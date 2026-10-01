Mohawk Industries, Inc. Invites You to Join its Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call

CALHOUN, Ga., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In conjunction with Mohawk Industries' (NYSE: MHK) Third Quarter 2026 earnings release on Thursday, October 29, 2026, you are invited to listen to the conference call that will be broadcast live on Friday, October 30, 2026, at 11:00 am ET.

What: Mohawk Industries' Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call

When: October 30, 2026

11:00 am ET

Where: https://www.mohawkind.com

Select "Investors" tab

How: Live via the Internet - Log on at ir.mohawkind.com/investor-overview

Register for the conference call at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10211917/104de4a22d1

Live Conference Call: Dial 1-833-630-1962 (U.S./Canada) Dial 1-412-317-1843 (International)

For those unable to listen at the designated time, the call will remain available for replay through November 27, 2026, by dialing 1-855-669-9658 (U.S./Canada) or 1-412-317-0088 (International) and entering Replay Access Code 7228212. The call will be archived and available for replay for one year under the "Investors" tab of mohawkind.com.

ABOUT MOHAWK

Over the past two decades, Mohawk Industries has transformed its business into the world's largest flooring company with leading positions in North America, Europe, South America and Oceania. Mohawk's vertically integrated manufacturing and distribution operations provide a competitive advantage in the production of ceramic tile, carpet and laminate, wood, vinyl and hybrid flooring products. Mohawk's industry-leading innovation has yielded designs and performance enhancements that differentiate its collections in the marketplace and satisfy all residential and commercial remodeling and new construction requirements. The Company's brands are among the most recognized and respected in the industry and include American Olean, Daltile, Durkan, Eliane, Elizabeth, Feltex, Godfrey Hirst, Karastan, Marazzi, Mohawk, Mohawk Group, Pergo, Quick-Step, Unilin and Vitromex.