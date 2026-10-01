Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2026) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of Tungsten Eagle Development Corp. ("Tungsten Eagle" or the "Company"). The Vancouver-based Company's common shares were listed for trading on the CSE yesterday following a fundamental change transaction that resulted in a name change from Patriot Resources Corp and the voluntary delisting of its common shares from the NEX board of the TSX Venture Exchange. The ticker symbol is MAGA.

Tungsten Eagle is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing tungsten exploration at its Liberty Ridge property in Elko County, northeastern Nevada, a well-established mining jurisdiction. The Property comprises 269 contiguous unpatented BLM lode mining claims covering approximately 2,166 hectares and consolidates a contiguous, district-scale land position over an area with a documented history of tungsten mineralization dating to the 1950s.

"Tungsten is designated a critical mineral by the U.S. Geological Survey and is essential to defense and advanced-manufacturing supply chains, including munitions, aerospace, semiconductors and carbide tooling," said Stuart Schady, the CSE's Vice President, Business Development. "With approximately 80% of world tungsten supply currently coming from China, the CSE is particularly pleased to welcome a prospective North American producer to the Exchange."

"We are excited to have achieved this important milestone for Tungsten Eagle," said Fiona Keating, CEO of the Company. "Now the real work begins and we are hitting the ground running. With historical drill intercepts and mineralized outcrops confirming the presence of tungsten on our property, our initial objective is to comprehensively determine its full extent."

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