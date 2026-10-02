Relativity Names 2026 Innovation Awards Winners at RelFest Chicago

Innovation Awards celebrate the creativity, dedication and impact of Relativity's customer and partner community

CHICAGO, Oct. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity, a legal data intelligence company, today announced the winners of the 2026 Relativity Innovation Awards at its annual user conference, RelFest Chicago. The awards celebrate the creativity and innovation of Relativity's customer and partner community, recognizing those who build custom solutions, champion new ways of working and shape what's next for the industry.

"When the pressure is high and the pace of change keeps accelerating, our community digs in and does the hard work. We rise to the challenge, finding innovative ways to work smarter, solve new problems and make our industry better," said Laurie Usewicz, Chief Partner Officer at Relativity. "Even amid the demands of the day-to-day, we make time to uplift our communities, teach and mentor the next generation of legal professionals, and open doors for our peers to thrive. We are incredibly proud to celebrate the organizations and individuals honored in this year's Relativity Innovation Awards."

The awards are presented across two categories, Best Innovation and Best Innovator, each encompassing five distinct awards. The Best Innovation awards recognize those solving tough legal data challenges through custom solutions and creative workflows, while the Best Innovator awards honor the tech mavericks and curious changemakers transforming the industry. This year's winners work at, or directly with, law firms, corporations, legal service providers and legal technology companies.

The winners of the 2026 Innovation Awards are:

Best Innovation Categories

Beyond: Complete Discovery Source, AI Empowered Forensic Triage

Complete Discovery Source, AI Empowered Forensic Triage Organize: Bayer, Bluefin

Bayer, Bluefin Discover: Troutman Pepper Locke eMerge, eMerge SearchCraft

Troutman Pepper Locke eMerge, eMerge SearchCraft Act: JND eDiscovery, AutoRedact: AI-Assisted Redaction for Relativity aiR

JND eDiscovery, AutoRedact: AI-Assisted Redaction for Relativity aiR Workflows: ModeOne, ModeOne

Best Innovator Categories

Access to Justice: Kara Schooley-Proud, Senior Analyst at Ashurst Perkins Coie

Kara Schooley-Proud, Senior Analyst at Ashurst Perkins Coie Customer Experience: Philip Weldon, Senior Director of eDiscovery and AI Assisted Review at Hecker Fink LLP

Philip Weldon, Senior Director of eDiscovery and AI Assisted Review at Hecker Fink LLP Inclusion: Monique Jiggetts, Director at UnitedLex

Monique Jiggetts, Director at UnitedLex Legal Education: Joe Stephens, Director of Legal Solutions at Steno

Joe Stephens, Director of Legal Solutions at Steno Stellar Women: Katherine Li, VP, Analytics & AI Consulting at UnitedLex

Finalists and winners in the Best Innovation categories are determined through a combination of community voting and judging committee review, while Best Innovator finalists are selected by a judging committee, with winners decided by community vote.

Relativity congratulates participants for the transformative work delivered over the past year. For more information on the Innovation Awards, visit https://www.relativity.com/relfest/innovation-awards/.

About Relativity

Relativity is a leading legal data intelligence company that builds technology to help users organize data, discover the truth, and act on it. Its AI platform, Relativity aiR, transforms complex data into actionable insights at massive scale for litigation, investigations, regulatory inquiries, data breach responses, and other legal use cases. The world's largest law firms and corporations, government agencies, and a robust network of channel partners rely on Relativity's legal AI to securely surface and manage the most relevant and impactful information in their matters. The company also expands access to technology by providing its platform at no cost to academic institutions through its Relativity Academic program and to organizations supporting pro bono legal work through its Justice for Change initiative.

CONTACT: PR@relativity.com

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