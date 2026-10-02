Immutable Holdings Inc.: Immutable Holdings Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2026 / Immutable Holdings Inc. (CBOE:HOLD)(OTCQB:IHLDF) ("Immutable Holdings" or the "Corporation"), is pleased to provide a general corporate update regarding its digital asset holdings, capital management activities and ongoing strategic review.

Digital asset markets have continued to experience periods of significant volatility, reflecting changing macroeconomic conditions, liquidity, investor sentiment and developments across the broader digital asset sector. The Corporation continues to monitor these conditions as part of the ongoing management of its assets and capital resources.

As previously disclosed, the Corporation maintains a portfolio of digital assets, consisting primarily of HBAR, the native cryptocurrency of the Hedera network, along with smaller residual holdings of ETH and USDC. HBAR continues to represent the substantial majority of the Corporation's digital asset holdings.

The Corporation continues to actively monitor its digital asset portfolio in the context of market conditions, liquidity requirements and its broader capital allocation priorities. From time to time, the Corporation may determine that it is appropriate to monetize all or a portion of its digital asset holdings in order to manage market exposure, support general corporate and working capital requirements, or provide flexibility to pursue strategic opportunities. No assurance can be provided as to the timing, amount or pricing of any such transactions.

The Corporation also continues to evaluate its overall business strategy and potential opportunities intended to create long-term value for shareholders. This includes assessing opportunities involving its existing assets and infrastructure, potential business combinations, investments, partnerships and other strategic transactions. Any such assessments remain subject to ongoing review, market conditions, due diligence, regulatory considerations and the availability of suitable opportunities. There can be no assurance that any particular opportunity will result in a definitive transaction.

As part of its ongoing corporate matters, the Corporation has entered into an amicable settlement agreement with a former director to resolve certain litigation between the parties. The terms of the settlement are confidential. The settlement was entered into without any admission of fault, wrongdoing or liability by the Corporation. In order to fully and finally resolve the matter and avoid the continued cost and distraction of litigation, the Corporation has agreed to pay US$250,000 pursuant to the settlement. The settlement provides for the dismissal, with prejudice, of all claims asserted in the litigation. In accordance with the terms of the settlement, the Corporation does not intend to make any further public statements regarding the settlement or disclose additional details.

About Immutable Holdings Inc.

Immutable Holdings is a collection of businesses within the digital assets ecosystem on a mission to build businesses and products that increase the awareness, access, and adoption of digital assets. Founded by Jordan Fried, a member of the founding team of the Hedera Hashgraph network, the Company has launched and operated business ventures in several verticals, across asset management, NFTs, media, and education. This has included Immutable Asset Management, NFT.com, Immutable Media, 1-800-Bitcoin, and HBAR Labs. The Company's approach has been to evaluate market opportunities as they arise and to build businesses that can support the growth of the digital asset ecosystem. For further information regarding Immutable Holdings, visit https://immutableholdings.com/ and see the Corporation's disclosure documents on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

For media inquiries and further information, contact:

Billy Baxter, Interim CFO and Head of Corporate Development & Operations

Email: info@immutableholdings.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release contains certain statements which constitute forward-looking statements or information under applicable Canadian securities laws, including without limitation, statements regarding the Corporation's digital asset portfolio (including its HBAR holdings), the timing and ability of the Corporation to execute its strategic initiatives and deliver long-term value for shareholders, and any statements relating to potential strategic transactions and opportunities. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the Corporation's control, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, changes to applicable laws or the regulatory sphere in which the Corporation operates, risks relating to the volatility of digital asset markets, changes in digital asset pricing, liquidity conditions and regulatory developments affecting digital assets, general economic and capital markets conditions, stock market volatility and the other risks disclosed in the Corporation's annual information form dated March 31, 2026 and other disclosure documents available on the Corporation's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The foregoing is not an exhaustive list of factors that may affect the Corporation's forward-looking statements. Other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Corporation and/or not specifically referenced herein could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in its forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are based on a number of assumptions, including assumptions regarding market conditions, the availability of strategic opportunities, regulatory conditions and requirements, and the Corporation's ability to execute its business objectives.

Although the Corporation believes that the forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions, based on currently available information, concerning future events, which may prove to be inaccurate. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future plans, operations, results, levels of activity or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, the Corporation does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE: Immutable Holdings Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/immutable-holdings-provides-corporate-update-1230344