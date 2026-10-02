EMPG Group Berhad Signs Underwriting Agreement with Berjaya Securities for ACE Market IPO

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2026 / EMPG Group Berhad ("EMPG" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), a Malaysian apparel group principally involved in the retail and wholesale of apparel through a portfolio of owned and licensed brands, today signed an underwriting agreement with Berjaya Securities Sdn Bhd ("Berjaya Securities") in conjunction with its Initial Public Offering ("IPO") and proposed listing on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities").

(From Left) Dato' Lee Leong Hock, Group Deputy Chairman of EMPG Group Berhad; Mr. Loh Tau Sing, Managing Director of EMPG Group Berhad; Mr. Anuar Bin Omar, Head of Capital Markets / Corporate Finance of Berjaya Securities Sdn. Bhd.; and Mr. Foo Chun Keong, Deputy Head of Corporate Finance of Berjaya Securities Sdn. Bhd.

The Group designs, markets and sells a wide range of quality and affordable apparel for men, women and children. Its retail network comprises Consignment Counters across Malaysia, standalone Retail Outlets in the Klang Valley and e-commerce platforms, complemented by wholesale activities comprising outright sales as well as apparel and fabric sourcing services. EMPG Group's portfolio includes brands owned by the Group such as Exhaust, Idexer, Silverland, Brittania, Ventine, Millward, Aplus, John Rider, Oxen, Elmer and MU-7 brands, as well as the brands licensed to the Group such as Hummer and Pierre Cardin brands.

The IPO comprises a public issue of 121.60 million new ordinary shares in EMPG ("Shares") and an offer for sale of up to 48.50 million existing Shares as detailed below:

Public Issue

Malaysian Public: 30.30 million new Shares or approximately 5.00% of the Group's enlarged issued share capital will be made available for application by the Malaysian Public by way of balloting, of which 50% will be set aside for Bumiputera public investors.

Eligible Persons: 4.30 million new Shares or approximately 0.71% of the Group's enlarged issued share capital will be made available for application by eligible Directors and employees of the Group through pink form allocations.

Private Placement to Selected Bumiputera Investors approved by the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry ("MITI"): 75.75 million new Shares or approximately 12.50% of the Group's enlarged issued share capital will be made available by way of private placement to selected Bumiputera investors approved by MITI.

Private Placement to Selected Investors: 11.25 million new Shares or approximately 1.86% of the Group's enlarged issued share capital will be made available by way of private placement to selected investors.



Offer for Sale

Offer for Sale: Up to 48.50 million existing Shares or approximately up to 8.00% of the Group's enlarged issued share capital will be made available by way of private placement to selected investors.



Under the underwriting agreement, Berjaya Securities will underwrite 34.60 million new Shares, comprising 30.30 million Shares made available to the Malaysian Public and 4.30 million Shares made available to eligible Directors and employees of the Group, subject to the clawback and reallocation provisions.

(From Left) Dato' Lee Leong Hock, Group Deputy Chairman of EMPG Group Berhad; Mr. Loh Tau Sing, Managing Director of EMPG Group Berhad; Mr. Anuar Bin Omar, Head of Capital Markets / Corporate Finance of Berjaya Securities Sdn. Bhd.; Mr. Pua Kin Joh, Executive Advisor / Head of Deal Advisory of Corporate Finance of Berjaya Securities Sdn. Bhd.; and Mr. Foo Chun Keong, Deputy Head of Corporate Finance of Berjaya Securities Sdn. Bhd.

Mr. Loh Tau Sing, Managing Director of EMPG Group Berhad, said, "The signing of the underwriting agreement marks another key step towards our listing on the ACE Market. With the approval-in-principle secured and the underwriting arrangement now in place, we are well positioned to proceed with the launch of our prospectus. The IPO will provide us with the resources to accelerate the expansion of our retail network across Malaysia, particularly for the Hummer and Pierre Cardin brands, while strengthening our working capital to support our in-house brands. We look forward to welcoming new shareholders as we build a more scalable multi-brand apparel platform."

Mr. Anuar Bin Omar, Head of Capital Markets/Corporate Finance of Berjaya Securities Sdn Bhd, said, "We are pleased to act as the Underwriter for EMPG's IPO. The Group has established a sizeable multi-brand apparel business with a nationwide retail network and a portfolio of owned and licensed brands. We believe the listing will provide EMPG with access to the capital market to support its next phase of retail expansion."

The Group expects to raise gross proceeds from the public issue, which will be allocated mainly towards the expansion of its retail network, additional working capital and estimated listing expenses.

The Group plans to expand its retail presence through the opening of additional Consignment Counters and boutiques across Malaysia for the Hummer and Pierre Cardin brands, as well as other existing brands. The additional working capital will primarily support the purchase of products marketed under the Group's in-house brands, while proceeds from the offer for sale will accrue entirely to the selling shareholders.

Berjaya Securities Sdn Bhd is the Principal Adviser, Sponsor, Underwriter and Placement Agent for the IPO, while WYNCORP Advisory Sdn Bhd is the Corporate Finance Adviser.

ABOUT EMPG GROUP BERHAD

EMPG Group Berhad ("EMPG", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is principally involved in the retail and wholesale of apparel through a multi-brand portfolio spanning menswear, womenswear, childrenswear and other products. The Group's owned brands include Exhaust, Idexer, Silverland, Brittania, Ventine, Millward, Aplus, John Rider, Oxen, Elmer and MU-7, while it also markets products under the licensed Hummer and Pierre Cardin brands. Its retail network comprises Consignment Counters across Malaysia, standalone Retail Outlets in the Klang Valley and e-commerce platforms, complemented by wholesale outright sales as well as apparel and fabric sourcing services. The Group focuses on quality and affordable apparel for the mass market and intends to grow its retail network while strengthening brand positioning across its portfolio.

For more information, visit https://empggroup.com/.

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of EMPG Group Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazzmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

Chris Ser

Email: c.ser@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: EMPG Group Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/empg-group-berhad-signs-underwriting-agreement-with-berjaya-securities-1230423