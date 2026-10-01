Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2026) - Daura Gold Corp. (TSXV: DGC) (OTC: DGCOF) (the "Company" or "Daura") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced upsized non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), issuing 13,218,657 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.23 per Unit for gross proceeds of approximately $3.04 million.

The Offering was originally announced for gross proceeds of up to $2.0 million and was subsequently increased to up to $3.0 million in response to investor interest as described in the Company's news releases dated September 9, 2026 and September 23, 2026.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.375 for a period of twenty-four months following the closing of the Offering.

"With this financing complete, Daura is well funded to execute on our upcoming exploration programs across Argentina and Peru," said Mark Sumner, Chairman and CEO of Daura Gold. "Our immediate focus is getting back into the field and drilling at Cerro Bayo and La Flora, while continuing to advance Antonella toward its first drill program. We have built a strong pipeline of exploration opportunities across the portfolio, and we are excited to put this capital to work."

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering to advance its exploration activities in Argentina and Peru, including planned drilling at the Cerro Bayo and La Flora projects in Argentina, continued advancement of the Company's flagship Antonella-Libélulas Project in Peru, and for general working capital purposes.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid aggregate finders' fees of $114,170 and issued 496,390 non-transferrable finders' warrants to eligible third parties who introduced subscribers to the Offering. The finders' warrants are exercisable on the same terms as the Warrants.

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Offering remains subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an available exemption from such registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States.

ABOUT DAURA GOLD CORP.

Daura Gold Corp. is a TSX Venture Exchange-listed exploration company focused on the discovery and development of high-impact gold and silver assets in South America.

In Peru, the Company holds a 100% undivided interest in over 18,000 hectares of mineral concessions in the prolific Ancash region, including the 10,600-hectare Antonella-Libelulas Project, which is the primary focus of ongoing exploration activities.

In Argentina, Daura has entered into a binding letter agreement with Latin Metals Inc. to earn up to an 80% interest in the Cerro Bayo / La Flora Projects, located in the prolific Deseado Massif. This region hosts numerous producing mines and advanced-stage projects, including Cerro Negro, San José, and Cap Oeste. The Cerro Bayo / La Flora Projects benefit from established infrastructure, strong community support, and active exploration programs, including drilling and IP geophysical surveys. Daura completed its first drill program on the Cerro Bayo / La Flora Projects in Q2 2026 and is beginning Phase II drilling in October 2026.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Mark Sumner

Chairman & CEO

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are no guarantees of future performance. Daura cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Daura's control. Such factors include, among other things: future prices and the supply of gold and other precious and other metals; future demand for gold and other valuable metals; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; results of exploration programs; risks of the mineral exploration industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals; adverse weather conditions and failure to obtain necessary regulatory or shareholder approvals. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. In addition, there is no assurance that the Offering will be completed on the terms announced or at all. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Daura disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

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