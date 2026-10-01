Participation is aligned with the Company's strategic expansion plan announced in April 2026

Forafric Global PLC (Nasdaq: AFRI) ("Forafric Global" or the "Company") today announced that it will participate in the Marrakech Air Show 2026, taking place from October 7 10, 2026 in Morocco at the Marrakech Airbase. Company representatives will attend and hold meetings with prospective partners throughout the event.

The Company's participation is in line with its strategic expansion plan announced in April 2026, under which Forafric Global is building on its core agribusiness activities by expanding into food security, defense and energy infrastructure. The Marrakech Air Show brings together international industry leaders and key participants from the African aerospace and defense sectors, with this year's program focusing on industrial sovereignty and "Made in Morocco" manufacturing.

To schedule a meeting with management, please contact the Company investor relations team below.

About Forafric Global PLC

Forafric Global PLC (Nasdaq: AFRI) is a company in strategic transition, expanding from its food security roots into Defense and Energy. Following the divestment of a majority stake in its historical Moroccan food business, the Company is refocusing its strategy on Defense, where it is building a portfolio of projects through investments and partnerships, with the objective of progressively moving from minority to majority positions. Forafric continues to operate in Food Security through its West African operations and is developing selected opportunities in Energy. The Company is committed to disciplined capital allocation and long-term shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "intend," "will," "would," "could," "should," "may," "target" and similar expressions, and include statements regarding the Company's ongoing strategic refocus, including its plans to pursue opportunities and partnerships in the defense sector and its aim to position itself as a platform for advanced defense and security technologies, and the Company's future growth and business strategy.

These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These factors include, among others: the Company's ability to successfully implement its strategic expansion plan and to develop complementary platforms across defense, energy and food security verticals; the failure to realize the anticipated strategic and financial benefits of anticipated or completed transactions, including the recently completed sale of a controlling interest in Forafric Maroc SA and a potential acquisition of Millcorp Geneva SA; the failure to consummate anticipated or future transactions on favorable terms or at all; changes in commodity prices, foreign currency exchange rates (including the U.S. dollar/Moroccan dirham rate) and interest rates; political, economic, regulatory and tax developments in Morocco, Gibraltar, Switzerland and other jurisdictions in which the Company operates; competitive dynamics in the industries in which the Company operates; the Company's ability to manage its capital structure and liquidity; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and subsequent Reports on Form 6-K.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement.

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Contacts:

Company Contact:

Hayden IR

Brett Maas

Office: 646-536-7331

Brett@haydenir.com