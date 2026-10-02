Quantexa Deepens Investment in Málaga with New Innovation Hub

New location expands Quantexa's innovation capabilities, strengthens regional service delivery, and supports customers' growing requirements for sovereign AI and data capabilities

LONDON and MÁLAGA, Spain, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantexa, a global data, analytics, and AI software company pioneering Decision Intelligence, today announced the opening of its new office in Málaga, Spain, marking the latest stage of the company's continued European expansion and investment in AI, data and analytics innovation.

Quantexa will become the first company to establish offices at Node I, the new innovation hub developed by Kadans Science Partner. The move builds on Quantexa's decision four years ago to choose Málaga as the home of its Technology and Analytics Hub following an extensive evaluation of 21 European countries.

Established to provide research and development and professional services capabilities supporting customer implementations of Quantexa's Decision Intelligence Platform across Continental Europe, the Málaga hub reflects the evolution of the company's original investment in Málaga and Quantexa's continued growth.

From technology hub to AI innovation center

Quantexa selected Málaga in 2022, due to the region's strength in data and analytics talent, its academic ecosystem and the growing concentration of international technology companies as key factors behind the decision.

Four years later, those attributes have become increasingly important as Quantexa expands its focus on AI and continues to scale its Decision Intelligence technology internationally.

The new office at Node I will build on the original R&D and professional services mandate of Quantexa's Málaga operation, while creating greater opportunities for teams to collaborate on the development and application of AI, data and analytics technologies.

It will form part of Quantexa's wider network of AI innovation centers, helping the company develop technologies that enable governments and enterprises to connect complex data, create trusted context and apply AI to make more informed operational decisions.

"Four years ago, we chose Málaga after looking extensively across Europe because we saw an exceptional combination of talent, academic strength, technology expertise and ambition," said Flabio Costa, Regional Site Lead at Quantexa. "That decision has given us a strong foundation from which to grow. The investment in this new innovation hub represents the next stage of that journey, creating an environment where our people can push the boundaries of AI and Decision Intelligence, work even more closely with customers and partners to continue building world-class technology from Málaga for organizations across Europe and globally."

An environment designed for Quantexa's next phase of growth

Quantexa selected Node I for its location at the heart of Málaga TechPark, the quality and flexibility of its infrastructure, and the opportunity to shape a workplace around the company's evolving requirements.

"Málaga has developed an impressive technology ecosystem and talent base. Our new location gives us much more than a new office. It puts our teams at the heart of a community focused on AI and other advanced technologies, where we can exchange ideas, build new relationships and accelerate innovation," said Costa. "As Quantexa continues to grow across Europe, Málaga will play an important role in helping us attract exceptional talent, collaborate more closely with our customers and partners, and advance the next generation of AI-powered Decision Intelligence."

The new office reinforces Quantexa's commitment to investing in the people, technology, infrastructure, and partnerships required to support its next phase of European growth. By combining Quantexa's global expertise in Decision Intelligence and AI with Málaga's expanding technology ecosystem, the company aims to create a hub that contributes both to its international ambitions and to the region's innovation community.

To learn more about Quantexa, its capabilities and current career opportunities at its global offices, please visit www.quantexa.com.

About Quantexa

Quantexa is a global data, analytics, and AI software company pioneering Decision Intelligence to help organizations make confident decisions with contextual data. Using the latest advancements in AI, our Decision Intelligence Platform transforms siloed data into connected, contextual insights to empower the shift from a data-driven to a decision-centric organization. Our customers use Quantexa technology to protect, optimize, and grow by solving complex challenges across the entire organization through modern data management, customer intelligence, KYC, financial and economic crime, risk, fraud, and security. The company has been named as a Decision Intelligence category and innovation leader by all of the major industry analyst firms. Founded in 2016, Quantexa has over 850 employees and tens of thousands of users globally, working with billions of data points across the world. For more information, visit www.quantexa.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Inquiries

Michael Lane Quantexa michaellane@quantexa.com

Ben Davies SourceCode Communications Ben.davies@sourcecodecoms.com