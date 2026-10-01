Real Tested Inc.: Weed.de Integrates Weed Express for Courier Delivery of Pharmacy Orders

The planned checkout integration is intended to allow eligible patients to select courier delivery, while participating pharmacies can manage immediate or scheduled pickups and shipment tracking

BERLIN, DE / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2026 / Weed.de is preparing to introduce Weed Express. The new courier delivery option is intended to give eligible patients another way to receive pharmacy orders through the Weed.de platform.

The planned service will be available for eligible delivery addresses and through participating pharmacies. When the option is available for an order, patients will be able to select courier delivery directly during checkout instead of having to arrange delivery separately after completing their order.

For participating pharmacies, Weed Express is intended to connect the delivery process more closely with order fulfillment. Depending on the order and available delivery options, pharmacy staff will be able to request an immediate courier pickup or schedule a pickup for a later time.

Delivery Selection Directly at Checkout

The planned integration is intended to make delivery selection part of the existing checkout process on Weed.de.

Eligible patients will see the available delivery options during checkout, allowing them to understand how their order can be delivered before completing the ordering process. Availability will depend, among other factors, on the delivery address and whether the respective pharmacy participates in the service.

The introduction therefore does not imply nationwide availability of courier delivery or availability at every pharmacy listed on Weed.de.

From a Cannabis Prescription to Delivery

Weed Express is intended to integrate into the existing patient journey on Weed.de. Patients for whom such treatment may be appropriate can already request a cannabis prescription online. Whether prescribing is medically appropriate is determined exclusively by the treating physician.

Following a prescription, patients can compare products and available pharmacies and continue the fulfillment process through their selected pharmacy. Weed Express is intended to expand this process with an additional courier option for eligible orders.

Shipment Status and Delivery Provider Tracking

Once a courier delivery has been requested, the current shipment status is intended to be available within the planned process. Where available from the respective delivery provider, a tracking link is also intended to be provided.

This will allow patients to follow the current status of an eligible courier delivery while pharmacies coordinate pickup as part of their fulfillment process.

Weed Express is being developed as part of the broader development of Weed.de, with the aim of connecting prescriptions, pharmacy selection, ordering and delivery within a more coordinated digital process.

The existing requirements governing medical cannabis and pharmacy dispensing will continue to apply. Courier delivery does not change the medical or prescription requirements applicable to an order.

About Weed.de

Weed.de is a digital platform focused on medical cannabis in Germany, connecting patients with information, online medical consultations and participating pharmacies. The platform supports the patient journey from product and pharmacy discovery through prescription-related processes and order fulfillment. Medical decisions are made exclusively by treating physicians, and medications are dispensed by pharmacies.

About Real Tested Inc.

Real Tested Inc. develops and operates digital platforms and is a sister company of Weed.de within the same corporate group.

Media Contact

Real Tested Inc.

Justin Hartfield

Email: info@weed.de

Phone: +1 (833) 365-5250

Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

Website: Weed.de

SOURCE: Real Tested Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/weed.de-integrates-weed-express-for-courier-delivery-of-pharmacy-1227193