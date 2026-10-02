Price volatility on the French electricity market has risen sharply in 2026, as tighter conventional generation coincides with increasingly frequent periods of excess renewable output. The widening gap between low and high intraday prices is creating increasingly favorable conditions for battery storage and energy arbitrage. "Price volatility is skyrocketing," B2B energy storage company Storio Energy said in its September price monitor. The average daily spread on the French spot market reached €214 ($240.7)/MWh, a level not seen since 2022. Prices fluctuate daily between average lows of €32/MWh ...

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