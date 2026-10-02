New Delhi, India--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2026) - 1win Charity continues to expand its community initiatives across India, directing more than $170,000 to projects supporting elderly care, sports infrastructure, disaster recovery, and environmental restoration.





1win Charity Directs Over $170,000 to Charitable Purposes in India



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As part of its ongoing work with elderly communities, 1win Charity partnered with Indian professional boxer Neeraj Goyat to provide wheelchairs and essential medication to residents of elderly care homes. The initiative builds on an earlier collaboration with Goyat that provided pensioners with everyday essentials, drinking water, food, and medicine, including support for residents with mobility difficulties.

The organization has also invested in improving access to sports facilities. Between May and August, 1win Charity restored cricket and football grounds and outdoor workout areas across Bengaluru, Shillong, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Gurugram and Noida. The playgrounds were reopened to local communities free of charge.

Following severe flooding in Assam, 1win Charity supported the reconstruction of a local village to help affected families regain permanent housing. The project focused on long-term recovery and rebuilding after floods damaged homes and displaced residents.

Environmental restoration has been another focus area. In July, 1win Charity partnered with environmental activist and Touchforearth founder Adesh Soni to plant 100,000 trees in Haryana's Bhiwani district. More than 100 volunteers participated in the ten-day initiative, preparing land, improving soil conditions, transporting saplings, and planting trees.

These projects are part of 1win Charity's global "We Care. We Share" program, through which the organization works with local partners, volunteers, and communities to develop initiatives that serve local needs. 1win Charity plans to continue its work in India with further community-oriented initiatives, prioritizing practical support and projects intended to provide lasting benefits to the communities involved.

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About 1win Charity

1win Charity is the philanthropic branch of 1win, dedicated to advancing sustainability, community development, and humanitarian assistance. Guided by its mission, "We Care. We Share", the organization supports vulnerable communities worldwide through programs focused on emergency relief, healthcare, education, and sustainable development. Partnering with nonprofit organizations, local institutions, and community leaders, 1win Charity develops initiatives that create lasting social impact.

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