdoctor.co, www.cloudscreen.gr, as well as LinkedIn and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans," and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could," generally identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially affect the matters discussed herein for a variety of reasons outside the Company's control, including, but not limited to: the Company's ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan; the effectiveness of its digital asset strategies, including accumulation and yield-generating activities; the impact of the war in Ukraine and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and other regions on the Company's business, operations, and the economy in general; the Company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies; the timing, execution, regulatory clearance, valuation, structuring, and completion of any potential asset-backed or tokenized financing program; the legal, regulatory, and technological risks associated with digital assets and blockchain-based financial structures; the conversion of contract manufacturing pipeline volumes into production and revenue, including the timing, volume and terms of orders placed under multi-year agreements; the realization of anticipated gross margins; the timing, cost and completion of planned capital investments; changes in interest rates; changes in foreign currency exchange rates, commodity or other price inflation and deflation; our ability to issue debt on terms and at rates acceptable to us; the impact and expected outcome of investigations, inquiries, claims, and litigation; the challenges of operating in international markets; the adequacy of insurance coverage; the effect of accounting charges and of adopting certain accounting standards; the impact of legal and regulatory changes, including changes to tax laws and regulations; guidance for fiscal 2026 and beyond and financial outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and our current assumptions, expectations and projections about future events. You should not rely on our forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to future events, risks and uncertainties - many of which are beyond our control, dependent on the actions of third parties, or currently unknown to us - as well as potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our expectations and projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described from time to time in our periodic reports filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). There also may be other factors that we cannot anticipate or that are not described herein, generally because we do not currently perceive them to be material. Such factors could cause results to differ materially from our expectations. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update these statements other than as required by law. You are advised, however, to review any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in our other public statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

BDG Communications

cosm@bdgcommunications.com

SOURCE: Cosmos Health Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cosmos-healths-brands-reach-more-than-40-countries-across-europe-the-1230206