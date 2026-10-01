HyperKnown has opened a marketplace where real, verified people license their face and voice for AI-generated content. with per project consent, documented rights clearance and fixed license fees for companies.

Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2026) - HyperKnown, a marketplace for real verified people licensing human likeness in (AI) generated content, has opened applications to creators worldwide and casting access to companies. The platform lists identity verified people who agree to license their face and voice on a per project basis, and it is available now at hyperknown.ai.

The company states that the launch responds to a gap in the generated AI content market, where advertisers increasingly produce synthetic content but lack documented consent and usage rights for the people who appear in it.





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AI content production has moved into mainstream advertising workflows over the past two years. The supply of talent has not kept pace with it. Companies that want a recognisable human face in an AI generated campaign image or video have generally faced two options: synthetic avatars with no real person attached, or conventional talent agreements that were drafted for live shoots rather than model based generation.

HyperKnown.ai positions itself between those two, licensing real people under terms written for AI production and documenting that verified consent for the legal and paid media teams who have to sign off on the campaign.

Accepted companies browse the roster or submit a project brief describing the campaign, the intended channels and the usage period. Each brief is checked against the talents recorded content restrictions before it reaches them. The creator then reviews the brief and either accepts or declines it. No payment is collected before talent approves, and a decline ends the request with no charge to the brand.

Once the talent approves, the company receives documented verified rights clearance for the project. HyperKnown supplies the licensed high resolution assets and permissions. The studio, agency or brand's production team makes the content using the latest models like Seedance 2.5 Kling 4.0 or Minimax H3 for best results.

The company describes the approval step as the structural difference in its model. Consent is granted per project rather than through a blanket agreement signed once at registration, and it covers a defined brief, a defined set of channels and a defined term to remove risk and liability from the company.





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HyperKnown charges a flat license fee per person, set by tier, so brands know what a campaign will cost before they cast it. Talent receive 100% of the license fee.

The Community tier covers up to 10 variations, used worldwide for one month.

The Professional tier covers unlimited variations, used worldwide for three months.

The Boutique tier is quoted per campaign, for known and premium talent whose fees are negotiated individually. Boutique campaigns go through the same identity verification, signed consent and payment process as the rest of the platform.

A variation is any distinct asset made from the same person's likeness, such as a still image, a video cut or a billboard.

The license fee covers talent rights and consent and high resolution character sheets for production. Managed production, is up to the companies agency or production team. Full terms are set out in the company's licensing agreement.

People apply through the platform, upload photographs and a short permission video, and complete robust identity verification via Stripe before a profile can be listed. Verified profiles carry a badge that indicates the identity check has been completed, and identity documents are not visible to brands.

People set content restrictions once, and those restrictions are applied to every incoming brief and carried into the signed license scope. The agreed talent fee is paid to the person in full, with the platform commission paid by the company rather than deducted from the talents' fee. Payouts follow the signed fee terms, delivery and brand acceptance, applicable review periods and cleared holds, and are released through scheduled payout runs rather than as immediate bank transfers.

The company states that follower count is not a casting factor. Companies select people on location, look, style and fit for the campaign, which opens paid AI licensing work to people without an existing audience.

Profiles are reviewed before they become visible to brands rather than listed automatically on signup. Payment is captured before production begins and remains subject to delivery acceptance, dispute, refund, chargeback and payout release controls. People may separately opt in to a disclosed licence programme covering AI character, training and promotional permissions, and that opt in is presented as a distinct decision rather than folded into the standard terms.

The company has also published a reporting route for concerns raised about content or identity use on the platform.





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Alongside the public roster, HyperKnown offers a boutique service for campaigns that require a look, demographic or professional category not currently represented. The company sources, vets and onboards talent for those arrangements, including specific age ranges and body types, creators from regulated sectors such as healthcare, finance and legal, multi creator campaigns with coordinated licensing, and exclusive talent for longer brand partnerships.

"Brands are producing AI video at volume, and the rights layer underneath it has not caught up," said Tim Nagle, Founder at HyperKnown. "A paid media team cannot run a campaign on a face with no documented consent behind it. We built the approval, payment and documentation chain into the transaction so that both sides know what was agreed, for which channels, and for how long."

"The people licensing their likeness are making a considered decision each time," Nagle added. "They see the brief, the channels and the fee before anything is produced, and they can decline without consequence. That is the part we were not willing to compromise on."

Creator applications are open now at hyperknown.ai/join. Companies can review the roster, provide a boutique request and submit briefs through the platform. Further information for advertisers, agencies and production companies are available at https://hyperknown.ai/for-companies.

HyperKnown is building an MCP server that will let AI agents search the roster, cast and license talent directly for productions at scale, with the same consent and payment steps as the platform.

About HyperKnown

HyperKnown is a marketplace for real, verified people licensing their face and voice for Ai generated content. People on the platform are identity verified, set their own content restrictions, and approve each project brief individually before production begins. Brands receive documented rights clearance covering the channels and term defined in the license and a way to pay and manage international talent easily. Agencies receive license only clearance for their own production workflows.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/317020