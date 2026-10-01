Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2026) - Edison Lithium Corp. (TSXV: EDDY) (OTC Pink: EDDYF) (FSE: VV0) ("Edison" or the "Company"), further to its news release dated March 2, 2026 and subsequent updates, provides an update regarding its property option agreement (the "Agreement").

Effective February 27, 2026, Edison signed an option agreement with Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. ("Globex"), to earn a 100% interest in the Joutel North-West gold property and the Gagné gold-copper property (together, the "Properties"), subject to a 3% Gross Metal Royalty ("GMR") retained by Globex. The Company also retains a right of first refusal to purchase all or any portion of the GMR from Globex on the same terms as any bona fide third-party offer. The proposed transaction (the "Transaction") remains subject to certain conditions, including final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

As previously announced, the Company filed the independent technical report (the "Technical Report") entitled "Technical Report on the Joutel North-West and Gagné Gold Property, Eeyou-Istchee James Bay, Quebec, Canada (in accordance with National Instrument 43-101)", with an effective date of July 8, 2026. The Technical Report was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and was filed in connection with the Transaction.

The Transaction remains subject to final acceptance of the Exchange. The Company continues to work toward satisfying the remaining requirements outlined in the Exchange's conditional acceptance letter in accordance with Exchange policies and will provide further updates regarding the Transaction as appropriate.

About Edison Lithium Corp.

Edison Lithium Corp. is a Canadian-based junior mining exploration company focused on the procurement, exploration and development of cobalt, lithium, alkali and other energy metal properties. The Company's acquisition strategy is based on acquiring affordable, cost-effective, and highly regarded mineral properties in areas with proven geological potential. Edison is building a portfolio of quality assets capable of supplying critical materials to the battery industry and intends to capitalize on and have its shareholders benefit from the renewed interest in the battery metals space.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements Caution: This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including statements regarding the proposed acquisition of the Joutel North-West gold property and the Gagné gold-copper property, satisfaction of the remaining conditions to the Transaction, availability of financing, completion of the Transaction and receipt of final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's assumptions, estimates, expectations and opinions as of the date hereof, including that the parties will perform their obligations, required approvals, permits, authorizations and access will be obtained, financing will be available on acceptable terms, market and economic conditions will remain supportive, and no material adverse changes will occur. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially, including risks that the Transaction may not be completed, conditions may not be satisfied, the Agreement may be terminated, Exchange acceptance may not be obtained, financing may not be available, and risks relating to mineral exploration, geology, sampling, assays, interpretation of results, title, access, permitting, environmental matters, commodity prices, exchange rates, capital markets, operations, contractors, weather, natural events, and the risks described in the Company's filings on SEDAR+.

Although the Company believes the forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable as of the date hereof, there can be no assurance that they will prove accurate. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

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