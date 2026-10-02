Engineering the Extraordinary: XCMG Supports Landmark Twisting Tower Project in Egypt's New Administrative Capital

CAIRO, Oct. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG is supporting the construction of Capital Diamond Tower within the Central Business District of Egypt's New Administrative Capital. Planned to rise to a height of roughly 234 meters, the project is poised to become Africa's tallest twisting mixed-use high-rise, and its distinctive silhouette is gradually taking shape as construction advances.

Each floor's rotational offset at Capital Diamond Tower requires a recalculation of lifting plans, layouts, transport routes and anchorage points. Unlike conventional skyscrapers, the tower twists at a fixed angle on every floor, creating an ever-changing building profile and substantially greater construction complexity.

To address these rigorous construction challenges, XCMG deployed a tailored integrated solution featuring "one crane, one hoist". The tower crane undertakes heavy-lifting operations for core structural components, while the construction hoist manages vertical transportation of personnel and construction materials. Complementing each other seamlessly, the two units drive steady construction progress toward the landmark tower's final completion.

The XGT6515B-10S1 flat-top tower crane uses an internal climbing system to support construction of the main building structure and meet the requirements of the twisting architectural design.

As construction progresses to higher floors, demand continues to increase for the high-frequency vertical transport of personnel, equipment, and small and medium-sized materials. The XCMG SC200/200MS1 construction hoist, with a maximum lifting speed of 63m/min and a height of 230 meters upon final installation, handles the on-site transport of personnel and materials.

The building twists incrementally with every floor, placing stringent requirements on high-rise construction. XCMG's equipment has been able to meet the site's construction needs and provide reliable support, said the project manager.

In addition, the XCMG service team delivered continuous on-site support throughout the construction phase to ensure seamless vertical transport operations.

Lessons learned from integrating the tower crane and construction hoist will also inform XCMG's equipment solutions for other complex high-rise projects.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Egypt. As the two countries continue to deepen the alignment of their development strategies, advance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, unlock greater cooperation potential, and expand practical collaboration, XCMG will continue to support local infrastructure development through custom-engineered equipment solutions and on-site service capabilities.

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