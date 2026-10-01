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WKN: 885067 | ISIN: US6081901042 | Ticker-Symbol: MWK
Tradegate
01.10.26 | 15:49
108,15 Euro
-1,82 % -2,00
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
111,05111,5001.10.
110,80111,9501.10.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.10.2026 23:46 Uhr
225 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Mohawk Industries, Inc. Invites You to Join its Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call

CALHOUN, Ga., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In conjunction with Mohawk Industries' (NYSE: MHK) Third Quarter 2026 earnings release on Thursday, October 29, 2026, you are invited to listen to the conference call that will be broadcast live on Friday, October 30, 2026, at 11:00 am ET.

What: Mohawk Industries' Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call
When: October 30, 2026
11:00 am ET
Where: https://www.mohawkind.com
Select "Investors" tab
How: Live via the Internet - Log on at ir.mohawkind.com/investor-overview
Register for the conference call at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10211917/104de4a22d1
Live Conference Call:Dial 1-833-630-1962 (U.S./Canada)
Dial 1-412-317-1843 (International)

For those unable to listen at the designated time, the call will remain available for replay through November 27, 2026, by dialing 1-855-669-9658 (U.S./Canada) or 1-412-317-0088 (International) and entering Replay Access Code 7228212. The call will be archived and available for replay for one year under the "Investors" tab of mohawkind.com.

ABOUT MOHAWK
Over the past two decades, Mohawk Industries has transformed its business into the world's largest flooring company with leading positions in North America, Europe, South America and Oceania. Mohawk's vertically integrated manufacturing and distribution operations provide a competitive advantage in the production of ceramic tile, carpet and laminate, wood, vinyl and hybrid flooring products. Mohawk's industry-leading innovation has yielded designs and performance enhancements that differentiate its collections in the marketplace and satisfy all residential and commercial remodeling and new construction requirements. The Company's brands are among the most recognized and respected in the industry and include American Olean, Daltile, Durkan, Eliane, Elizabeth, Feltex, Godfrey Hirst, Karastan, Marazzi, Mohawk, Mohawk Group, Pergo, Quick-Step, Unilin and Vitromex.

Contact:
Mohawk Industries, Inc.
Joe Ahlersmeyer, CFA
Vice President - Finance & Investor Relations
joe_ahlersmeyer@mohawkind.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.