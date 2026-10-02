General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.: GA-ASI Demonstrates Disaster Relief Comms System With SoftBank Corp.

Japanese Supplier Working With GA-ASI on Communications Payload for MQ-9B

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2026 / General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) has completed a successful flight test using its MQ-9B Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) featuring a new communications payload developed by SoftBank Corp., a major Japanese telecommunications and technology operator. The Disaster Relief Unit (DRU) communications pod can be used for disaster relief and recovery communications in areas where cellular service is not available. The pod was integrated onto an MQ-9B and flown by GA-ASI on July 27.

DRU lets an MQ-9B serve as a mobile network relay tower in the sky. The aircraft can establish connectivity and communications in an area where cellular towers have been damaged - as, for example, by a flood or another natural disaster.

"This is an exciting achievement for GA-ASI and SoftBank," said GA-ASI President David R. Alexander. "It's been a great experience working with SoftBank, and we believe this capability will be of interest to many of our MQ-9B operators for disaster relief and emergency communications applications."

MQ-9Bs are multi-mission uncrewed aircraft that can operate in all weather conditions. MQ-9Bs are being flown by operators in the United Kingdom and Belgium, as well as the Japan Coast Guard. In addition, MQ-9B has been selected by Canada, Denmark, Poland, Germany, Qatar, Taiwan and India.

About GA-ASI

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc., is the world's foremost builder of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS). Logging more than 9 million flight hours, the Predator line of UAS has flown for over 30 years and includes MQ-9A Reaper, MQ-1C Gray Eagle, MQ-20 Avenger, MQ-9B SkyGuardian/SeaGuardian, XQ-67A, and FQ-42A. The company is dedicated to providing long-endurance, multi-mission solutions that deliver persistent situational awareness. For more information, visit www.ga-asi.com.

Avenger, EagleEye, Gray Eagle, Lynx, Predator, Reaper, SeaGuardian, and SkyGuardian are trademarks of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc., registered in the United States and/or other countries.

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Contact Information

GA-ASI Media Relations

asi-mediarelations@ga-asi.com

(858) 524-8101

SOURCE: General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/ga-asi-demonstrates-disaster-relief-comms-system-with-softbank-corp.-1230204