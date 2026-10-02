Wandercraft Acquires Ekso Bionics, Uniting Two Pioneers to Advance and Expand Robotic Mobility

End-to-end continuum of care, powered by medical exoskeletons, an expanded global clinical network, and trailblazing R&D capabilities, expands options for upright mobility, from rehabilitation to everyday life

NEW YORK and SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wandercraft today announced the acquisition of Ekso Bionics, Inc. from a subsidiary of ChronoScale Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: CHRN), bringing together two leaders in robotic mobility. The two companies contribute complementary technologies and decades of combined experience to help more people to stand, walk, and participate more fully in everyday life. Together, they form the world's leading medical exoskeleton company, offering an unmatched combination of technology, clinical experience, and global reach.

The acquisition combines Wandercraft's expertise in advanced robotics and physical AI and its leadership in EMEA with Ekso Bionics' strong U.S. presence, extensive clinical experience, and commercial reach. Both companies have been trailblazers in medical exoskeletons, driving technological innovation, R&D, and clinical research. The combination creates a global powerhouse in robotic mobility, with a broader portfolio of medical exoskeletons spanning the continuum of care, from rehabilitation to everyday personal mobility.

"We share a vision for how robotics can empower people whose mobility has been unfairly limited by injury or disease," said Matthieu Masselin, CEO and co-founder of Wandercraft. "Both companies have pioneered advanced technologies to help people stand, walk, and participate more fully in everyday life. By bringing together our products, teams, and clinical relationships on both sides of the Atlantic, we have an exceptional opportunity to expand access to robotic mobility worldwide, reach more patients and rehabilitation professionals, and help more people experience the independence and connection that upright mobility can offer."

Atalante X and EksoNR currently support patients in standing and walking at more than 700 rehabilitation centers worldwide. Together, these complementary platforms hold U.S. FDA clearances and CE marking covering stroke, spinal cord injury, multiple sclerosis, and acquired brain injury. For personal use, Eve brings Wandercraft's hands-free, self-balancing technology into the home, while Indego Personal offers a modular wearable exoskeleton. Each serves eligible individuals with spinal cord injuries, providing tailored approaches to upright mobility that align with their needs and goals. Wandercraft intends to continue supporting all four products, as well as the customers, clinicians, and individuals who rely on them.

"Ekso has spent two decades pioneering robotic technologies, advancing engineering and R&D, and building a robust body of clinical research and evidence that has earned the trust of clinicians and the people who rely on our products," said Scott Davis, of the go-forward Ekso Bionics. "Joining Wandercraft represents an exciting next chapter, uniting two organizations with a shared commitment to mobility, rehabilitation, and innovation. Together, we can build on that trailblazing work and expand our ability to develop and deploy technologies that make a meaningful difference for more people."

The acquisition also reinforces Wandercraft's strength in expanding market access and efficiently deploying personal exoskeletons worldwide. Patients are already receiving training at the Walk in New York by Wandercraft rehabilitation center, and a dedicated access team helps users and their care teams navigate benefits, documentation, reimbursement, financing, and coordination with clinicians and payers. For individuals in the U.S. who meet eligibility and medical necessity requirements, Medicare covers qualifying personal exoskeletons under its brace benefit category, billed under HCPCS code K1007. With greater scale, the combined company will also advocate for broader coverage worldwide.

The combination also enhances customer service through a broader international network and shared clinical expertise. For example, rehabilitation centers can now consult specialists with expertise in both Atalante X and EksoNR to identify the best solutions for their patients while maintaining dedicated, product-specific support.

The boards of directors of Wandercraft and ChronoScale Holdings Corporation unanimously approved the transaction, which was signed and closed simultaneously. Financial terms were not disclosed.

About Wandercraft

Wandercraft is a global robotics company with a proprietary physical AI platform spanning medical and industrial applications. Eve, its FDA-cleared personal exoskeleton, supports hands-free upright mobility for personal use, while Atalante X is used in more than 150 rehabilitation and research centers worldwide. Wandercraft also applies its robotics expertise to industrial humanoid systems, including Calvin-40, a powerful autonomous humanoid designed for heavy lifting and difficult-to-staff work. Learn more at Wandercraft.eu .

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics, Inc. is a leading developer of exoskeleton solutions that amplify human potential by supporting or enhancing strength, endurance, and mobility across medical and industrial applications. Based upon its industry-leading expertise, the Company focuses on improving health and quality of life with advanced robotics designed to enhance, amplify, and restore human function. Ekso Bionics is the only known exoskeleton company to offer technologies that range from helping those with paralysis to stand up and walk, to enhancing human capabilities on job sites across the globe. The Company is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, visit: www.eksobionics.com .