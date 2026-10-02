Listener-powered program recognizes the best podcasts, episodes, hosts and co-host teams across 30 categories and 120 awards. Nominations close December 31, 2026

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2026) - The Pod Awards, the people's choice awards for podcasting, today announced that nominations and public voting are officially open for the 2026 awards season. The first round runs through December 31, 2026, giving podcasters and fans the rest of the year to put the best work on the ballot and vote for the shows and voices they believe deserve recognition. With the deadline set, now is the time to nominate before the window closes.

Built around the idea that the people who spend their time listening should have a meaningful voice in what gets recognized, The Pod Awards puts the audience at the center of the program. Nominations are open to the public, and listeners decide who advances.

The 2026 program spans 30 subject categories covering the full range of podcasting, from Business & Entrepreneurship, Comedy, and True Crime to Technology & AI, Mental Health, Spirituality & Faith, Long-form Interview, and Urban/HipHop. Every category follows the same four-award structure: Best Podcast, Best Episode, Best Host, and Best Co-Hosts. That consistency gives every genre equal weight and creates 120 total awards, with 153 nominees already published on the ballot.

How to take part

Anyone can submit a podcast, episode, host, or co-host team in the category and award where it belongs at podawards.com/nominate. Once a nominee is published, listeners can vote across the full nominee field at podawards.com/vote. Both nominations and first-round voting close December 31, 2026, and the leading vote-getters in each award will advance to the final stage of the program.

A legacy that listens

The Pod Awards carries forward a listener first awards tradition for today's podcast community, recognizing the shows, episodes, voices, and partnerships that keep the medium moving forward. Past and current winners are showcased at podawards.com/winners.

Podcasters, fans, and industry partners can explore the complete program, nominate a show, and cast a ballot now at podawards.com. Media and partnership inquiries can be directed through podawards.com/contact.

About The Pod Awards

The Pod Awards is a listener-powered awards program recognizing the podcasts, episodes, hosts, and co-host teams that move the medium forward. The program features 30 subject categories with four awards in every category, all shaped by public nominations and public voting. Learn more at podawards.com.

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