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FG

WKN: A3DNK6 | ISIN: GI000A3DNK69 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
01.10.26 | 21:59
10,940 US-Dollar
-0,18 % -0,020
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FORAFRIC GLOBAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FORAFRIC GLOBAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FORAFRIC GLOBAL
FORAFRIC GLOBAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FORAFRIC GLOBAL PLC10,940-0,18 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.